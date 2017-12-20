GCMS school board approves worker's comp contract

By ROSS BROWN

bluehavanaross@gmail.com



GIBSON CITY — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school board members approved a renewal of the school district’s worker’s compensation contract through Insurance Providers Group during their monthly meeting Monday night.

Superintendent Jeremy Darnell said the $42,547 contract was not the lowest bid received, but the other bid from Worker’s Compensation Self-Insurance Trust was not fully insured through the Illinois Public Risk Fund, which could result in high assessment claims.

In addition, Darnell said the district was eligible for a $2,724 grant from IPRF.

Darnell said IPG has provided the worker’s comp contract for several years.

Overall, Darnell said the contract reflects a 22 percent decrease from last year.



Other business

Also at Monday’s meeting:

➜ The board accepted the resignation/retirement of GCMS High School office secretary Sid Schaefer at the end of the school year.

➜ The board hired Brooke Fairfield for morning supervision at GCMS Elementary School for the remainder of the school year.

➜ The board hired Amber Livingston as GCMS High School lunch clerk at a $10 hourly rate for 2.25 hours each day.

➜ The board expanded contracts for two dietary aides: Uyen Littell to six hours per day with additional time at GCMS Elementary School and Diana Livingston to seven hours per day.

➜ The board approved the following volunteer coaches: Alison Cowell and Chase McCall (high school track) and Mike Elliott, Mark Ward, Austin Eichelberger, Marcus Watterson, Rich Baillie, Chris Stroh, Tim Leonard, Adam Elder, Matt Lindelof, Rick Kerchenfaut, Ryan Iverson, Brett Beyers, Seeff Grauer, Patrick Morris, Kenny Hawthorne and Branden Sullins (youth basketball league).