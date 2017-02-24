'Corrective actions' taken to address elevated lead levels at two PBL schools

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district’s superintendent sent a letter to students’ parents last week informing them that the district is taking “corrective actions” to protect students from possible exposure to lead found in water sources at Clara Peterson Elementary School and PBL Eastlawn School.

Superintendent Cliff McClure said Paxton’s four schools recently underwent testing for the presence of elevated lead levels in their potable water sources that are potentially used for drinking and/or cooking.

McClure said samples from each potable water source — 95 in all — were collected as required by Senate Bill 550, a state law that went into effect Jan. 1 to ensure there is no lead contamination from sources of potable water in school buildings.

The district hired Environmental Consultants LLC to perform the lead testing, and the sampling was performed by “trained and licensed personnel” in accordance with federal and state guidelines, McClure said.

Two samples were collected from each water source, McClure said. First, they were collected on a “first draw” basis, McClure said, noting that “first draw” is achieved by allowing the water system to rest for at least eight hours prior to sampling in order to collect any existing debris or settlement within the sample.

“The intent of this sampling is to replicate ‘worst-case-scenario’ conditions,” McClure said in his letter to parents.

A second sample from each water source was then collected as a follow-up. The second sample was taken by allowing the water system to run for 30 seconds after the “first draw” sampling, McClure said.

“The intent of this sampling is to determine if lead contamination may be in the water lines connected to the water sources and not just at the fixture,” McClure said.

Results of the sampling showed that both Clara Peterson Elementary School and PBL Eastlawn School had potable water sources that contained higher-than-recommended levels of lead.

McClure said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s “action level” for lead in drinking water is 15 parts per billion (ppb) for potable water sources. Meanwhile, the action level for drinking water collected from a plumbing fixture is 20 ppb, and the U.S. EPA recommends that plumbing fixtures be removed from service when water sample results exceed that level. In addition, Senate Bill 550 directs school districts to inform parents and staff of any water sources testing above 5 ppb.

At Eastlawn, where 37 water samples were collected from 18 potable water sources, there were five samples that exceeded 5 ppb. None had greater than 20 ppb.

At Clara Peterson, where there were 49 water samples collected from 24 potable water sources, eight samples exceeded 5 ppb and two exceeded 20 ppb.

Meanwhile, both PBL High School and PBL Junior High School had no samples that exceeded either 5 ppb or 20 ppb.

McClure said the district is “taking corrective actions” to address the issues at Clara Peterson and Eastlawn.

“At no time will students have access to water sources identified in excess of the federal level of 15 ppb,” McClure’s letter said.

The corrective action plan contains four parts:

— At Clara Peterson, water fountains located across from the office have been removed from service.

— At Clara Peterson, staff will allow water to run for at least two minutes prior to use each day in order to decrease the presence of lead in the water in the kitchen hand sink and kitchen restroom. No drinking water will be drawn from those sinks.

— At Eastlawn, a sink in Room 17 has been removed from service.

— At Eastlawn, staff will let water run for two minutes prior to use each day in order to decrease the presence of lead in the water at the kitchen pot filler sink and kitchen hand sink.

“The district understands the importance of this sampling and results related to the building occupants’ safety,” McClure said in the letter. “The district is fully committed to ensure the safety of the building occupants is our highest priority in all situations.”

A complete copy of all test results can be found on PBL’s website, www.pblunit10.com/district/boe.

Also, more information about lead in drinking water can be obtained from the U.S. EPA’s website, www.epa.gov/dwreginfo/drinking-water-schools-and-childcare-facilities.

Under Senate Bill 550, the oldest school buildings in Illinois — those constructed before Jan. 1, 1987 — must complete water testing by the end of 2017. Schools constructed between Jan. 2, 1987, and Jan. 1, 2000, must complete testing by the end of 2018.

Further, parents and guardians of students must be notified of elevated lead results.

The legislation was the product of a lengthy stakeholder process including the Illinois EPA, Department of Public Health and Department of Children and Family Services, the Illinois Environmental Council, as well as representatives from numerous organizations.

“Elevated levels of lead in children can cause developmental and behavioral disabilities,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Nirav D. Shah. “We have made great progress in reducing the number of children with elevated levels, and we will continue to work to protect one of our most vulnerable populations.”