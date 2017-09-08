New Elite Performance of Paxton coming in 2018

PAXTON — Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services announced that its Elite Performance facility in Paxton will be moving into the old Sorenson factory on U.S. 45 on the city’s north side.

The landlord’s of the 15,000-square-foot warehouse space will be general contractors Justin Goss and his father, Jeffery Goss, who plan to make extensive renovations to the new location. The facility on U.S. 45 will replace the current Elite Performance facility on Taft Street. Completion is estimated to be in January 2018.

GAHHS officials said the new location “can house all the elements necessary for complete training.”

Originally, Elite Performance was located in a small office setting in Gibson City. Memberships at the Gibson City site dramatically increased after the move to a bigger facility in Gibson City. Today, Elite Performance in Gibson City regularly accommodates more than 2,000 visits per month.

“With that growth, the organization was able to see how important this resource has been for people of all ages, including high school athletes who want to be prepared to play in college and younger kids who want to be prepared to play at a high level,” a news release from GAHHS said.

Hundreds of adults also participate in customized programs that are written with their specific needs and current abilities in mind. Many adult members start the Elite Performance program with little experience in weight-lifting, training and getting in shape. However, as they stick with the program and work one-on-one with their trainer, these “average Joes” start seeing measurable differences and improved fitness levels.

Elite Performance of Paxton specializes in strength and conditioning programs that are specifically designed to address a person’s individual goals. Strength and conditioning experts perform an initial physical assessment on each participant to identify any weaknesses or areas that need improvement. An individualized plan is developed based on the participant’s initial interview, goals and physical assessment. After completing all Elite Performance sessions, each participant is reassessed and receives pre- and post-test results.

The new Elite Performance site in Paxton will be custom-designed and equipped to ensure all members have access to a facility conducive for them to reach their goals, which may include improvement in overall speed, explosiveness and athleticism. These goals have been achieved by past clients through carefully planned exercise and movements. Others have lost weight and inches, while improving their aerobic cardio capacity and muscle tone.

Additional features of the facility will include year-round indoor hitting for baseball and softball, as well as access to sports medicine resources such as physical therapy, orthopedic care and athletic training.

The Elite Performance brand is committed to developing athletic potential. What clients have asked for and received includes programs to become faster, quicker, stronger and more agile; aerobic and conditioning programs under expert instruction leading to improvement in functional movements, balance, coordination and flexibility; and overall improved wellness, fitness and confidence.