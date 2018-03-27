Groundbreaking for new school addition to be held April 11

PAXTON — A groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a 63,400-square-foot addition to Clara Peterson Elementary School in Paxton has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 11.
The ceremony, to be held on Clara Peterson’s east side at the site of where the new addition will be built, is expected to be attended by school board members and administrators, as well as students and staff from both Clara Peterson and PBL Eastlawn School, whose third- through fifth-graders will be moving to the new addition once it is built.
