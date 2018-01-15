Amended budget up for approval by PBL school board

PAXTON — An amended budget for the 2018 fiscal year will be up for approval by the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board during its monthly meeting Wednesday night.

Immediately prior to the meeting, the board will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. regarding the amended budget.

Superintendent Cliff McClure introduced the revised budget in December. McClure said at that time that the revised version would include changes in revenue and bond interest payments, as well as some money taken from the education fund and put into the transportation fund.

“We’re lucky if we get any state-aid payments this year,” McClure added.



Other business

Also at the Jan. 17 meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. in the board room at the unit office in Paxton:

➜ The board will vote on a consent agenda, which includes the approval of minutes of previous meetings, the affirmation of staff members’ resignations, the approval of donations to the district, a “budget-to-actual” report and a report from the PBL High School guidance office.

➜ The board will hear reports from the district’s policy review committee and extra-curricular committee.

➜ The board will hear an update on the Clara Peterson Elementary School addition and renovation project, PBL High School renovation project and PBL Eastlawn School demolition project.

➜ The board will discuss the district’s proposed calendar for the 2018-19 school year.

➜ The board will hear a report on the “extended school year.”

➜ The board will discuss and vote on the Illinois Youth Survey.

➜ The board will meet in closed session to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees of the district; and the purchase or lease of property for use by the district. Possible action could be taken once the meeting is re-opened to the public.

