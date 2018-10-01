Testing a home for radon could mean a free Fitbit

PAXTON — The Ford County Public Health Department is encouraging the public to test the radon level in their homes, and the agency has free radon test kits available for pickup.

Through March 2, Ford County residents who complete a radon test in its entirety can have their names entered into a drawing for a chance to win a free Fitbit. Names will be entered into the drawing when the results of a radon test are received at the health department’s office at 235 N. Taft St. Radon test kits can be picked up at the heath department office on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. For more information, people can call the health department at 217-379-9281.

Radon is a colorless, odorless, radioactive gas that occurs naturally from the breakdown of uranium. Rocks and soil can contain uranium. Radon gas can enter through cracks in homes/buildings/schools and expose people to the radiation. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that 21,000 yearly lung cancer U.S. deaths are associated with radon.

To learn more about radon, peole can visit www.radon.illinois.gov.