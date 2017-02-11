Two local doctors honored for commitment to rural healthcare

GIBSON CITY — Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services announced that two of its doctors — orthopaedic surgeon Chris Dangles and the late George Bark, a family practice physician who died July 24 — have been selected to receive the 2017 Illinois Rural Physicians of Excellence Award.

To recognize their acheivements, a reception and award ceremony was held Nov. 1 at Railside Golf Club in Gibson City.

The Illinois Rural Health Association gives the award in honor of physicians who exhibit a special commitment to rural healthcare. It is a tradition started more than a decade ago by the National Rural Health Association.

“One of the biggest healthcare challenges across our nation is the shortage of physicians who practice in rural settings. The IRHA feels it is important to recognize those who have accepted this calling and gone out of their way to make an imapact,” said Margaret Vaughn, the IRHA’s xecutive director.