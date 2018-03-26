Christ Lutheran High School moving to 4-day school week

BUCKLEY — Christ Lutheran High School in Buckley will have a four-day school week starting in the 2018-19 school year.

However, the school’s executive director, Sandy Spitz, noted that despite having Mondays off each week, students will have no less classroom time.

“We’re expanding our day by about 55 minutes, and that actually nets us a little more academic time with the students,” Spitz said. “Don’t tell anybody it’s actually a little more work. But no Mondays does make it a little more palatable.”

According to Spitz, the Illinois State Board of Education requires non-public schools to have a calendar that includes 176 five-hour days or the hourly equivalent (880 hours total). Christ Lutheran High School’s current calendar has 176 days that are 5.7 hours in length (1003.2 hours total). The four-day school week features a longer day (6.65 hours) but fewer of them (152 days) for a total of 1,010.8 hours.

With the move to a four-day school week, the small Christian school at 201 W. Lincoln St. in Buckley hopes to decrease by about 20 percent the cost of transportation for students and their parents, some of whom travel up to 30 miles to get to school.

“Hopefully those transportation costs will go down,” Spitz said.

The extra weekday off also means students may be able to take care of personal matters, such as doctor’s visits, without having to take off time from school.

“We anticipate a lot less interference with those things of life,” Spitz said.

In a letter emailed to students’ parents in December following a board meeting in which the four-day school week was approved, Spitz said students’ “block schedule” will see a new “Block 5” added to each of the four remaining days of the school week.

“This block will be used for physical education classes, driver education classes, fine arts electives and teacher/student meetings,” the letter said.

The school day will begin at 8:15 a.m., and final dismissal will be at 3:35 p.m., Spitz added.

Each day, there will be one “opening block” spanning 10 minutes, followed by four “academic blocks” at 84 minutes each and one “elective/P.E. block” totaling 53 minutes.

The school held an informational meeting in January to address any questions or concerns parents may have related to the changes.

Christ Lutheran High School currently has nine students. The school accepts registration for incoming students “all the time,” Spitz said. Until April 1, the registration application fee is being reduced to $50 per student. After April 1, the fee rises to $100; and then after May 1, the fee goes up to $200. Application forms can be downloaded on the school’s website, www.christlutheranbuckley.com. Tuition is $325 per month.

For more information, people can call 217-394-2547.