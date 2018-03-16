PBL High School renovations to be done entirely this summer

By ROSS BROWN

bluehavanaross@gmail.com



PAXTON — Renovations at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School that were intended to be completed during the next two summers will instead be done entirely this summer.

Superintendent Cliff McClure told school board members during their meeting Thursday that a majority of the project is set to be completed by the end of July without disrupting students.

“We will be working with the mechanical and electrical contractors in the high school this summer so we’ll get that all done,” McClure said. “The drop-dead date of working in the classrooms is Aug. 1, and the drop-dead date for heat is by Oct. 1.”

McClure said the new air conditioning will not be ready by the time students return for classes, but instead would be finished by spring 2019. McClure said that unit ventilators and the mechanical work inside the classrooms are projected to be completed entirely during the summer.

Included in the school district’s tax-levied renovation project that will permanently close PBL Eastlawn School and move Eastlawn’s students to a new addition to the east side of Clara Peterson Elementary School, the board initially scheduled the high school work to be completed in a two-year span like the Clara Peterson project.

Brian Mrozek, project manager for Chicago-based Gilbane Inc., said at the board’s January meeting that heating and cooling systems would be put in through the hallways and classrooms at PBL High School this summer, with additional work and the construction of a new boiler/chill room on the south side of the building taking place next year.

On Thursday, however, Mrozek said that timetable was considered before the board awarded bid packages.

“The initial reason we broke it up into two summers was that we didn’t think we could get all of the equipment here in time for the work this summer,” Mrozek said. “When we went out to bid not knowing who the manufacturer was going to be and what time their equipment was going to be there, we went on the safe side and said we were going to do a portion of it one summer and portions of it next summer.

“Now that we have contractors on board, they can guarantee us that they’re going to have the mechanical equipment on-site by June 1, so it doesn’t make sense to disrupt the high school one summer and then go back the next summer and re-disrupt the high school all over again.”

McClure noted that the same contractor is performing the mechanical work at both the high school and Clara Peterson, and McClure said that it was the contractor’s wishes that resulted in the decision.

“The contractor is doing both jobs, and they thought that they could do a better job doing one job each summer,” McClure said.

Board member Steve Pacey questioned the decision to consolidate the high school work into one summer, noting there are no penalty clauses included in the contract in case work does not get completed by the time school starts.

Mrozek said that although there is not such a clause, the contractor should still move right along.

“There is no liquidated damages, but it’s going to be all of our reputations (on the line),” Mrozek said.

“That doesn’t get it open for school, does it?” Pacey replied.

McClure asked the board for permission to grant change orders tentatively before the board is able to approve them, which the board agreed to do. The board meets only once per month, and McClure said some change orders could be urgent.

“These are change orders that we may need because we didn’t see it in the project, such as unforeseen circumstances,” McClure said.

After board members questioned what those change orders might be, Mrozek explained that some could pop up unintended.

“It could be unsuitable soils,” Mrozek said. “It could be that you open up a wall and you come across things you didn’t know about.”

McClure mentioned that he was given authority on change orders when PBL Junior High was built in 2005.

“The last time, you guys just gave me the authority on moving forward,” McClure said. “If it’s anything big, I’m probably going to reach out anyway. It shouldn’t be a problem; I’ve been working with (board members) Shawn (Young) and Dave (Dowling) on most of the projects.”

But Pacey brought up two change orders that he said were not handled the right way.

“The doors to the lobby of the high school were put in incorrectly by the contractor, who then came to us and said we needed a change order because they didn’t do what they we’re supposed to do,” Pacey said. “(With) the change order for the sliding glass window which they knew about, we paid for their error.”

McClure replied to Pacey and the board by saying that he would be the one moving the project along without any delays.

“I need a way to tell them to keep moving,” McClure said. “There’s going to be some things where we could take time, but there are big things we really want to get moving on. I think we’re at least going to have these things planned out.”

In other renovation-related information, Mrozek said that some small work is being put together right now, and that the temporary access road is to be constructed soon around the perimeter of the Clara Peterson Elementary School addition. Today, Mrozek said, safety procedures and background checks are being worked on.

“We should be seeing some positive movement by next week,” Mrozek said.

McClure said the district is hosting a ceremonial groundbreaking in “approximately three to four weeks” and that he would release information to the public when it is finalized. Bidders are being sought for asbestos abatement work, and McClure said staff members are in the process of selecting furniture items they would like to see.

“I think we’re narrowing down the selections,” McClure said. “We’re getting a lot of feedback on that. It’s not just us talking, but it’s feedback about what the students will use. It’s all about what they want, and that’s good.”



Other business

Also at the meeting:

➜ Board members gave their final nod to the district’s 2017-18 amended budget. The amended budget was initially approved at last month’s meeting. “We made some changes to the education fund, shifted some more money available for transportation and propped that up, added some repair money to operations and maintenance and looked at tort to cover increased insurance costs and the building project,” McClure said. “We have a good idea on where we’re going until (the end of the fiscal year on) July 1.”

➜ McClure told board members that the district had received one categorical payment from the state and expects to receive one more categorical payment soon, as well as two Title I payments.

➜ The board approved an intergovernmental agreement between the school district and Paxton Park District, effective through April 1, 2019.

➜ The board approved a $130,416 bid from SportsCon for athletic equipment, which McClure said is part of the Clara Peterson Elementary School renovation project.

➜ The board approved a $6,400 contract with Russ Leigh & Associates in order for the firm to conduct the district’s fiscal year 2018 audit. McClure said that Leigh’s cost is $100 more than it was last year.

➜ The board approved a $500 donation from Aramark.

➜ The board approved the renewal of membership in the Illinois High School Association for the 2018-19 school year.

➜ The board discussed 2018 summer maintenance projects.

➜ The board approved 2017-18 seniority lists for certified and ESP staff.

➜ The board approved the reduction-in-force (RIF) of ESP staff member Nancy Gibb, reducing her daily work hours from eight to seven for the 2018-19 school year. The measure was done to align her hours with all other paraprofessionals’ according to a collective-bargaining agreement.

➜ The board rescinded the resignation of Christine Johnson as unit office bookkeeper and approved the rehiring of Johnson as unit office bookkeeper.

➜ The board accepted the resignation of Clara Peterson Elementary School custodian Tim Vest, retroactive to March 9.

➜ The board approved the hiring of Raymond Kennedy as Clara Peterson Elementary School’s head custodian.

➜ The board accepted the resignation of high school/junior high school choral instructor Miranda Rowland, effective at the end of the current school year.

➜ The board approved the hiring of Emily Weber as Clara Peterson/Eastlawn vocal music teacher for 2018-19.

➜ The board accepted Title I instructor Peggy Seibring’s retirement notice through the 2020-21 school year along with the three-year retirement incentive.

➜ The board accepted a Family & Medical Leave Act request for Brian Swanson through May 7.

➜ The board approved the reassignments of Jake LeClair to Clara Peterson P.E. for 2018-19 and Quinton Hatfill to junior high P.E. for 2018-19. The measures leave a vacant fourth-grade position to be advertised.

➜ The board approved Jason Hutchcraft as a volunteer coach for high school football.