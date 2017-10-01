Watseka hospital to close its OB unit

WATSEKA — Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka announced that it will file a certificate of need with the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board to close the hospital’s obstetrics services unit, effective July 31.

“This difficult decision was made after years of sustained losses, increasing costs, lower reimbursements and the demands of maintaining an obstetrics program,” a news release on the hospital’s website said. “IMH averages less than one birth every four days.”

The discontinuation of OB services has become a trend across the U.S. for rural community hospitals, the news release noted.

“Iroquois Memorial Hospital will continue to stay focused on providing the very best primary care to patients in the IMH service area, through our satellite clinics, technologically advanced diagnostics, surgical services and our Specialty Clinic, which is comprised of providers in 10 different specialties,” the release said.

“Iroquois Memorial Hospital will strive to make certain that affected staff will remain part of the IMH family by providing them the opportunity to move into open positions,” the release continued. “Plans are also being made to recognize and honor physicians, nurses and those who began their life’s journey at IMH.

“The goal at Iroquois Memorial Hospital for over 100 years has been to provide quality healthcare to those in our service area. Moving forward into 2017, administration, staff and the board have made the commitment to continue to provide excellent health care services to our community and the surrounding area.”

