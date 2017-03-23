Rob Schmitt again named one of '60 Rural Hospital CEOs to Know'

GIBSON CITY — For the fourth year in a row, the chief executive officer of Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services (GAHHS) is listed among Becker’s Hospital Review’s “60 Rural Hospital CEOs to Know.”

Of the 60 CEOs selected from hospitals nationwide, GAHHS’s Rob Schmitt is again the only one representing central Illinois. The nearest and only other CEO from Illinois selected to the list is from Fairfield, located 156 miles south of Gibson City.

The CEOs on this year’s list possess extensive experience in healthcare management, demonstrating their commitment to offering high-quality, accessible care to rural populations. Under the leadership of these CEOs, many of their institutions have earned recognition as top-performing rural hospitals in the nation.

Schmitt was named CEO of GAHHS on April 1, 2007. Under his leadership — and with Chief Operating Officer Robin Rose — GAHHS has grown to become one of the largest critical-access hospitals in Illinois, with more than $220 million in annual revenues. It is also among the largest 1 percent of critical-access hospitals in the nation.

The organization’s assets have nearly tripled under Schmitt, while the net worth of the organization has doubled during Schmitt’s tenure. In addition, GAHHS has been recognized at the state and national levels for providing high-quality care and high patient satisfaction by organizations like the Joint Commission, Healthgrades, Arbor & Associates, Ivantage, Women’s Choice Award, National Rural Healthcare Association and CMS.

“It is really a group effort,” said Schmitt, who began his tenure at GAHHS on Dec. 9, 2002, as Gibson Area Hospital’s chief financial officer. “GAHHS is fortunate to have an amazing, supportive medical staff, excellent staff and volunteers, and a strong board of directors who trust and rely on administration to make the hospital successful.”

For inclusion on the list, individuals must serve as CEOs of hospitals in “rural” areas,” meaning locations outside major metropolitan areas. Becker’s Hospital Review analyzed compilations by ranking and award agencies, such as The Leapfrog Group’s listing of top rural hospitals and the National Rural Health Association’s list of top rural community hospitals. The editorial team also accepted nominations for the list.

Becker’s Hospital Review is a monthly publication offering up-to-date business and legal news and analysis relating to hospitals and health systems.