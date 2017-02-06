Paxton Family Dental welcomes two new doctors

PAXTON — Paxton Family Dental has welcomed two new doctors to its staff — Dr. Samantha Lyu and Dr. Mark Faught.

Lyu comes to Paxton from Madison, Wis. She graduated from Ohio University. Luy is currently engaged and preparing for her wedding in August. She loves to travel and spend time with her family and friends.

Faught has been practicing dentistry for more than 30 years in the Champaign-Urbana area. Faught received his degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago. He loves spending time with his family, sailing and fishing.