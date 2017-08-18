Tobacco cessation classes offered in Gibson City — for free

GIBSON CITY — Tobacco cessation classes are being offered in upcoming weks by Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services — and they are free of charge to the public.

The program follows the guidelines established by the American Lung Association’s Freedom from Smoking program, which is designed for people who want to quit smoking or chewing tobacco.

Participants meet weekly for seven weeks — including two meetings during Quit Week — with classes lasting 60 to 90 minutes. Classes are held in a group setting.

The classes will be held Sept. 12, Sept. 19, Sept. 26, Oct. 3, Oct. 5, Oct. 10, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24. All are held on Tuesdays except for the Oct. 5 class, which is on a Thursday. The classes are held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the GAHHS Education Center, 209 E. 8th St., Gibson City.

The deadline to register is Sept. 7.

For more information or to register, contact Eileen Woolums at 217-784-4093 or eileen_woolums@gibsonhospital.org.