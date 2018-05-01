Gibson City's Hunt named to dean's list at Maryville

ST LOUIS, Mo. — Alex Hunt of Gibson City, a cybersecurity major, was named to the deans’ list for the fall 2017 semester at Maryville University. Undergraduate students are eligible for the deans’ list when they complete at least 12 credit hours in a semester with a minimum of a 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale.
