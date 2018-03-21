GCMS Elementary School projects approved

By ROSS BROWN

GIBSON CITY — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school board members approved a $603,000 air conditioning project for GCMS Elementary School on Monday night.

The project includes three components: a new electrical main to replace the current aging one, a new air conditioning system for the gym, and a central air conditioning system for the northern wing of the building where kindergarten and preschool classrooms are located.

Superintendent Jeremy Darnell said the project is an expansion of an existing performance contract which included the air conditioning projects.

“Two out of the three components were part of an existing performance contract, while the electrical main was added as a necessity because of the age component,” Darnell said.

The gym, built in 1928, has never had an air conditioning system, while the kindergarten wing has been run off of an aging system.

“Essentially, the entire northern portion of the building will be off of steam and we’ll have upgraded equipment,” Darnell said.

Darnell estimated annual savings at around $30,000 once the project is completed over the summer.



Other business

Also at the meeting:

➜ Board members accepted the resignation of high school dance team coach Ann Young, effective immediately.

➜ The board approved a resolution allowing district employees to receive a monthly $206.80 stipend from the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund if those employees do not take IMRF’s $650 monthly insurance benefit.

➜ Board members voted to employ VSI Inc. as the official district photographer for the 2018-19 school year at all three school buildings. Darnell said VSI has been the official high school and middle school photographer for several years, while Inter-State Studio had taken photos for the elementary school.

➜ Board members approved the district’s Title I plan. Curriculum Director Erin Nuss said the district plans to buy three Chromebook carts for use at the middle school and one for the high school. The board also approved a district-wide Title I waiver, which Nuss said was due to the state allocating an additional $58,000 for GCMS. She said the waiver allows for Title I funds to be spent at all three buildings instead of just specific ones. High school math instructor Susan Riley said the money can also be used to reimburse faculty members’ student-loan payments.

➜ The board approved 2018 treasurer’s bonds at $27,168,869 for GCMS and $2,252,338 for the Ford County Special Education Cooperative (FCSEC).

➜ The board hired Russ Leigh & Associates to perform the annual audit for GCMS and the FCSEC. Darnell said the combined cost is around $3,000 for both audits.

➜ Board members approved the 2018-19 fee schedule (which Darnell said is unchanged), school calendar and IHSA/IESA memberships.

➜ Darnell said the health/life safety visit was conducted and that GCMS was only found to have eight minor violations, which included extension cords and stained ceiling tiles. Darnell also said the district received a $2,724 grant from the Illinois Public Risk Fund, which he said would be used for entryway carpet.

