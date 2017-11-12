PBL school board to vote on tax levy

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board is expected to approve a final version of the school district’s annual property tax levy during its monthly meeting Wednesday night.
Prior to approval, the board will hold a public hearing regarding the levy. The hearing will immediately precede the meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. in the board room at the unit office.
Also on the meeting’s agenda are:
➜ Approval of a consent agenda, which includes the approval of minutes of previous meetings, the affirmation of staff resignations, the approval of donations to the district, a “budget-to-actual” report, a report from the PBL High School guidance office, the approval of items deemed no longer useful to the district, the approval of a technology report, and a report on November’s Triple I Conference.
➜ Approval of Parkland College’s early transfer program, proposed PBL High School course additions for the 2018-19 school year, credit recovery, and an SAT prep course.
➜ Approval of a groundskeeper job description and evaluation.
➜ A report on the Clara Peterson Elementary School addition and renovation project and the PBL High School renovation project.
➜ Approval of the release of bids for the Clara Peterson Elementary School addition and renovation project and the PBL High School renovation project.
➜ Approval of a contract with Environmental Consultants for asbestos removal design at Clara Peterson Elementary School, PBL High School and PBL Eastlawn School and demolition design at PBL Eastlawn School.
➜ Notification of the administrator and superintendent evaluation period.
➜ Approval of placing the district’s amended budget for 2018 on public display and the establishment of a date and time for a public hearing to be held regarding the amended budget.
➜ Approval of the purchase of a used 2012 Chevrolet van.
➜ A report on the district’s 403(b) plan.
➜ A closed session, with possible action to follow, regarding the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees of the district; the review of minutes of closed meetings; and the destruction of audio recordings of meetings that are 18 months or older.
