Tobacco cessation classes offered in Gibson City — for free

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
GIBSON CITY — Tobacco cessation classes are being offered in upcoming weks by Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services — and they are free of charge to the public.
The program follows the guidelines established by the American Lung Association’s Freedom from Smoking program, which is designed for people who want to quit smoking or chewing tobacco.
Participants meet weekly for seven weeks — including two meetings during Quit Week — with classes lasting 60 to 90 minutes. Classes are held in a group setting.
The classes will be held Sept. 12, Sept. 19, Sept. 26, Oct. 3, Oct. 5, Oct. 10, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24. All are held on Tuesdays except for the Oct. 5 class, which is on a Thursday. The classes are held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the GAHHS Education Center, 209 E. 8th St., Gibson City.
The deadline to register is Sept. 7.
For more information or to register, contact Eileen Woolums at 217-784-4093 or eileen_woolums@gibsonhospital.org.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.