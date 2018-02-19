Grand opening of Paxton Elite Sport & Fitness greeted with community excitement

PAXTON — Gibson Area Hospital’s Elite Sport and Fitness held its grand opening Thursday in its new location at 615 N. Railroad Ave. in Paxton and was welcomed with community enthusiasm and excitement, evident by the attendance by people of all ages who came out to see the new facility.

Event-goers from Paxton and several surrounding communities toured Gibson Area Hospital & Health Service’s latest community outreach endeavor, while also learning more about the Elite Sport and Fitness brand and mission.

For those familiar with the building’s history, the transformation of the old Sorenson building into a one-of-a-kind performance training and fitness center brought a thrilling sense of community “can-do” pride, recognizing the support from the First National Bank in Paxton and cooperation from building owners Jeffrey and Justin Goss.

“I heard many times during the evening that it was hard to believe that Paxton now has a place like this to work out, train and get physically fit — all in a location with the size, design and quality of the Elite facility,” said Mike Meunier, Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services’ chief compliance officer.

Attendees also took advantage of the opportunity to enroll in Elite training programs while at the event, as well as offer their feedback in a survey about what services they would like to be offered, including yoga, kickboxing, Zumba and a spin class.

Elite Director Tyler Brucker indicated that survey results will be considered in decisions regarding what classes to hold and when they will be offered.

Brucker made his own observations about the evening.

“Many people took tours of the gym with our personal trainers to look at the equipment, watch demonstrations, as well as discuss what exercise plans would be appropriate for them,” Brucker said. “I thought the open house was a huge success.”

Elite Sport and Fitness, formerly located in a much smaller facility on North Taft Street in Paxton, specializes in personal training each individual member to help them reach their specific goals with carefully designed, specific workouts tailored to fit their needs. A client’s age, ability and current physical condition are considered when designing the workouts that best fit that individual to ensure the best workout experience.

Elite is open seven days a week starting at 4:30 a.m. and on weekends starting at 7 a.m.

For more information about Paxton Elite Sport & Fitness, people can call 217-379-3585.