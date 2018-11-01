Tri-Point High School to participate in AP pilot program

CULLOM — Tri-Point High School is among 10 rural high schools in Illinois selected to participate in an Advanced Placement (AP) pilot program that gives students access to online AP classes to better prepare them for college.

On Thursday, Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti unveiled the new initiative of the Governor’s Rural Affairs Council (GRAC) that Sanguinetti chairs. The pilot program kicked off Thursday with classes for 75 students at the 10 high schools.

Sanguinetti held news conferences at Altamont High School in Altamont and Central A&M High School in Moweaqua to announce the program.

“AP classes help prepare students for college and can even make college more affordable, but unfortunately access to AP classes is extremely limited in rural areas,” Sanguinetti said. “This pilot program will test the feasibility of expanding AP classes through distance education so that students in rural Illinois will get the same opportunities to learn as their counterparts in the urban areas of our state.”

Participating schools in the pilot program include: Kankakee High School, Altamont High School, Knoxville High School, Illini Central High School, Tri-Point High School, Pope County High School, Orangeville High School, Quincy High School, Central A&M High School and Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School.

The pilot program was created in partnership with Illinois Virtual Schools, the Regional Office of Education Association, the College Board, the Association of Illinois Rural and Small Schools, and the Illinois State Board of Education. Students in both the experimental groups — students taking the AP course through IVS — and control groups — students taking the AP course in a traditional, face-to-face setting at their primary school — were randomly selected into sample sizes of four students each. They will be pre- and post-tested, and their scores will be measured and compared by virtual versus traditional class.

“Concern exists that small rural schools have greater difficulty preparing students with the skills necessary for successful college careers because of the lack of AP or specialized coursework,” said Dr. Bobbi Mattingly, superintendent of Regional Office of Education #11. “Distance education has the potential to provide more choices which in turn better prepares rural youth to attend college.”

“The Association of Illinois Rural and Small Schools (AIRSS) is excited to support the new Advanced Placement/Illinois Virtual School Pilot project unveiled by Lt. Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti,” said AIRSS Executive Director David Ardrey. “This new initiative will support one of the association’s primary goals to provide access to quality educational programming to our Illinois rural and small schools.”