PAXTON — Nominations of candidates for the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School Alumni Hall of Fame are due Wednesday, Feb. 28.

A selection committee looks for outstanding achievement before or after graduation from former students of PBL, Paxton, Buckley-Loda, Buckley-Loda Township, Ford Central, Roberts-Thawville and Roberts high schools.

Areas of consideration include schooling and/or work/military experience after graduation, awards and honors while in school, awards and honors after graduation, professional contributions, community activities and their positive impact on the PBL school district, society and world.

The next induction class will be selected in May, with an induction ceremony to be held this fall on homecoming week.

Nomination forms are available online at: https://docs.google.com/viewer?a=v&pid=sites&srcid=cGJscGFudGhlcnMub3Jnf....

Nominations may be mailed to: PBL High School, P.O. Box 50, Attn: Alumni HOF Committee, Paxton, IL 60957.

Nominations may also be emailed to halloffame@pblpanthers.org.

For more information, call PBL High School Principal Travis Duley, who serves on the selection committee, at 379-4331.

