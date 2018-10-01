PBL Education Foundation announces scholarship deadlines

OES Scholarship

Prospect Chapter 367 of the Order of the Eastern Star has disbanded. Since the organization wanted the remaining money in its account to still be used for scholarships, the project has been adopted by the PBL Education Foundation. For the next several years, one $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior from Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School.

Applicants for the 2018 scholarship must make a formal application, which may be obtained from the PBL High School guidance office or the guidance office’s website. Applications must be postmarked by March 2 and mailed to: PBL Education Foundation, Eastern Star Scholarship Award, P.O. Box 192, Paxton, IL 60957.

An applicant must be a graduating senior who is registering for admission to a university or college, junior college or an approved technical or trade school. Candidates will be evaluated on character, citizenship, dedication, integrity, service to school and community, and academic achievement. The selection of the recipient will be made by a committee established by the PBL Education Foundation.

The winner will be announced at the annual Senior Awards Night. The $1,000 will be awarded in one payment to the college.



F-M Bank Scholarship

Applications for the 2018 Farmers-Merchants National Bank Educational Scholarship are available in the guidance offices at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School and at the Farmers-Merchants National Bank branches in Paxton and Melvin. Scholarship information and application forms are also available through www.pblunit10.com.

The intent of the scholarship is to assist a graduating high school senior living within the PBL and GCMS school districts to continue his or her education at a university, college or trade/vocational school. The PBL Education Foundation administers the application and selection process for the award of one $8,000 scholarship, which consists of up to four $2,000 annual award payments made to the institution of higher education where the student is enrolled.

To be eligible, an applicant must have maintained a minimum of a 3.0 grade-point average based on a 4.0 system through the seventh semester of high school. Applicants are evaluated on three criteria: academic achievement, participation and leadership in school and community activities, and a written essay.

Applications must be postmarked no later than March 2 and must be mailed directly to: PBL Education Foundation, Farmers-Merchants Scholarship, P.O. Box 192, Paxton, IL 60957.

For more information concerning the scholarship, contact the PBL Education Foundation through a high school guidance department.

The Farmers-Merchants National Bank, with offices in Paxton and Melvin, has provided financial services to the area since 1914. In keeping with its tradition of community service and commitment to the education of future civic and business leaders, the Farmers-Merchants National Bank of Paxton established an educational scholarship for the first time for the 1999-2000 school year. Over the past 17 years, the bank has provided $136,000 in scholarship money.



Virginia Graham Scholarship

The PBL Education Foundation announced the availability of the Virginia Graham Scholarship to Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School seniors. Mrs. Graham’s family established the scholarship in 2004 in memory of her and her love of children. Mrs. Graham devoted her life to her family and to teaching. She taught fourth grade at Clara Peterson Elementary School in Paxton for more than 20 years. After her retirement, she continued to work with children as a volunteer and substitute teacher.

The $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a graduating PBL High School senior who intends to pursue a degree in education or child development. An applicant must be ranked in the top 50 percent of his or her graduating class and must plan to enroll full time at an accredited two- or four-year college, university or trade/vocational school.

The recipient is selected on the basis of three weighted criteria: academic achievement; participation and leadership in community, school and the work place; and a written essay. In addition, financial need will be considered.

Applications are available through the PBL High School guidance office and through www.pblunit10.com. They need to be postmarked no later than March 2 and must be mailed directly to: PBL Education Foundation, Virginia Graham Scholarship, P.O. Box 192, Paxton, IL 60957. The PBL Education Foundation Scholarship Committee will evaluate finalist applications and select the winner.