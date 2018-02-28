More bids approved for PBL construction projects

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board voted 6-0 last Thursday to accept bids from contractors for various aspects of the Clara Peterson Elementary School expansion/renovation project and PBL High School renovation project.

As recommended by Chicago-based Gilbane, the district’s construction-management firm, the board accepted bids totaling $8.6 million for work ranging from carpentry and drywall to flooring and tile to kitchen equipment and electrical work.

Board member Steve Pacey of Paxton was absent.

Gilbane project manager Brian Mrozak said that following “scope review meetings,” his firm decided to recommend the second-lowest bidder, rather than the lowest, for a couple of bid packages.

“That was because, through our scope review meetings, we determined that (the lowest bidder) didn’t have all the appropriate items picked up in their scope of work,” Mrozak said. “Unfortunately that does happen, and that’s why we do scope review meetings.”

One such instance of the second-lowest bidder being awarded the contract was for a bid package for carpentry, general trades and drywall at Clara Peterson Elementary School. The winning bidder was Broeren-Russo Builders Inc. of Champaign, whose base bid of $4.46 million was higher than that of Halverson Construction Inc. ($3.11 million) but lower than that of Grunloh Construction Inc. ($5.89 million).

The second-lowest bidder also was awarded the contract for flooring work at Clara Peterson. The winning bidder was TSI Commercial Floor Covering of Champaign ($910,431); the lowest bidder was Mr. David’s Flooring International LLC of Itasca ($561,323).

All other bid packages were awarded to the lowest bidders.

Awarded the bid for general trades work at the high school was Broeren Russo Builders ($346,000). The only other bid was submitted by Grunloh Construction ($613,000).

The bid for tile work at Clara Peterson went to Mr. David’s Flooring International ($206,815), with the only other bidder being TSI Commercial Floor Covering ($247,173).

The contract for electrical work at the high school was awarded to T. Davis Electric of Urbana ($293,283). The only other bidder was Ruder Electric ($357,000).

Electrical work at Clara Peterson was also awarded to T. Davis Electric ($1.86 million), with the only other bidder being Ruder Electric ($2.49 million).

Only one bid was received for wood athletic flooring work at Clara Peterson: a $133,000 bid from Kiefer Specialty Flooring Inc. of Lindenhurst.

There was also only one bid received for kitchen equipment at Clara Peterson: a $415,547 bid from Great Lakes Hotel Supply Co. of Southfield, Mich.

On Friday, the board opened bids for gymnasium equipment at Clara Peterson. Four bids were received, ranging in price from $103,416 to $171,460. The school board is expected to accept one of those bids during its March 15 meeting.

There are only a couple more bid packages still pending, Mrozak said, including for the demolition of PBL Eastlawn School, which likely will not be bid until this December or next January.

“We are on budget, and it’s looking good right now,” Mrozak said.