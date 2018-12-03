PBL school board to vote on bids for construction projects

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board is expected to approve bids for the Clara Peterson Elementary School addition/renovation project and PBL High School renovation project during its next meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 15, in the board room at the unit office in Paxton.

The board will also hear updates on the status of the two projects from architects and engineers.

Immediately prior to the meeting, the board will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. regarding a proposed amended budget for the 2018 fiscal year. The amended budget will be up for approval during the meeting.



Other business

Also during the meeting:

➜ The board will vote on a consent agenda, which includes the approval of minutes of previous meetings, the affirmation of staff resignations, the approval of donations to the district, a “budget-to-actual” report, a PBL High School guidance office report, the approval of membership renewal for 2018-19 in the Illinois High School Association (IHSA), the approval of a treasurer’s report and the approval of payment of bills.

➜ The board will vote on the renewal of an intergovernmental agreement between the school district and Paxton Park District.

➜ The board will vote on 2018 summer maintenance projects.

➜ The board will vote on a contract with Russell Leigh & Associates to conduct the annual audit of the district’s finances.

➜ The board will vote on a 2017-18 staff seniority list.

➜ The board will vote on the non-renewal of certified personnel.

➜ The board will vote on the reduction-in-force of educational support staff.

➜ The board will meet in closed session to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees of the district and to discuss collective negotiating matters between the district and its employees or their representatives, or deliberations concerning salary schedules for one or more classes of employees.