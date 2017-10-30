West side of Buckley under boil order

BUCKLEY — A boil order is in effect in Buckley until further notice.
The boil order is for the west side of town (west of the railroad tracks), according to a news release from Westville-based ERH Enterprises Inc., the company hired to maintain the village’s water system.
