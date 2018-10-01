Gibson City Rotary Club accepting applications for RYLA camp

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Rotary Club is accepting applications from area high school students interested in attending the annual Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) camp.

The three-day camp will be held Friday, April 27, through Sunday, April 29, at Allerton Park near Monticello.

The camp is a leadership training program for area high school students. It focuses on various leadership and team-building activities and includes physical challenge activities.

Selected students from the area will attend the camp along with some 125 other students sponsored by other district Rotary clubs.

Students in the sophomore class are eligible to apply for RYLA and should see Mike McDevitt at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School for further details.

Applications must be returned to McDevitt by Friday, Feb. 2.