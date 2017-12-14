Ford County Public Health Department to offer 4 flu-shot clinics in January

PAXTON — The Ford County Public Health Department will offer four flu-shot clinics in January at the agency’s office at 235 N. Taft St. in Paxton.

The clinics will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 4; 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8; 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18; and 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22.

Individuals unable to attend the clinics may contact the office at 217-379-9281 to schedule an appointment.

Billable insurances include: Medicare, Medicaid, Humana, United Healthcare, Health Alliance, Coventry Healthcare, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna and Cigna.

State employees and retirees, university employees or state employee survivors who carry state insurance may receive the vaccine billable to the state by presenting a state employee ID or state health insurance card and identification.

The charge for individuals without billable insurance is $30.

For more information, contact the health department at 217-379-9281.