Ford County sheriff to award $500 scholarship

PAXTON — Ford County Sheriff Mark Doran is accepting applications through March 15 for a $500 college scholarship.

Doran’s scholarship is part of $53,500 in college scholarships that will be awarded by the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2018-19 academic year. The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books and fees only.

The scholarship recipient must be enrolled full-time at a certified institution of higher learning within Illinois during the 2018-19 school year and be a permanent Illinois resident.

Applications are available at the sheriff’s office in Paxton or on the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association website at www.ilsheriff.org and Ford County website at http://fordcounty.illinois.gov.

Students must complete the application; answer the essay question and return all documentation to the sheriff’s office by March 15.

For more information, people can contact the sheriff’s office, Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, high school advising center or college financial-aid office.