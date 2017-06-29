Lake Iroquois continues to be under boil order

LAKE IROQUOIS — The unincorporated community of Lake Iroquois in southwestern Iroquois County continues to be under a boil order.

The boil order was issued Wednesday, June 28, by ERH Enterprises Inc., a Westville-based company that maintains Lake Iroquois’ water and sewer systems.

An ERH representative said the boil order — affecting the entire Lake Iroquois community — was still in effect Thursday, June 29.

“The boil order has not been lifted yet,” the ERH representative said. “They hit another line today.”