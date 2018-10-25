Elite Sport & Fitness hosts grand-opening event

GIBSON CITY — Gibson Area Hospital’s Elite Sport & Fitness held its grand opening Thursday in its new location at 619 E. First St. in Gibson City.

Attendees toured the completely revamped facility, which was previously an Alco discount retail store. After the store closed, the building had been sitting vacant in recent years.

Community members were excited to see the building repurposed, and current and prospective Elite Sport & Fitness clients were thrilled with the opportunities that the larger space offers for their training sessions.

Rob Schmitt, chief executive officer of Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services, was pleased with the renovation results and the public’s reaction.

“The great turnout at the open house allowed us to show the community all the bells and whistles that Elite has to offer, and they weren’t disappointed,” Schmitt said. “I heard many complimentary comments about how impressive it was for the hospital to create such a beautiful facility that caters to the health and wellness of the entire community.”

In addition to more weight and cardio equipment, the new facility features a studio space dedicated to group fitness where classes such as indoor cycling, high-intensity interval training and core conditioning are now held. The unique space creates a more private environment that is more conducive to instructor-led classes, with its own sound and climate-control systems for a comfortable and customized experience.

With a rise in new members, Gibson City can look forward to new fitness classes and programs as interest in Elite continues to grow. After an open house that “exceeded expectations,” Tyler Brucker, director of Elite Performance, anticipates a bright future for the facility.

“There were a lot of new faces, and people were amazed at what the facility staff have to offer,” Brucker said. “This newest Elite is a great asset to our community, and we are extremely fortunate to have the support that we do from the administration and board of Gibson Area Hospital.”

Elite Sport & Fitness specializes in personal training for each individual member to reach specific goals with designed workouts tailored to fit personal needs. A client’s age, ability and physical condition are considered when designing the customized workouts to ensure the best workout experience.

Elite is open seven days a week, including from 4:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday. It is also open until 8:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday for appointments made 24 hours in advance.

For more information, people can call 217-784-2045 or “like” the Elite Sport & Fitness Facebook page.