PBL school board approves hires, reassignments

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board approved a number of employment matters during a special meeting on March 26.

The board approved the hiring of Kayla Lampert as a math teacher at PBL Junior High for 2018-19, the hiring of Kerry Wise as a lunch clerk at Clara Peterson Elementary School for 2018-19, the reassignment of Rob Pacey from part-time high school driver’s education teacher to part-time technology specialist for 2018-19, and the reassignment of Adam Schonauer from junior high/high school physical education to high school physical education/driver’s education teacher for 2018-19.

Also during the meeting, the board and administration discussed the school district’s vision and long-term goals related to finance, facilities, student achievement, programs and community involvement.

