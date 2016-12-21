LETTERS TO SANTA

Kids from Clara Peterson Elementary School, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Elementary School, Tri-Point Elementary School and St. John’s Lutheran School tell what Christmas means to them — and what they want for Christmas ...

CLARA PETERSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Mrs. Gerdes’ Second-Grade Class



Dear Santa,

Are you really working hard this year? I have been good and bad because my brother really bugs me. I vacuum the rooms. How does Rudolph’s nose glow? Will you please give me Pokémon cards?

LOVE,

ALEXANDER KOENIG



Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus this year? I am good all the time. I wash the dishes. What would happen if Rudolph’s nose goes out of light? I want a Pokémon book and Pokémon cards and exes.

Love,

Anaca Aguilera



Dear Santa Claus,

How are you doing Santa Claus? I’m doing good. What are you doing in the work shop? I have been mostly good. I check the dog’s food in the morning. How do you get around the whole world in one night? This year I want penguin.

Sincerely,

Camryn Rhoades



Dear Santa,

How are you doing? My behavior is doing great. I am listening to my teacher. My teacher also calls on me when we do stuff. I help mom to do horse chores. Is it in real life that a reindeer has a nose light? I wish I had a planet book.

Love,

Briana Bachman



Dear Santa,

How have you been doing? I have been good but Aj has pestered me. I have been taking out the trash can that is near the street and putting it in the back. How do the elves make electronic devices? I want an x-box 1.

Love,

Conner Graves



Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus this year? I’ve been good and bad. I’ve done dishes. Are you real? I want a computer.

Love,

Cyli Brown



Dear Santa,

How many big reindeer do you have? I have been good because I go outside. How are you and Mrs. Claus this year? I help my parents do the landscaping. How many elves work for you? I want a robot dog named Chip.

Love,

Dierks Klann



Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus this year? I have been good this year. I clean room. What would happen if Rudolph’s nose goes out of light? I would like a laptop. What kind of cookies do you like? What kind of design do you like?

Love,

Havyn Corda



Dear Santa,

How much stuff have you made? I have been good. I help daddy chisel. How does your sleigh go so fast? I want three remote control Mario carts and tracks please!!!!!!!!!

Love,

Mason Loschen



Dear Santa,

How are you and Miss Claus this year? I kind of been good this year but I hit my brother Holden sometimes. I help my Granny cook. She is my cooking buddy. How do you get around the whole world in one night? I want a Frozen house for Christmas with Elsa and Anna.

Your friend,

Maddisyn Joslin



Dear Santa,

How are you doing Santa? I sometimes get spankings but I have been nice to my family. A lot of times I clean up my room. How do you get around the whole world in one night? Can you bring me a skate board?

Your friend,

Logan O’dell



Dear Santa,

How do you get around the world in one night? I have been nice but I have been bad. I do my laundry. How does your Rudolph fly? I want an American Girl Doll. I love you!

Love,

Khloe Wilson



Dear Santa,

I want to meet you. My behavior is good and bad. I fight with my brother and sister. They fight with me too. Sometimes they fight while I am good. When good sometimes we get ice cream. I help out with cooking. We baked an apple pie last night. How are you and Mrs. Claus doing this year? I hope you are doing well. How do you get around the world in one night? I want the dog Georgie the dog. Go to Target to get it.

Love,

Kennidee Cahill



Dear Santa,

Are you really tired from working hard? I have been good. I have been helping mom with laundry. How do you get around the whole word in one night? I want a new winter hat.

Love,

Karly Suhl



Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Clause doing this year? Do you have a dog? Sometimes I am good. Will you take Rudolph this year? What would happen if Rudolph’s nose ran out of light? How do you make all the toys fit in your bag? How do the Elf’s make all the toys in time for Christmas? How do the reindeer fly? How many Elves’ work for you? How do you make your sleigh fly? Have any kids see you deliver toys on Christmas Eve? How do the elves make Electronic Devices? Is Rudolph real? Are elves real? Can you please bring me a Horse? Can you please write back?

Love,

Josie Nikole Kaufmann



Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus this year? Are you and Mrs. Claus doing well? I have been very good this year. I clean the litter boxes for my mom and dad. How do you get around the world in one night? I would like some shoes.

Love,

Hayli Glad



Dear Santa,

How are you doing Santa? How is your day? What do you do all day? I have been nice all this year. How do you get around in one night? How many elves work for you? Have any kids seen you deliver toys on Christmas Eve? Can I get an iPad?

Love,

Megan Bormet



Dear Santa,

Are you and Mrs. Claus doing well? I am having a good year sometimes I get frustrated but otherwise I am having a good year. Sometimes I help my mom with chores like I cook eggs for Weston and me and I do the dishes. Have any kids seen you deliver toys on Christmas Eve? I want a 3DSXL.

Love,

Wyatt Gustafson



Dear Santa,

Thank you for all my presents from last year. I have been good and bad because I get mad. I am so happy that you got me presents because sometimes I am bad. I will get you some more cookies. If I can I will give Mrs. Claus some cookies? Can you get me a dirt bike? My name is Scott. I know you like our cookies.

From,

Scott Childers



Dear Santa,

Are you and Mrs. Claus doing well? I have been good at school but not really at home. I help mom do dishes at night. Can I keep one of your reindeer for Christmas? Can I give you a coffee mug? I want a Frozen castle.

Your friend,

Niamyah Williams



Mrs. Grider’s Second-Grade Class



Dear Santa Claus,

How are you doing? Are you and Mrs. Claus doing fine? I do good sometimes. Like once I cleaned up my room all by myself. But sometimes when I get mad at my brother and sister I am bossy and I try to be nice. I set up tables for my family. Will you take Rudolph this year? All I want for Christmas is a snow globe. Can you get my mom jewelry and perfume? And can you get my dad a new guitar? And get my grandma a necklace? Thank you for delivering presents to the whole world. Write me back. Merry Christmas.

Love,

Megan O’Dell



Dear Santa,

Are you and Mrs. Claus doing well? I have been very good to my mom and dad. I do what they say. I feed the dogs. Also, I clean the house. How many gifts do you deliver to boys and girls on Christmas Eve? I want my grandma to have a snow globe. Please get dad a lawn mower. Also I want a Lego sub. Have a safe trip.

Love,

Ben Strebeck



Dear Santa,

How are you doing this year? Have you been working hard in your workshop? I haven’t been so good this year. I promise I will be nicer to my mom next year. I have also been good because when my aunt is not home I watch the boys at home. How do the elves make electronic devices? Can I have another dirt bike? I hope you have a good year.

Love,

Jascee Cuppernell



Dear Santa,

Hello Santa! How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? My behavior this year has been ok. I have been through troubles though. Like fighting with my sisters. A chore I do at home is feed the dogs and sometimes feed the chickens. Do you like the cookies we give you? And do your reindeer like the carrots? How do your elves hide so well? Can I please get a guinea pig for Christmas? I think my mom would want more nail polish and dad more hunting stuff. Have a safe trip.

Sincerely,

Hallee Johnson



Dear Santa,

I think I have been pretty good this year. How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I believe you are real. How do you deliver all those toys in one day? You are the best! How do your elves make all the toys for every boy and girl? You must be working really hard. Are your elves doing ok? How do the toys fit in the sack? Something I do to help out at home are feeding the car, cleaning my room, and making my bed. Can I have a stuffed animal Pikachu? For my family I want them to have a new phone case. Have a great Christmas!

Love,

Gavin Kief



Dear Santa,

Have you been working hard? I’ve been very good this year. I clean the dishes at home. How do the elves make electronic devices? Are you real? Can you bring any sport things? Can you get a water bottle for my family? Merry Christmas!

Your Friend,

Isaac Venatta



Dear Santa Claus,

How are you and Mrs. Claus this year? I have kind of been naughty this year. Next year I will not be mean to my brother. I have been good this year because I pick up my bedroom. Will you take Rudolph this year? Can you bring my family furniture? Please write back.

Love,

Konnor Burnett



Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus this year? I have been very good because I listen to my mom and dad. I give food to our pets. How do you get around the whole world in one night? Can my mom get a new mug because they break? Can I please get a PlayStation three? Have a safe ride.

Your Friend,

Jonathan Ellison



Dear Santa,

Are you doing alright up there? I’ve been ok. Sometimes my mom tells me to feed the dog. It’s a bit stinky but fun. How do the elves make electronic devices? I want a Minecraft stuffed animal soldier. I wanted a new van and truck for my mom and dad. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Mason Hazelwood



Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus this year? I have been nice to my mom and dad. I listen to them. I help clean the house. How do you fit down the chimney? I want a dirt bike. My dad would like a new lawn mower. Have a good ride!

Love,

Gryffin Bruns



Dear Santa,

Are you really tired from working so hard? I have been ok because Kempton and I fight a lot. Next year I will try to be better to my brother. What do you do if a house doesn’t have a chimney? Can I have an iPod for Christmas this year? Can you get my mom a new car because it is making a bad noise? Good luck this year.

Love

Maddison DeOrnellas



Dear Santa,

Are you really tired from working so hard? I’ve been okay this year. Are you real? I want another American Girl doll for Christmas this year so my other American doll can have a friend? Can you please give my brother a basketball? Have a Merry Christmas.

Your Friend,

Kyla, Franckey



Dear Santa,

Are you really tired from working so hard? I have been kind of naughty and kind of good. I’ve been fighting with my sister a lot and I have been doing the dishes and going to bed. I’m listening mostly to what my mom and dad say. Are you really real? Can I please have shopkins for Christmas? Can you please get my family matching hats for Christmas too? Have a very good Christmas.

Your Friend,

Audrey McCoy



Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus this year? I have been good this year. How many gifts do you deliver to boys and girls in one night? At home I pick up my stuff on the ground. For Christmas I would like a makeup set. Would you please bring me one? Please bring my dog some toys. Please bring my family a chair that they want. Please write back soon.

Love,

Ava Masco



Dear Santa,

Have you been working hard in your workshop? I have been good this year because I help my dad with yard work. Are you real? I would really like to have a train track with a train for Christmas. For my family a TV internet key with a lock.

Love,

Hayden Manson



Dear Santa Claus,

How are you and Mrs. Claus this year? I have been great this year! I washed the dishes, fed the dogs water, and cleaned my room! A chore I do at home is clean the living room. Are you real?!?! I want happy place shopkins. I want Cole to get an extra present! Please write me back.

From,

Abby Purvis



Dear Santa,

Are you and Mrs. Claus doing well? I have been good this year. I gave the dog water. What do you do if a house doesn’t have a chimney? I want an Elsa costume. I asked Grandma. Can you get a Bingo game for my Grandma? Can you get a new computer for my sister? Have a good day.

Love,

Kaitlynn Laboy



Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? Are you happy this year? I have been a little good. I feed my little baby brother. How do the reindeer fly? Can you bring me an IPad this year? Can you bring my sister and the baby brother and all five of us big stuffed animals? Have a Merry Christmas.

Love,

Kiley Landrus



Dear Santa,

I like your hat. I want to give you a hug. I want a T-rex break-out set and a crane and a forklift and a mix truck and a T-Rex that makes sounds. Thank you for getting my toys for me. I want to tell you a joke:

Why did the chicken cross the road?

Because he wants to dig over at the construction site!

Thanks,

Ryan James



Mrs. Johnson’s Second-Grade Class



Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Clause this year? I have been really good to my mommy. I have been cleaning the bathroom. How do you get around the whole world in one night? I want a Foxy toy for Christmas, please. My sister wants a Wubble Bubble ball. You’re the best Santa!

Your Friend,

Chris Cibirka



Dear Santa,

Have you been feeling well? I have been on part of the bad and mean side this year. I clean up the living room with Addi. How do you get around the whole world in one night? How do you get down the chimney without getting burned? Santa, can you bring me a Nerf Assault rifle? Santa, can you please bring Gracie a stuffed animal pony? Merry Christmas.

Love,

Kaynen Harrison



Dear Santa Claus,

I want a stuffed toy Freddy, toy Chica, and toy Bonnie. They are animatronic toys from Five Nights at Freddy’s. I also want a My Baby Alive and a Christmas stocking and Christmas clothes and diapers and a bed. You can give me candy in my stocking. (Gummy worms!)

Love,

Kira Anderson



Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus this year? I have been good because mom has told me you are good, but you need to get better. I help my family by cleaning the dishes. How do the reindeer fly? I want a four wheeler for Christmas. My family wants a new car. Happy Christmas!

Love,

Gavin Young



Dear Santa,

Have you been working hard in your workshop? I have been good because I help my mom and dad clean their room. How do you get around the whole world in one night? Are you real? Please can I have a DS for my brother? Please can I have an Xbox 30? Have a happy day!

Love,

Levi Lange



Dear Santa Claus,

Have you been working hard in your workshop? I have been very, very good because I do my work at school. I help my parents by feeding the dogs, watering the dogs, and taking the dogs outside. How do you get around the world in one night? For Christmas I want a hover board. My mom wants a coupon to the nail salon. How is Foo Foo, my Elf on the Shelf? Hope you have a great Christmas!

Love,

Grace Mullins



Dear Santa,

Are you really tired from working so hard? I am good and bad. I am good at Grandmas Terri’s house. I give my mom a Pepsi. Are you real? I love this holiday! Please can I have a shark toy with a boat and people? Can you bring a Deadpool toy for my brother? Is Rudolph a clown?

Love,

Owen Webb



Dear Saint Nick,

How are you Mr. and Mrs. Claus? I’ve been really good because I helped put up the Christmas tree and I made strawberry milk for my mom! I help my family by washing the dishes. How do reindeer fly? Will you take Rudolph this year? For Christmas I want a phone please. My mom and dad want a new phone too please. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Ethan Tome



Dear Santa,

Are you and Mrs. Claus dong well? I have been good, but I have been heartbroken because of friends. I help my mom with my sister. How are you and Mrs. Claus and the reindeer? I am glad you are Santa! What I really want from Santa is and iPod. My family wants a new TV. What do you do if a house doesn’t have a chimney? How do you get back up the chimney? Have a Merry Christmas.

Love,

Karlie Wise



Dear Saint Nick,

Are you okay from bringing presents to kids in the cold night? I’ve been very good and nice to my friends and family. I help my family do the dishes and give the pets food. My big question is are you real? Be honest! For Christmas my nine year old sister would like a fuzzy black jacket, please. For Christmas for me, I would like a guinea pig but my mom says “no more pets.” So, I will settle for a bean bag chair. Oh yeah, I want the bean bag chair to be blue. Is that okay? The elf on the shelf at my house says “Hi!”

Sincerely,

Averyonna Crandall



Dear Santa,

Have you been working hard? I have been caring and loving my family. I help my family by working on my bed so it looks nice. How do you get around the whole world in just one night? I want a hatchimal. It hatches into a robot dragon or penguin. That’s what I want for Christmas. My family really wants to have a great Christmas. Merry Christmas to all!

Sincerely,

Ryleigh O’Dell



Dear Santa,

Have you been working hard in your workshop? I have been good. I just need to work a little better. I help my family clean the house almost all the time. How do you get around the whole world in one night? What do you do if a house does not have a chimney? Would you take Rudolph this year? Can you please give me a tablet? Can you give my brother a phone?

Merry Christmas,

Mateo Olivares



Dear Santa,

Have you been working hard in your workshop? I have been half good and bad. My mom and dad say I need to be better. How can you make and IPod in one night? I want to ask you for a razor. My whole family wants to have a new golf cart so we can go golfing. I help my family by cleaning dishes. Have a happy holiday!

Your Friend,

Mason Stone



Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I have been kind of good. I helped someone. I feed my animal. How do you get around the whole world in one night? What would happen if Rudolph’s nose goes out of light? Can you bring me an Xbox 360? Can you bring my dad a rifle? You are the best in the whole world.

Love,

Josh Coe



Dear Santa,

How are you this year? I have been very good and bad this year. My mom says I need to listen better. I help my mom feed my dogs. Are you real? For Christmas I want stuffed animals. My family wants new clothes. Have a Merry Christmas!

Your Friend,

Alyssa Steffy-Cannan



Dear Santa Claus,

Are you and Mrs. Claus doing well? I am sad. I am not happy because my dog died. I feed my dogs and my brother gives them water. I want a real bird and food and water for it. Can I please have a kitten for my cousin?

Love,

Anola Morris



Dear Santa Claus,

Have you been working hard in your workshop? I am feeling good because I play with my friend. I am a good friend to other. I help my family with feeding my animal. How do you get around the whole world in one night? How do you get back up the chimney? How can you make all of the toys in time for Christmas? I want an IPod. My family wants a TV.

Love,

Taylor Cole



Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus this year? I’m feeling good because I play with my friends. How do you get around the whole world in one night? That seems hard. How do you get up the chimney? How do you make all of the toys in time for Christmas? Have any kids seen you? My brother wants video games. I want emoji stuff for Christmas. Have a good Christmas.

Love,

Emmy Bagwell



Dear Santa,

Have you been working hard in your workshop? I’ve been good and bad. How do you get around the whole world in one night? Also how do your elves make all the toys in time for Christmas? Do you ever get sick on Christmas? I wanted to know if Rudolph is real. For Christmas, my sister wants a stuffed Poppy troll toy. I want all the Dork diary books but not the tenth one. I hope you have a safe trip for Christmas.

Love,

Cora Busby



Dear Santa Claus,

How do you grow your beard that long? I have been bad and good this year, sorry! I hope you still bring presents this year but I probably don’t deserve them. How do you fly all around the world in one night? For Christmas can you get me a $100 giraffe at the hospital? And my family wants some board games for the winter please. You are the best Santa Claus that could ever have existed.

Love,

Payton Lackey



Mrs. Steiner’s Second-Grade Class



Dear Santa,

I was wondering am I on the naughty or nice list? I must say, my behavior this year was great because I am using my manners. Let me tell three nice things I have done. I was helping my brother get dressed for school. Every night at supper I use my manners. I also share my toys with my brother. I wish that I will get a keyboard for my iPad. Also I want an owl stuffed animal. Thank you very much for my iPad. I hope you have a very Merry Christmas.

Sincerely,

Kylie Rust



Dear Santa,

A question I have for you is how do you get around the world in one night? I must say, my behavior this year was so-so because I have been bad and good. Let me tell you about three nice things I have done. First, I have helped my brother make his bed. Second, I pick up my room every day almost. Last, I help my big sister when she is at work by cleaning up her house. Something I would like for Christmas is a big house and a pretty toy horse with a lot of Barbie’s. Thank you very much for giving kids toys instead of nothing.

Sincerely,

Bella Baker



Dear Santa,

I was wondering if I was on the good or bad list? I think my behavior was fantastic. I have done some nice things. I have fed my dogs almost every night. I have shared toys with my brother. I have said nice things. I am thanking you for giving me eyeshadow in my stocking. I hope you have a nice X-mas.

Sincerely,

Triniti Steffy-Cannan



Dear Santa,

A question I have for you is how many kids do you visit each year? I must say, my behavior this year was great! Let me tell you about three nice things I have done. I have played with my brother, I have helped with the chores and I have never argued. Something I would like for Christmas is a microscope so I can look at things closely. Thank you very much for weird fruits each year. I hope you bring me reindeer poop and a coconut.

Sincerely,

Jeri Dunlavey



Dear Santa,

I have a question for you, how do you go around the world in one night? My behavior this year was so-so because I was mean sometimes because I was hungry. Let me tell you about three nice things I have done. I helped my baby sister. I helped my dad work. I help my mommy. Here are somethings I would like for Christmas dinosaurs, army men, and transformers. Thank you very much for bringing us presents. I hope you get home safely.

Sincerely,

Aiden Johnson



Dear Santa,

How do you get in to my house? And how do your reindeers fly? My behavior this year was great. Let me tell you three things I am quiet in the cafeteria. I clean my room. And I am nice to my friends. Something I would like for Christmas is a phone please. Thank you very much for everything you have given me. I hope you have a nice Christmas.

Sincerely,

Meike Bristle



Dear Santa,

A question I have for you is how do you get in to people’s houses. I must say, my behavior this year is awesome. Let me tell you about three nice things I have done. The first thing is I feed the dogs. The second thing is I take out the dogs. The third thing is clean my room. Something I would like for Christmas I a tablet so I can play games. Thank you very much for giving me the American Girl doll last Christmas. I hope you like your job.

Sincerely,

Hayden Williams



Dear Santa,

A question I have for you is how do you get in my house? I must say, my behavior this year was so-so because I work hard some times. Let me tell you about three nice things I have done. I feed my dogs. I helped my mom when she is hurt. I help my mom and dad with Audree. Something I would like for Christmas is Power Rangers and a make-up set. Thank you for books and my teacher. I hope you and your reindeer are safe. Happy Christmas.

Sincerely,

Aariana Williams



Dear Santa,

A question I have for you is have you ever wanted to not bring gifts at all? I must say, my behavior has been so-so. Let me tell you 3 nice things I have done. I have raked some leaves. I have watched my brother. I have done my chores. Something I would like for Christmas is a wiiU because I like to play games. Thank you very much for giving me gifts every year! I hope have a Merry Christmas.

Sincerely,

Paityn Badgley



Dear Santa,

How do you get in chimneys? I have been good this year. I have cut the grass for my dad. I wash the dishes. Last, I sweep the floor. I want toy cars to play with. I want shoes because I need them. I don’t have any. Thank you for the football and playdoh. I hope you come to my house.

Sincerely,

Daniel Rostas



Dear Santa,

Do you need help? I was great because I help. I helped mom rake the leaves. I helped mom put up the Christmas tree. I listen to my mom. I want Power Ranger toys. Thank you for giving us presents. Have fun on the trip

Sincerely,

Noah Betts



Dear Santa,

A question I have for you is how many elves do you have? And can you pretty please give me an Elf on the Shelf? I must say, my behavior this year was amazing when I helped my brother turn on the lights. Let me tell you about three nice things I have done. I helped my little brother. I also read a book to him. And I picked up my room. Some things I would like for Christmas is 1,000,000,991 kittens and walkie talkies! (Oh and more Infinity characters). Thank you very much for my Infinity! I hope you have a very successful year!

Sincerely,

Ava Reinhart



Dear Santa,

A question I have for you is how many elves do you have? My behavior this year was fine. Let me tell you about three nice things I have done. I have been helping my dad. I don’t lie to mom or dad. I try not to bother Sydney. Something I would like for Christmas is a Rizzo jersey because I’m a Cubs fan. Thank you very much for giving toys to us. I hope you have a good year.

Sincerely,

Grant Marshall



Dear Santa,

How do you get in the house? I have been good. I helped my dad clean the garage. I helped my mom pick up toys. I helped my dad clean the dishes. Please can you bring Woody, Buzz, Jess and Bullseye? I love toy Story. Thank you for bringing the Tory Story movie. I hope you have a great time

Sincerely,

Lacie Dewitt



Dear Santa,

How much dust do the reindeers need? I have been great this year. I helped my mom with my baby sister. When I come home I feed the dogs. Before I go to the bus stop, I let the dogs out. When I come home I clean the table. I am bored if I do not have an X-box 1S, please Santa. I like Nike shoes, they are nice shoes. (Can I have it please Santa?) Can I have a bunk bed please Santa? I will sleep on top of the bunk bed. Thank you for the ninja turtle move sets last year. I hope you have a great year.

Sincerely,

Chad Wilkins



Dear Santa,

A question I have for you is am I on the naughty list or the great list? I must say my behavior this year was perfect. Three nice things I have done are I have been nice to my dad. I am listening to my teacher. I have made friends. I would like a trampoline for Christmas. Thank you very much for the dog. I hope you get me a dirt bike too.

Sincerely,

Chance Marcum



Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer doing? I must say my behavior this year was awesome because I get my tests right. Let me tell you about three nice things that I have done. I vacuum the house and I listen to my teacher and my friends too. Santa there is something I was wanting for Christmas, a real life husky. Thank you for the new pajamas last year. I hope you get me that husky.

Sincerely,

Gabi Barradas



Dear Santa,

How many reindeer do you have? Santa, I have been good. I clean my room. My mom lets me eat popsicles. I give my mom hugs. Santa I would like a pink hatchimal? For Christmas. It is cute! Thank you for the presents. I hope you come to my house on Christmas.

Sincerely,

Madison Hall



Dear Santa,

A question that I have for you is am I on the good list? I must say, my behavior was good this year and to prove it I help my family. I help people at school. I stand up for others. Something I would like for Christmas is a cliff climber because it’s the best RC car. Thank you very much for helping us celebrate Jesus’ birthday. Put me and my sister on the good list.

From,

Henry Cranstoun

GCMS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Mrs. Kallal’s kindergarten class



Dear Santa,

Have do the elves make toys? I think I have been good. I would like a toy hippo and a toy elephant. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Rilynn Kelly



Dear Santa,

Why do the elves always make toys? This year I have been good. I would like a toy bunny that walks all over my living room. Merry Christmas!

Your Friend,

Autumn Amigoni



Dear Santa,

How many reindeer do you have? This year I have been a good girl. I would like a toy bunny and a toy cat. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Wilma Matusewski



Dear Santa,

How is the North Pole? This year I have been good. I would like a princess book and a toy horse. Merry Christmas!

Your Friend,

Abbie Measaw



Dear Santa,

Are you making toys? This year I have been good. I would like a donosaur and a cat. Merry Christmas!

Your Friend,

Aubri Bennett



Dear Santa,

Do the elves drive the sleigh with you? This year I have been a good girl. I would like a clock and a baby doll stroller. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Mallory Purden



Dear Santa,

Can the reindeer fly? This year I have been good. I would like an Optimus Prime transformer with a remote control. Merry Christmas!

Love,

James Huff



Dear Santa,

How do you get your reindeer to fly? This year I have been a nice boy. I would like a Captain America shield that opens and shoots nerf pieces. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Sean Volker



Dear Santa,

Where are the Christmas elves? This year I have been a good boy. I would like a toy transformer Bumble Bee and Creeper Minecraft. Merry Christmas!

Your Friend,

Jaymes Dietz



Dear Santa,

I like your elves. This year I have been good. I would like a shield and a robot. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Bentley Fields



Dear Santa,

How do you get your magic? This year I have been a good boy. I would like a toy shield that opens up and a toy bunny. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Brady Johnson



How do your reindeer fly? This year I have been good. I would like a real horse and some Skylanders. Merry Christmas!

Your Friend,

Bryce Carley



Dear Santa,

How do the reindeer fly? This year I have been a good boy. I would like a remote control Star Wars BBA. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Ian Rotramel



Dear Santa,

What do the elves make the toys? This year I have been good. I would like some toy Skylanders and Star Wars. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Parker Joslin



Dear Santa,

How many presents do you have? This year I have been good. I would like a drone and a dart gun. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Jace Elder



Dear Santa,

Are their polar bears where you live? This year I have been a nice boy. I would like a lap top and a phone. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Jude Killian



Mrs. Giroux’s kindergarten class



Dear Santa,

I have been good! For Christmas I want a stuffed animal.

Love,

Rylan



Dear Santa,

I have been good! For Christmas I want a toy car.

Love,

David



Dear Santa,

I have been good! For Christmas I want Santa.

Love,

Elizyn



Dear Santa,

I have been good! For Christmas I want a stuffed animal dog.

Love,

Erin



Dear Santa,

I have been good! For Christmas I want a doll.

Love,

Lucy W.



Dear Santa,

I have been good! For Christmas I want a red motorcycle.

Love,

Lucy B.



Dear Santa,

I have been good! For Christmas I want an ironman.

Love,

Mattox



Dear Santa,

I have been good! For Christmas I want a stuffed animal dog.

Love,

Jaxson



Dear Santa,

I have been good! For Christmas I want a baby doll.

Love,

Zoey



Dear Santa,

I have been good! For Christmas I want a cat animal crackers.

Love,

Bentlee



Dear Santa,

I have been good! For Christmas I want a Hulk.

Love,

Sam



Dear Santa,

I have been good! For Christmas I want a new baby.

Love,

Bo



Dear Santa,

I have been good! For Christmas I want a pacman.

Love,

Gage



Dear Santa,

I have been good! For Christmas I want a truck.

Love,

Logan



Dear Santa,

I have been good! For Christmas I want a doll.

Love,

Chloe



Mrs. McNary’s second-grade class



Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! This year, I would like a drone! Please bring Mrs. McNary a neckless!

Thank you!

Charlie



Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! This year, I would like an Elron the Shelf! Pleas bring Kasin Legos!

thank you!

Lydia May



Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! This year I would like to git a barre! Please bring my family a dog!!!

Thank you!

Avery Hyatt



Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! This year, I would like a barre! Please bring my dad a Samsung 7 phone case.

Thank you.

Josie Kleist



Dear Santa,

Merry Chrismas! This year I would like a real life cat! Please bring Ansleigh a tablet!

Thank you.

Jennifer



Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! This year, I would like a surprise. Please bring Owen Price a science kit.

Thank you.

Love, Lia



Dear Santa,

Merry Chrismas! this year I would like an ipad mini! Please Bring my cat A Big Box!

thank you

Owen Borders



Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! This year, I would like Legos! Please bring Presten Legos.

Thank you!

Wyatt



Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! This year I would lick a small inside trampoline! Please bring Bailey a chew toy.

Thak you!

Love Kelsey



Dear Santa,

Marry Christmas! This year I would like a samsung tablet. Please bring Tanner Fox a new computer.

Thank you!

Reed



Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. This year I would like Descendents 2. Please bring Calvin pokemon cards.

Thank you

Logan Rachiett



Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! This year I would like a kitten! Please bring my brother a robot!

Thank you.

Jordan Kaeding



Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. This year, I would like a science kit. Please bring Taylor Adkins a chuwtoy!

thank you

Bryce



Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! this year I would like an iPod! Please bring Drew call of Duty Black ops.

thank you!

Griffin



Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! This year, I would like a drone! Please bring Reed a toy nirf gun.

Thank you!

Drew



Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! I woud like a Barre! Please bring Grandma Lindde extra Bunk beds!

tank you

Ansleigh



Mrs. Burk’s first-grade class



Dear Santa,

My name is Kyra, and I am 7 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a bike, robot dog, robot cat and Legos Dimensions.

Love, Kyra



Dear Santa,

My name is Maysen, and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a sleeping beauty kitter, kitten surprise, amirkn DS, samrkitten and guitar.

Love, Maysen



Dear Santa,

My name is Eric, and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me an ipad, robot monkey, a kitty and smelly markers.

Love, Eric



Dear Santa,

My name is Thomas, and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me onki overdrive, cosmo, air hockey table and TMNT poster.

Love, Thomas



My name is Bella, and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a teddy bear, robot cat, guitar and diary.

Love, Bella



Dear Santa,

My name is Owen, and I am 7 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me Lego dimersions game, toy stuffed animals, a robot, ipad and a puppy.

Love, Owen



Dear Santa,

My name is Kriz, and I am 7 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me an RC car, Anki overdrive and Legos.

Love, Kriz



Dear Santa,

My name is Zoey, and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a sleeping beauty kitter, a gymnastics bar, robot cat, guitar and RC car.

Love, Zoey



Dear Santa,

My name is Rylee, and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a gymnastics bar, robot cat, sleeping kitter, puppy surprise and gymnastics mat.

Love, Rylee



Dear Santa,

My name is Cameron, and I am 7 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me an RC car, robot, Lego dimensions, Anki Overdrive and guitar.

Love, Cameron



Dear Santa,

My name is Janae, and I am 7 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a Puppy Surprise, robot cat, gymnastics bar, RC car and stuffed horse.

Love, Janae



Dear Santa,

My name is Charity, and I am 8 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a teddy bear, Puppy Surprise, robot cat, RC car and guitar.

Love, Charity



Mrs. Willis’ second-grade class



Dear Santa,

My favorite part of Christmas is when my family comes over. When my family comes over, it makes me happy. This year I want a Fit Bit.

Love, Payton Alley



Dear Santa,

My favorite part of Christmas is spidding time with my family. When we spidd time with family we celedrate Jesuses dath. This year I want an Elf on a Shelf.

Merry Christmas, Jodi Bauer



Dear Santa,

My favorite part of Christmas is that we opine all the presents. Christmas all ways makes me fell joful. this year I want a laptop.

Merry Christmas, Jae Jae Benson



Dear Santa,

My favorite part of Christmas is all the presents. I like to open all of the presents because I get the things I do not have yet. This year I want more Hot Weels race car tracks.

Your friend, Bradley David Fields



Dear Santa,

My favorite part of Christmas is Christmas Eve. It bring my goy! This year I want to bring kids goy!

Your friend, Cooper Brake



Dear Santa,

My favorite part of Christmas is Gods Birthday. Its a vary importint day. This year I want to see you Santa.

Love, Ethan John Brewer



Dear Santa,

My favorite part of Christmas is opeing my stocking. When opening my stocking I like to get candy canes. This years I want WWE toys.

Love, Nathan Bristow



Dear Santa,

My favorite part of Christmas is spinding time with my family. I fele loveing in my hart. This year I want a laptop.

Love, Keiragan Young



Dear Santa,

My favorite part of Christmas is family time. It makes me feel good when my family gets together. This year I want a Hipeer Stunt Drone.

Your friend, Jason Christensen



Dear Santa,

My favorite part of Christmas is having fun and having love with my family. It is fun opening presents. This year I want to get a elechreck scoder.

Love, Lydia Henrichs



Dear Santa,

My favorite part of Christmas is opening the presents you and the Elfs do hard work on. You and the Elfs made them. This year I want a huge choclate Teddy Bear.

Happy Holidays, Kaiden Wilson



Dear Santa,

My favorit part of Christmas is when Jeses was born. I picket it because he helps me have a good day. This year for Christmas I want the worlds largest gummy snake.

Your friend, Tucker Muetler



Dear Santa,

My favorite part of Chrismas is spenbing time with family. I like spenbing time with family because it is joyful. this year I want Shopkins.

Your friend, Ava Fehr



Dear Santa,

My favorte part of Christmas is opening presents. It makes me Happy. This year I want a Peppa Pig hous.

Love, Grace Steidinger



Dear Santa,

My favorite part of Christmas is Christmas Eve. it makes me happy. This year I want a laptop for Christmas.

Merry Christmas, Ishwa Patel



Other first-grade classes



Dear Santa,

I have been a very good girl. For Christmas I would like a guitar and a big stuff anaml.

Love, Brooklyn Aberle



Dear Santa,

I have been a very good girl. For Christmas I would like an orbeez crush and doll huoes.

Love, Brecke Barnard



Dear Santa,

I have been a very good boy. For Christmas I would like undr amr foot boll pans and top foot boll pans.

Love, Camden Brucker



Dear Santa,

I have been a very good boy. For Christmas I would like a drone and a for weeler.

Love, Landon Elder



Dear Santa,

I have been a very good girl. For Christmas I would like all the monstr hy pepool.

Love, Sophia Jennings



Dear Santa,

I have been a very good boy. For Christmas I would like a staff and a science lad.

Love, Landen Lage



Dear Santa,

I have been a very good boy. For Christmas I would like a spug bob set and neng trlls set.

Love, Austin Latham



Dear Santa,

I have been a very good girl. For Christmas I would like a for we are and a ipod.

Love, Eva Lowe



Dear Santa,

I have been a very good boy. For Christmas, I would like drbis dors.

Love, Alan Matuszewski



Dear Santa,

I have been a very good girl. For Christmas I would like a gitr and a chan set.

Love, Ruby Pollard



Dear Santa,

I have been a very good girl. For Christmas I would like trols and a ipod.

Love, Jillian Rosendahl



Dear Santa,

I have been a very good boy. For Christmas I would like a gran chrock and a 4 wethr.

Love, Carson Sexton



Dear Santa,

I have been a very good girl. For Christmas I would like a insrmit set and a gtare case.

Love, Zoe Wier



Dear Santa,

I have been a very good girl. For Christmas I would like a doll set and a Lego set.

Love, Taylor Willis



Other second-grade classes



Dear Santa,

Thank you for my American Girl Doll. I play with it every day. This year, please give Londyn and Kolbie a new barbie doll. They are awesome friends and I would like to reward them. If it would not be hard for your elves, I would like a new skate board. I will be sure to leave cookies, milk and a carrot for Rudolph. Merry Christmas!

Love, Kate McCall



Dear Santa,

Thank you so much for a Kindle that you gave me last year. This year, please bring my mom and dad a new Kindle Fire because both their Kindle Fires broke. I would want an ipod for Christmas with its own wifi and GPS signal as long as there’s enough time. I will be sure to leave some cookie and milk for you. Merry Christmas.

Love, Evan Killian



Dear Santa,

Thank you so much for the little bear. I play with it every day. This year get my mom and dad a new phone. My mom needs a Kindle. I want a little live pet dog and a little live snuggles and an Elf and a Shelf too. I will leave milk and cookies for you. Merry Christmas.

Love, Maria Hitchcock



Dear Santa,

Thank you for the bike. Please bring my dad a bike because his other bike is getting to small for him. This year I want a new bed because my bed is just stuck on the floor. Merry Christmas!

Love, Catherine Cimino



Dear Santa,

Thank you for the gifts last year. Please bring my grandma a jeep with doors. My grandma’s car is broken. This year I want a briefcase with spy gadgets in it. Merry Christmas.

Love, Ayden Jennings



Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving me a scooter last year. This year I want to give my grandma two new dog leashes and a new crockpot. If you have room in your sleigh, I want a remote control Titanic boat for Christmas. Merry Christmas!

Love, Brett Rutledge



Dear Santa,

Thank you so much for my Babydoll you delivered me last Christmas. This year please bring my dog a cage because she broke her other one. If you have a little room in your sleigh, I would like a water Baby. I will be sure to leave you out some cookies and milk for you. Merry Christmas.

Love, Mataya Hill



Dear Santa,

Thank you for the X-box chair last year. When I play it I use it almost every day. This year, please bring my brother a cool dart gun because last year he gave me something cool. If you have room in your sleigh, I would like a drone from you because it sounds fun! Merry Christmas.

From, Lane Elder



Dear Santa,

Thank you for the toy that you got me which was a dinusour toy. I love it so much, love you Santa. This year, please bring my mom and dad a picture for them of me. If you have enough room in your sleigh, I would like a Nike outfit for me. I’ll be sure to leave out cookies for you! Merry Christmas. Have a good life Santa.

Love, Arianna



Dear Santa,

Thank you so much for the Lego Star Wars set. I always play with it. This year please bring Evan a big Pokemon box. I have been a good boy this year. I would like a Lego Death Star. I will leave cookies and milk. Merry Christmas.

Love, Michael Harders



Dear Santa,

Thank you for the smart bear, smart watch, and the ipad. I use and play with it every day. This year, please bring my brother a big T-rex like you did last year because he gave me a doll house for Christmas. I would like the willy wisher dollhouse and a white dog with blue dots, blue ears, and one blue dot around his eye.

Love, Londyn Roderick

P.S. The dog’s name is fluffy, it would be the best gift ever. He is my favorite.



Dear Santa,

Thank you for my mini transformers. This year, please bring my dad a camo blanket because he really likes camo. If you don’t mind, please bring me 3 step 1 step transformers because I like transformers so much. Merry Christmas.

Love, Kaden Molck



Dear Santa,

Thank you for my big pink desk that you got me. I love it. This year, please bring my friend Ava a sparkly book with an A on it. If you have room in your sleigh I would like a sparkly diary because my brother tore up my first one. Merry Christmas.

Love, Kolbie Eichelberger



Dear Santa,

Thank you for getting me unsweaty boots. This year bring my dad a brand new crossbow. He really needs a brand new one. I really want some more nerf guns. I really want some movies like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles out of the Shadows, Ice Age Collision Course, and Pete’s Dragon.

Love, Landen Vaughn



Dear Santa,

Thank you for my doll you got me last year. Please bring my Daddy some footies like PJ’s. I want a kid car. I will have cookies on the table and milk. Thank you for everything Santa. Merry Christmas.

Madison Hopkins



Dear Santa,

Thank you so much for a Marvel scooter that you delivered to me last year. I always use it every summer. This year give my cousin a cross bow nerf gun because he loves nerf guns. If you have room in your sleigh, I want a Wolverine claw.

Love, Maddox Lindelof



Dear Santa,

Thank you for the gifts this year. This year please bring my dad a new phone because his phone is not working anymore. Can you please bring me a turtle little life pet this year. Merry Christmas.

Love, Ella Reynolds



Mrs. Natywa’s third-grade class



Dear Santa,

I will tell you how good I have been this year. I know Sophia has been going to you for past couple of weeks. I want to explain myself, I haven’t been nice this year, but I really want a present this year, but I know you are going to put me on the naughty list. So I know you aren’t going to give a present. Buuuutttt, I could give you some examples on what I want if you change your mind. So here they are, a ticket to Victoria Justice’s concert, two kid camera’s (one for me and one for my sister) and a family picture of my whole family. A pair of BROOK’S shoes for my mom, a basketball book for me, and a football book for Dev Patel, and a phone for Addyson Rollins. That is what I want for Christmas. Merry Christmas! Santa. Thanks!

Love, Hadley Doman



Dear Santa,

I work hard on the farm in summer, spring and winter. I deserve a lot of books, legos and a sword and shield and a bean bag. Thank you.

From Cody



Dear Santa,

Hello Santa! I deserve a present because, at the beginning of the year, I helped my friend on reading. For that present I would like a motorized lego ATAT from Star Wars. Thank you.

Trent Wetherell

P.S. Please give my dad internet.



Dear Santa,

I want a lot for Christmas but I hope I get most of it. I think I have been good this year because I have been helping out at the Villas of Hollybrook. Here is some things I want for Christmas. I would like some homework books (4th grade). I would also like some chapter books. I would like: Magic Tree House, I Survived, and Wayside school books. I have one more thing to ask you for Christmas. I would like school supplies for my classroom downstairs. This is what I want for Christmas. Thank you.

Sincerely,

Chloe Tjarks



Dear Santa,

I deserve a present because I play with my little brother almost every night! I also play with my sister and make her laugh! I want a new red and black football gloves! I also want pink football gloves! I want a red mouthguard and a pink mouthguard! I want a new mouthguard holder! I want Cam Newton cleets! I want red and pink socks! I want a new visor! I want a dog training tool! I want some dog toys! I want bucking bull toy! I want a trailer for my bulls! I also want a golden triever! I also want a new ipad pleas Thank you!

Love, Logan



Dear Santa,

I deserve a present because I help my brother and help out around the house. Can I have a RC car called Thunder Tracks, a drone with a hidden camera on it, technic lego mining truck, technic lego crane, technic lego tunnel digger, remote control lego train with a lot of extra tracks, a deer head to mount on my wall, camo recliner, dirt bike decals for my wall, camo bungy chair and a tablet for my brother. That is what I want for Christmas. Thank you.

From: Will



Dear Santa,

I want a lot for Christmas but I hope I get most of it. Hi I amn Alyssa Morgan from GCMS school from Sibley. All I want for Christmas is a Fit-Bit watch and a emoji case for my Fit-Bit watch, clothes, chalk, some more chapsticks for my collection, books, a little thing that shows you how many you read, some pajamas, toed PJ’s and vests, High top blue laced shoes, a art set. I’m going to tell you why I deserve them because I work hard on school, at home. When she needs help I help her. Thank you.

From Alyssa



Dear Santa,

I want a present for Christmas because I clean up I want a Xbox one with a game and an phone 7 + a bed + a xbox controller to play with And I want a PS4, too, please. Thank yo

love Dev



Dear Santa,

I hope I get a lot this year. I think I have been good at school this year. I want some books. I love to read books. Other things are a new notebook to writ in and a skateboard, a clipboard and some sticky notes. thank you.

Love, Matthew Owenza



Dear Santa,

Hi how are you Santa? I have been good this year because I have helping someone drop something. One thing I want for Christmas is a Foxy plushie, a fan time plushie and some books. I hope I get all my presents. Thank you.

Love, Amelia



Dear Santa,

I deserve a present because I have been very friendly and helpful. I would like some shopkins and size 2 boots. I would also like some books. My favoret part of Christmas is giving to others and spending time with family. That’s what I would like for Christmas. Thank you!

Your friend, Kaida



Dear Santa,

I dezerve a present because I put some ornaments on the Christmas tree. I cured my elf. I made a present for my elf. I want a 3DS for Christmas. I want Lots of Legos. I want 2 Big tables and 12 chairs so I can teach my stuffed animals math. thank you.

From Aiden



Dear Santa,

I deserve some presents because I fed the dogs and I sit and eat at the table. I want a bail trailer Christmas. I want a big bail trailer. I want a augar wagin with tracks and a green one please. I want bwildings for chismas. Thank you.

From Ely



Dear Santa,

I want a Power Wheel for Christmas and a big cop car for Christmas and I want a real house for me and my family, and a cop soot for Christmas. and I want a big dirt bike for Christmas and I want a moterscooter for Christmas.

From Cameron



Dear Santa,

I deserve a present because I was good by helping my dad carriy wood into the house to make a fire. Here is what I want for Christmas I want a yellow truck with two trailers and two black trucks one with two trailer and one of them with one trailer. Also, I need a new bike. I need a new dirt bike helmet. I have a lot more things I want and need but the problem is if I wrote those things it would take up about 100 papers. That is what I want for Christmas. Thank you.

Zeb



Dear Santa,

I deserve a present because I have been very good this year like at school I have good to my teacher and my friends and sometime to my brother. What I want for Christmas is an ipod and a Chromebook, Toy Kichin, Doll, books and candy and stuffed animals. That is what I want for Christmas. Thank you.

Love, Aday



Dear Santa,

This is why I deserve a present this year. I help my mom with the laundry. Another thing is I help do chores around the house. Something I want for Christmas is a tablet. Another thing I want is boots and clothes. That is what I want for Christmas this year. Thank you.

Love, Mesa



Dear Santa,

I deserve my presets because I’ve been good to my friends, family, and take care of my cat and do my chores. I would like a brown and white puppy. The puppy also has to have floppy ears and be very playful. I would like a hover board that is black and red. It also has lights. Last I would like two sweaters for my cat and if you get me my puppy a sweater for him too. P.S. please bring my presents to Branson Missouri. Thank you.

Love, Sarah



Mr. Koon’s fifth-grade class



Dear Santa,

So if I had to give someone a gift I would get them a box of chocolate! The reason I would do this is to show them I love and respect them!

Gage B.



Dear Santa,

I wish if I had all the money I would give all of it to Africa. Because they need food & vaccines. So they can be healthy & strong. I really want to help them have a Merry Christmas. I hope one day they can have all the food they want.

Sincerly, Lily Breeden



Dear Santa,

This year I wish to give kids that don’t have a lot of stuff somthing, like blankets, toys, and other things. I would want to give these things to kids in Syria, because they are in a bad war, and some of them might of lost there homes.

Sincerly, Mindy Brown



Dear Santa,

I would like to give someone a RC stunt car. So when the snow clers they can drive it and so they can have fun. And world peace, so we do not have to live with a war story.

Sincerly, Aydin C.



Dear Santa,

If I could give a gift to someone I would give peace to the world. I really wish that Syria would stop having a civil war. If these things came true, it would make my year.

Sincerely, Keagen Grover



Dear Santa,

I wish my mom’s foot gets better before Christmas. I want to give my sister any thing she askes me for (maybe).

Dillon Hoffman



Dear Santa,

A gift I would like to give would be all my small outfits I don’t wear to people who don’t have as many outfits like me. A wish I have for California is that they will soon have fresh warter so no one will get sick.

Your friend, Audrey Iverson



Dear Santa,

I want to give poor families a job so they can have money to support there family. I wish for a pair of headphoes and for my youtube channel to get bigger! Merry Christmas!!!!!!

(Letter not signed)



Dear Santa,

I wish that everyone could have a present this year. I also wish for world peace. I would like to give a big gift to my mom and dad because they help me every day.

Sincerly, Carter Kallal



Dear Santa,

A present that I want to give is $1,000,000 to orphans and to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. A wish for the world is for world peace and to stop all the terrorist attacks in the world and to keep are military safe in the middle east.

From Colin Kristensen



Dear Santa Claus,

I would like to give a gift to someone. I would like to give them bikes, scotters, and a Basketball for Christmas. Why I chose these things because they might not be able to buy them or aford them and I really injoy them. The place I would want this to go to is Syria. Beause they are in a war and most of them can’t aford it.

Love, Cally Kroon



Dear Santa,

The gift that I would like to give to someoe is headphones. Because everybody needs headphones for watching YouTube on your phone. And a wish for Syria is that the civil war that is going on will stop sometime soon.

Wrigley Maxey



Dear Santa,

A gift I would like to give to people who are poor or homeless is all the little Petshop animals I have or just any normal toys I do not play with anymore. Because that maybe their Christmas can be just a little bit more merry this year.

Sincerlly, Ellie



Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I want to give homeless people presents. The things I want to give them is food, water. If they are little toys. And I only want some stuff. I want to go to Flordia. And I want to go to Flordia with the homeless. And for Christmas I want to give my friends some presents. My friends are Natalie, Mindy, Cally, Kate, Wrigley, Emma Freehill, Kalynn Little, and Lilly Lahr. I also wish for world peace, and I want all the stuff in Syria to stop.

Love, Allison



Dear Santa,

If I could wish anyone in the whole world anything, it would be to have happiness. Some people don’t have homes or anything, which is REALLY bad. If I was rich, I would give the money to the homeless people in all the world. (including God, too)

Sydney

(P.S.: Well, maybe a kitten first.)



Fourth-grade classes



Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Zachary. I am 5 years old. I live in Gibson City. This year, I have been really silly. I would really like it if you could bring me a Superman robot. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Zackary



Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Colton. I am 6 years old. I live in Melvin. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me a Power Ranger Dynocharge. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Colton



Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Makayla. I am 6 years old. I live in Gibson City. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me a bedset. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Makayla



Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Phoenix. I am 5 years old. I live in Gibson City. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me an Elf on the Shelf. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Phoenix



Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Izaiah. I am 5 years old. I live in Melvin. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me a Grimbot Robot. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Izaiah



Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Timothy. I am 5 years old. I live in Gibson City. This year, I have been really nice. I would really like it if you could bring me a Transformer. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Timothy



Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Aaron. I am 6 years old. I live in Gibson City. This year, I have been really nice. I would really like it if you could bring me a Pikachu. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Aaron



Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Annelise. I am 5 years old. I live in Melvin. This year, I have been really nice. I would really like it if you could bring me an Elf on the Shelf. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Annelise



Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Danilo. I am 6 years old. I live in Sibley. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me Legos and cars. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Danilo



Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Aiden. I am 5 years old. I live in Gibson City. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me a toy car. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Aiden



Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Amanda. I am 5 years old. I live in Gibson City. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me a doll. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Amanda



Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Lydia. I am 6 years old. I live in Foosland. This year, I have been really nice. I would really like it if you could bring me crayons. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Lydia



Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Layla. I am 5 years old. I live in Melvin. This year, I have been really nice. I would really like it if you could bring me a mermaid. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Layla



Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Anden. I am 6 years old. I live in Gibson City. This year, I have been really nice. I would really like it if you could bring me a Rescue Bot. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Anden



Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Lennon. I am 5 years old. I live in Gibson City. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me a Hot Wheels car. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Lennon



Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Mason. I am 6 years old. I live in Sibley. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me a TV. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Mason



Mrs. Laughery’s kindergarten class



Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. For Christmas, I would like a Captain America face mask with the green eye thing and a shield. How do your elves move? Merry Christmas!

Your Friend, Drew



Dear Santa,

I would like a new game for my X Box and a R2D2 toy for Christmas. Merry Christmas!

Aubrianna



Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like an Indominus Rex Lego set. How does Hermie make the candy cane Hershey Kisses and can he make more? Merry Christmas!

Your Friend, Isaac



Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. I would like a remote control tractor and a red Camaro that slides around. How do the flying reindeer pull your giant sleigh? Merry Christmas!

Your Friend, Ryland



Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. I would like an American Girl doll and some books for Christmas. How do the elves move in my house? Merry Christmas!

Your Friend, Presley



Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. I want a laptop and a DS and a game called 13 Wishes for Christmas. I love you. Merry Christmas!

Levi



Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. For Christmas I would like Pokemon stuff. I love the reindeer. Merry Christmas!

Your Friend, Brysen



Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. I would like a Hatchimal and a toy elf for Christmas. Merry Christmas!

Your Friend, Ryne



Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like a new Monster High doll and a Barbie camper. Merry Christmas!

Your Friend, Alyssa



Dear Santa,

I would like a Monster High doll Named Frankie and a new swing set outside for Christmas. Santa, what does the North Pole look like? Merry Christmas!

Your Friend, Emma



Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year. For Christmas, I would like a Barbie and a Barbie dress. Merry Christmas!

Your Friend, Halle



Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. I would like a Monster truck and a mini go cart for Christmas. Merry Christmas!

Your Friend, Kyle



Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like a remote control puppy. Merry Christmas!

Jackson



Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year. I would like an electric scooter and a remote control doggy. Merry Christmas Santa!

Your Friend, Alania



First-grade classes



Dear Santa,

How is the North Pole? I have been good in school all year! I would ilke a bike for Christmas. Merry Christmas!

Tatym



Dear Santa,

How are you and Mis. Claus doing? I have been good in school all year! I would like a computer for Christmas! Merry Christmas!

Emily B.



Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I have been good in school. I would like a phone for Christmas. Merry Christmas!

Hope



Dear Santa,

How are elves doing? I have been good in school all year! I would like a game for Christmas. Merry Christmas!

Carson



Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I have been good in school all year! I would like an electric scooter for Christmas. Merry Christmas.

Kipaston



Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I have been good in school all year! I would like walky talkys for Christmas. Merry Christmas!

Ian



Dear Santa,

How are the elves doing? I have been good in school all year. I would like a phone for Chritmas. Merry Christmas.

Marina



Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I have been in good school all year! I would like a tablet for Christmas. Merry Christmas.

Haylee



Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I have been good in school all year! I would like a backpack for Christmas. Merry Christmas!

Coben



Dear Santa,

How are the elves doing? I have been good all year! I would like a computer for Christmas. Merry Chrismas!

Sawyer



Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I have been good in school all year! I would like an ipod touch for Christmas. Merry Christmas!

London



Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I have been good in school all year! I would like an army gwys for Christmas. Merry Christmas!

Eidan



Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I have been good in school all year! I would like an American girl doll for Christmas! Merry Christmas.

Skylar



Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I have been good in school all year! I would like a bike for Christmas. Merry Christmas!

Demi



Dear Santa,

My name is Bailey B., and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, I want a hatchamls, a trolls poppy, real herry potty wond hrminy. For my sister Chase, a hart emojie pillow.

Love, Bailey



Dear Santa,

My name is Lily G., and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a Maracin Girl Doll and a plastic GinGer Bread ornamet and a toy rudholf and a picker rudholf and a glitterie dress.

Love, Lily



Dear Santa,

My name is Makenna O., and I am 7 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a noow, cairryocy mshene and I wud lyke some cars for my bruthr Jaxson S.

Makenna



Dear Santa,

My name is Liam, and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me an X-Box 360 and some hard Legos and a R09 up book and some snow bots.

Love, Liam



Dear Santa,

My name is Meredith, and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me snuglles the puppy and for my mom I am going to give her a skarf and I wunt a mark in girl doll.

Love, Meredith



Dear Santa,

My name is Adlee D., and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a roudof pickshte, a mrmad toy, a fairy toy, a uncorn toy and a toy puppy.

Love, Adlee



Dear Santa,

My name is Emma P. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me frozn tee p. mom wants nail polish.

Emma



Dear Santa,

My name is Briana, and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a doll rudollf. I want cowgol boots. I want books like MSP. I want a teddy.

Briana



Dear Santa,

My name is Cameron, and I am 7 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me an X-Box 360 and nerf gun and hot wheel. For mom, a pilow. For dad, a blanket.

Cameron



Dear Santa,

My name is Dom M., and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me an X-box 360 and nerf gun, and a lizard.

Dom M.



Dear Santa,

My name is Roy, and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me real rpg for my dad. For my mom, a cat.

Ray



Dear Santa,

My name is Kamden L., and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a nerf gun and emoji pillow.

Kamden



Dear Santa,

My name is Kenleigh F., and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me trolls poppy, hachamok, a teecher set, a hart emoji pillow, cow girl boots. My brother wants a tractor set. My sister wants a baby doll.

Kenleigh



Dear Santa,

My name is Ian, and I am 6 years old.. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me Rudolf stuft animle, a nrf gun, a book of magic tricks, a coloring book and a toy ship.

Ian



Dear Santa,

My name is Jacob, and I am 7 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me magic tracks, the big train set and one new truck with reemote cintrolling. Mom would licke you, Santa.

Jacob



Dear Santa,

My name is Tucker D., and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, I want books and for my mom nail polish and for my dad I want lots of carrots!

Tucker D.



Mrs. Zehr’s second-grade class



Dear Santa,

I love decorating my Christmas tree. We usually go to my brother’s Grandma’s house for dinner and my Grandma’s house too. I like to give my mom something and my dad too. This year I would like Jack and Annie books, more Imangex toys and Star Wars Legos. Please give my mom a necklace and my dad a Cubs champion sweatshirt. Happy holidays.

Tate Jeckel



Dear Santa,

I like to make Christmas cookies for you to eat. I like to wrap presents. I love to hand out presents. This year for Christmas I would like a lego set called the Sea Cow, a Messi Jersey, Michael Jordan basketball shoes, and a telescope. Please give my niece Ruby a toy. Please give my mom a new necklace. Merry Christmas.

Lily Sizemore



Dear Santa,

I love all of the love at Christmas time. I really like passing out presents. It is really fun to do that. I love it so much. This year for Christmas I would like an orange watch that can tell you the time, a bunny perferably brown, and a desk with cubbies on it. Please give my dad a necktie, some paints for my sister, and a running shurt for Mom. Merry Christmas.

Brilee Little



Dear Santa,

I love presents and buying things to give to everyone. I love to decorate my Christmas tree. This year for Christmas I would like a baby dog, blowup zombie, and a bigger trampoline. Please give a Thomas SkyHi Bridge jump to Henry Hansen. Give a big Mickey to Haresin Hansen. Merry Christmas.

Hunter Hansen



Dear Santa,

I love to open presents. I also like Christmas because it is God’s birthday. My mom, dad, grandma and grandpa’s food is good. Can I have a necklace, a lot of books, chapstik or lipstick. Please give my brother a gun or paint. Please give my mom a necklace. Merry Christmas.

Kyra Mounts



Dear Santa,

I like putting up trees, I like putting up the decorations and I like putting up the star. This year for Christmas I want all of the Nexo Nights legos, a costume, Star Wars paper airplanes and a computer. Please give my Dad tools and give my Mom a new wallet. Merry Christmas.

Carson Dean Falck



Dear Santa,

I like to decorate the Christmas tree. I love wrapping presents. This year for Christmas I want a puppy, lizard, and a doll. Please give a necklace to my aunt. Merry Christmas.

Angel Field



Dear Santa,

I love giving. I love that everyone is nice. I love helping wrapping presents. This year for Christmas I would like an Itune card, a pet kitten, and shopkins. My family really needs a new computer. My sister really needs it for her home work. Merry Christmas.

Isabelle Gawthorp



Dear Santa,

I like Christmas lights. We have fun decorating cookies. My family and I go to Grandma’s house. This year for Christmas I would like an Amarcan Girl doll and I hope she comes with twelve different outfits. I also want a toy puppy and a computer. Please give my big sister earrings. Please give my papa a watch. Mery Christmas.

Adelyn Davis



Dear Santa,

I love Christmas with my family. I like that you try your very best giving presents out to people. My favorite holiday is Christmas. What I want for Christmas is a computer, a real hamster, and a do not enter sign for my door. I want you to please try to give presents to people who do not get presents. Merry Christmas.

Payton Elizabeth Farmer-Spies



Dear Santa,

I like to go to the Christmas parade and decorate the Christmas tree. This year I would like a blue telescope. Please give a Star Wars lego set to my brother. Please give money to all the poor people so they can buy food. Please give my mom clothes and please give my dad money. Merry Christmas.

Kasen Defries



Dear Santa,

I love decorating my Christmas tree. We usually go to my Christmas program at Bellflower. I like helping out. This year for Christmas I would like a lego city and Steph Curry shoes. I hope they are yellow and blue. I would like a moona boy doll. Please give my sister a movie called The Secret Life of Pets. Please give my other sister a necklace that she would really like. Merry Christmas.

Graydon Leonard



Dear Santa,

We love playing in the snow. Christmas isn’t about what you get, it is about what you give. What I’d like for Christmas is a bike. I hope it is red. I would also like a blanket and some coal. Please give the poor ones some food, water and money. Merry Christmas.

Xavier Moore



Dear Santa,

I like it when you bring me presents. I like it when I play in the snow. Christmas songs are fun to listen to. This year for Christmas I would like a pokemon watch. I hope it’s Peekachoo. I also want a red bike. I hope it is a three speed. I also want a spy tool belt. I’ve always wanted one. Please give Kaity a toy Santa doll. Merry Christmas.

Mikey Volker



Dear Santa,

I love Christmas. Making snowmen is fun. I like to get presents for my sister. I like baking cookies for you. This year for Christmas I would like a troll, an American Girl doll, and leggings. Please give a watch to my mom. Please give my dad new boots and a new shirt. Merry Christmas.

Livi Wilson



Dear Santa,

I like the pretty lights and Christmas cookies. I would like DS games and mindcraft. Please bring money for my mom. Merry Christmas.

Griffin Hopkins



Dear Santa,

The thing I like most about Christmas is that I get a lot of gifts. I would like a Lia to the Rescue American Girl doll for Christmas. Please get a baseball set for my little brother. Merry Christmas.

Maci Lindelof



Mrs. Wilson’s kindergarten class



Dear Santa,

Are you stuck in a chimney? This year I have been a little good and a little bad? Can I please have: a Hot Wheels track, Baby Alive, and some elf clothes? Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!

Love, Ariana Hall



Dear Santa,

Are your elves doing good? This year I have been more good less bad. Can I please have: a Hot Wheels set, anw shirt, a “vR” head set? Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!

Love, Brandon Whitson



Dear Santa,

Do you have the presents wrapped? This year I have been good. Can I please have: a Cubs backpack, tank coat, and a Cubs shirt. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!

Love, Kaleb Wayme



Dear Santa,

How are you? This year I have been good. Can I please have: Baby Alive, Baby and Alive accessories, and a diaper bag? Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!

Love, Emma



Dear Santa,

Are the toys ready to play with? This year I have been good. Can I please have: Playdough, a Hot Wheels track and a monster truck. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!

Dallas Suxton



Dear Santa,

Are your reindeer ready to fly? This year I have been good. Can I please have: cars, a remote controlled truck and a baseball set? Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!

Love, Joey Goodin



Dear Santa,

Are the toys ready yet? This year I have been a little good and a little bad. Can I please have: a Pokemon deck, an Imaginext dinosaur, and some Skylanders? Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!

Love, Colton Johnson



Dear Santa,

Are your reindeer ready to fly? This year I have been really, really good. Can I please have: a car, a monster truck, and Monster High? Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!

Love, Jude Brucker



Dear Santa,

Are your elves being good? This year I have been good. Can I please have: a super six lane race way, a remote controlled football game and a monster truck? Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!

Love, Dayne White



Dear Santa,

How many elves do you have? This year I have been good. Can I please have: Hot Wheels track, a remote controlled Thomas and a new puzzle? Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!

Love, Colt Casey



Dear Santa,

How many presents do you have? This year I have been good. Can I please hve: super siv, a raceway, a remote controlled monster truck and a sled. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!

Love, Lincoln Kraft



Dear Santa,

How many toys have you made? This year I have been good. Can I please have: a new sled, a train with a track and an art kit? Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!

Love, Erin McCall



Dear Santa,

How are your elves doing? This year I have been a little bit good and a little bit bad. Can I please have a Hot Wheels car, a scooter, and a baseball bat? Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!

Love, Juniper McFerren



Dear Santa,

Do you have the toys made yet? This year I have been really good. Can I please have: a soccer ball, a baseball and a basketball? Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!

Love, Levi Mounts



Dear Santa,

Are you eating a bunch of cookies? This year I have been a little bit good and a little bit bad. Can I please have: a glow-in-the-dark Hot Wheels track, a Care Bear castle, and a glow-in-the-dark mermaid? Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!

Love, Kinley Beyers



Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph doing? Is he ready to fly? This year I have been a little bit good, a little bit bad. Can I please have: 2 Hot Wheels tracks and a furmanimals book? Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!

Love, Chance Workman



Fifth-grade classes

(“If I could give one gift”)



Dear Santa,

If I could get a gift for anyone this Christmas I would want Santa to bring somebody to my mom’s work so that she doesn’t have to be stressed. I wish that all America could have a happy Christmas.

Lilly L.



Dear Santa,

I would like to give a gift to my puppies. I would like to give them rawhide bones. They are their favorite type. I also wish that everyone could be friends.

Molly R.



Dear Santa,

I want to give my friend Phillip a Star Wars book because he loves Star Wars. I wish for world peace — no wars.

Evan Nerone



Dear Santa,

I want to get Michael Star Wars Battle Front. I want to get him this because he likes Star Wars. I wish ISIS was fake.

Phillip



Dear Santa,

If I could get a gift for anyone this Christmas I would want Santa to bring a hockey rink to Gibson City so that anyone who likes to play hockey, or for anyone to make a Gibson City hockey team. I wish that I could cure cancer and give everyone a home and the food that they need.

Kalynn



Dear Santa,

I want to give a gift to my friends Kaley and Hailey. Because they are so nice. For Kaley, I want to give her 50 Shopkins for Christmas. For Hailey, I want to give her 50 nailpolishes. I would also like to give a gift to my wonderful mom and dad because of all the nice things they do for me. For my mom and dad, I want to give them $100,000 for each of them. And also for my friend Rilynn I want to give her a white jojo bow for Christmas. I wish that every one on earth could have food and houses and money and clothes.

Alexis Ensign



Dear Santa,

I will give a gift to my sister Robin because she does not have money and her husband does not care that much. I wish everyone that’s poor would have food and houses.

Rilynn C.



Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would get a gift for Rilynn. I would get her some JoJo Bows because she like JoJo Bows, and to make her happy. If I could have a wish it would be to find away to get read of cancer.

Kaley S.



Dear Santa,

Can you give my sister Black Ops 3. She rreally wants the Isel. I wish for world peace.

Leon T.



Dear Santa,

For Christmas if I could get anything for someone else I would get it for my mom. I would give her socks and pants because it seems to be that my sister steals all of her clothes (Karleigh). I also wish that everyone could be nice and be friends with each other.

Emma F.



Dear Santa,

I want to give Tyler Cribbitt an electric scooter with a seat like mine. I wish for people to have heat during this outstanding winter. I ask for everyone to have a happy holidays, and a Merry Christmas.

Altin Nettleton



Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I want my mom to get to go to Hawaii alone so she can relax. While she was gone I would keep the house clean. I wish that all the homeless people would have a home to live in and a family to spend Christmas with.

Myan



Dear Santa,

If I cood get someone else a gift, it would be a stuffed Santa. I wish to get a basketball hoop.

Ty C.



Dear Santa,

A present that I would get for Jacob would be Madden 17. The reason I would get him that is because it is a new game that came out this year. I would also get him a X-Box 1. It came out like last year. A wish I have is that no one dies.

Isaiah



Dear Santa,

I would like Altin Nettleton to get a signed Cubs jersey of his favorite baseball player and also for him to get a signed Bears jersey. I wish that no one would be hungry or cold.

Charles F.



Dear Santa,

I want to give my little cousin a soccer ball because his favorite is soccer. Also, I wish for is that Gibson City gets a new pool.

Steven M.



Dear Santa,

I want my sister to have a Baby Alive doll and supplies. I wish that I could make robots to make the world a better place.

Jarod M.



Dear Santa,

For Christmas I wish my Dad could have some money to give to his kids. I wish someone could make cancer better.

Lucas J. Weller



Dear Santa,

I want Eeven to get a Playstation 4 with a game to go with it. Then I want a huge case of legos.

Amari R.



Dear Santa,

If I could give one gift to anyone, I would give my grandma the ability to get new legs. She has been asking for them for a long time. She does so much for me, my family, and my rabbits, even though she is allergic to dust and pet hair. Some of the things she does for me is making breakfast for me in the morning, taking me to school in the morning, making lunch for me on the weekends, cleaning the house, and making supper for me. She probably does more too!

Shawn Schlickman



Dear Santa,

If I could give one gift to someone it would be Caden. I would give him PS cards because he doesn’t have much money in his PS3 account. So I can help him out by giving him a PS card. So he could by stuff on his PS3.

Carson Maxey



Dear Santa,

If I could give one gift to anyone I would give my mom and dad a bigger house. I would give them a bigger house because there are seven of us living in it and all of us has to share a room except one of us. Our living room is very small and so is the dining room and kitchen. If we got a bigger house there would be more room for all of us. My mom and dad have always wanted a new house. We have lived in our house our whole lives so I think they would be happy to have a new house.

Annabelle Goodin



Dear Santa,

If I could give one gift it would be to my uncle Johnathan. I would give him the badge of honor, because all that he has done for this country and family. He has worked for a long time in the military. He has also went to Afghanistan. That is why I chose my uncle Johnathan.

Alex Ward



Dear Santa,

If I could give one gift, I would give my cousin Chloe a brand new set of stuffed toys. Why I chose my cousin is because she spends a lot of time with me. She is also my favorite cousin. How I got this idea is because Chloe is lonely sometimes, so every Saturday, I try to visit her to keep her company. On every stuffed toy, there wil be a note attached to it, and on every note, there will be a friendly but small letter. I hope Chloe will read them all the time when she is lonely. Chloe has a twelve-year-old sister called Fjasmine. She usually is mean to Chloe, so Chloe has no one to play with. Chloe also has a puppy called Lidea. She is very cute, but annoying at the same time. So Chloe’s part of the family is mean. So Chloe doesn’t want to play with mean people. So that is why I chose to give stuffed toys with kind notes on them.

Sophia Zheng



Dear Santa,

If I could give one gift I would give money to the Haitians in Haiti. I would give it to them because they are very poor. And my dad goes on mission trips to hospital Lumior and puts up solar panels with my unckle, who is moving there in February for four years with his family. I would give them money because it’s hard to make money. They usually take tar and sell it. When they sell all that, they beg for money. When I grow up I want to help them.

Connor Mueller



Dear Santa,

I would give a gift to all of the needey children of gibson city. Because there parants might not have enogh money to get them a gift for Christmas. So they can feel like normal children.

Nick Smith



If I could give 1 gift to anyone I would give my brother a new 3ds so he could have a not broken game system adn so I could get the new one. Also so we could face each other on fun games.

John Fields



Dear Santa,

If I could give one gift to my aunt it would be a yellow lab, because she had one for about 10 years and it died. She is always talking about getting one and how fun it was to have one. I would give it to her at my grandma’s house. When she had it at my grandma’s house they would go in the lake and swim and when it was frozen she would go on it and play fetch. I would give it as a puppy so she can have fun training it.

Alex Overman



Dear Santa,

If I could give one gift to anyone, I would give money to my great grandma so she can hire someone to make sure she does not fall again because a couple of times she has fallen and had to go to the hospital lately. My grandma a.k.a. great grandma’s daughter had been taking care of her.

Chase Pollard



Dear Santa,

If I could give one gift it would be love and peace because love is nice and strong. I would give love to my family and Brooklyn love because we love each other no matter what we do. Peace is something that can be used as love. I would give peace to grandpa and grandma because they can have ups and downs but peace is there. Oh, last thing that would give is money for the poor so they could have more things to choose from some new stuff because they do not have a lot of money but they let ove and peace in their hearts.

Harley Tjarks



Dear Santa,

If I could give one gift to anyone I would give it to someone I don’t know. Someone who really needs it. It would be to a homeless family. I would give them a house that I would spend hours on every weekend. If you are wondering how I would do it, this is how:

(1) I would start a small charity to raise money for wood, paint, glass and flooring.

(2) I would ask my grandpa for help building it since he’s good with that kind of stuff.

(3) We would make it mobilized so that we can get it where we need to without much difficulty.

Everybody deserves a good or decent Christmas or Hanukkah. Not everybody gets a Playstation or a remote control helicopter. Sometimes people don’t have anything. So this is why I would want to give a house to a homeless family. Because they deserve it.

Kyah Lee



Dear Santa,

If I could give one gift, it would be to God and it would be forgiveness. I would give forgiveness to God because even if you pray, you may not always get what you want, and that can be frustrating. And I have been mad at God before, and that made me sad. But I always forgive God, even if I can’t hear a sorry. Because I always know in my heart that God loves me no matter what I do. So if I could give one gift, it would be forgiveness to God.

Brynn Boundy



Dear Santa,

If I could give one gift to anybody in the whole world, I would give a gift to both of my parents to share. I would give a gift to them because every year they always give me gifts. Well, it’s going to change this year because I’m going to get them a coloring book that has the realistic kind of superheros and villins. Only because my dad loves batman and my mom loves Harley Quinn. I think that this is the best gift because then we could all color together in our own book spending family time as a family during Christmas. Merry Christmas to everyone.

William B.



Dear Santa,

If I could give one gift to anybody, it would be flowers, because my cat died and we hadn’t seen him for a while. We were wondering where he was. We waited and waited and waited but no Mittens (my cat’s name is Mittens). We wondered if he died or either got stolen, but no Mittens. I was worried now, looking at every cat I saw, still no Mittens. Finally we let it go. We said, “He is dead.” We are going to make a grave in our yard and I am going to put the flowers on top of the grave. That is why I wanted to get flowers for my cat.

Ayden Lage



Dear Santa,

If I could give one gift, I would give my sister a bow and arrow because she likes to shoot my dad’s and she once broke a arrow. If I gave her one, she would be happy. I would get 20 arrows for her so she won’t loose them or brake them. She only needs a bow; we have all the arrows, but she also needs coal since she is a tird.

Delaney Lindsey



Dear Santa,

If I could give a gift, I would give it to kids who don’t have a home. I would give them toys or books. Because some kids have nothing, and I think they need love and care. So I would want to give them stuff they wanted because it’s the holiday season and you don’t be greedy; you would want to share. And you do something nice they will do something nice back. It’s really not hard being nice. Here are a few things I would give: clothes, shoes, coats, hats, gloves. Also it’s the season to be joly. So please give something nice so they have something to love and give peace to the world. And please give something this year.

Brooklyn Scribner



Dear Santa,

If I could give one gift to anyone, I would give my grandma her dog back because when he died she became really sad and emotional. Her dog was like her own child. And she didn’t really have anything to keep her accompanied besides her one other dog. But her other dog didn’t really like people or pets. But Darrel her dead dog was friendly to people and pets. He would always snuggle and play, he would sleep with her at night. Darrel was so loyal that he didn’t even require a leash, he’d do anything for my grandma. She just is not fully complete without him.

Brady Robinson



Dear Santa,

If you could give one gift to any person, who would you pick? Well, I already know who I would give that gift to, my mom. I would give my mom $1,000 because she has done whatever she can to take care of my little brother and sister. Their names are Nora and Matthew. My mom’s name is Holly. Another reason is because my mom is always helping everyone but herself. She thinks of everyone before she thinks of herself. My mom deserves $1,000 — even more maybe, but definitely that much. That’s the least I could do for her because even with $1,000 I know she would still be thinking of other people. I would be more than happy to force her to use the money for herself. That is who I would give my one and only gift to, my mom, Holly Hawn.

Hailey Whipple

Tri-Point Elementary School’s letters to Santa

Kempton Kindergarten



Dear Santa,

Please may I have a new toy elephant. I would like a new toy berbie. Please may I have a toy phone. I would like a toy DS.

Lexi Tucek



Dear Santa,

Please can I have a dinsar set.

Brynner Dietz



Dear Santa,

Please bring me a jeep.

Jesse Small



Dear Santa,

I want a new jermin sheprd pup. Tnk you

Jaelyn Carlos



Dear Santa,

I want a hotwel. Thanc you. My name is Kinsley.

Kinsley Hamilton



Dear Santa,

Please bring me a tablet. I have been good.

Gabby Souligne



Dear Santa,

Please bring me sum Shopkins.

Sophia Billerbeck



Dear Santa,

Please giv me a lago set and I will eve sum koges and mlik. Hohoho

Kameron Bouk



Dear Santa,

Pleas bring me mune. I will spend the mune on Shopkins. I love you Santa.

Natalie Abel



Dear Santa,

I would like a bear for crismis. I wus good.

Addisyn Honeycutt



Dear Santa,

Please bring me a wulvren costum. Thank you.

Tyler Martinez



Dear Santa,

Please can I have pup.

Howie Bledsoe



Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claws? I am sorry. I’ve been naughty and sometimes nice. gun, nigu, trdles.

Love, Trevor



Dear Santa,

Hay hoo are yos reindeer? I wot a esdisones anb Skylandr majrs

Anbfourcrm trlr.

Skylar

(Hey, how are your reindeers? I want an X-Box 15 and skylanders imaginaters and 4 controllers.)



Dear Santa,

What do your reindeer eat? I want all the famalees that don’t have eneething I want them to have something.

Kassandra



Dear Santa,

I wish I could visit you at the North Pole. Can you drop of some alfalfa sodas for Pedro the mailburro? He loves alfalfa. Can I get the Digimon Video game and a dirt bike?

Merry Christmas.

Love, Owen



Dear Santa,

I ben nice. How dus roodofs nos glow? Can you get me a x box? Can you get a romot curchlr for a holkoptr?

Miguel



Dear Santa,

Hae I den nice or naughty? Maye I have a cheer awtfet and a gnaks its awtfet tak you sooooo much for presents. And I have a lamareck in ger doll close and age.

Ella



Dear Santa,

I had bin as god as I can, but a gud Christmas wod be the best Christmas wish in the wrld. And I hope you have a god Christmas. I love you Santa.

Calla



Dear Santa,

You are the best. Can you is me a spiy cit? Hoaw hav you ben? Hoaw hap yar elves I hep you cum to mi hos.

Myah



Dear Santa,

Am I naughty or nice? Can I plee’s have a shres ball plee’s and thank you rmemdr I Love you Santa. I wunt to kiss you on the cheack.

Madelyn



Dear Santa,

I’ve cindove ben fighting with Tyler and he’s my broter so you knpw what I wood fight with him, But can you still give me abuntch of presents? For Chrismis can I have some new james, some fake nails, some hair stuff?

Emma H.



Dear Santa,

How is pransr doing. I want a trip to Lego Land. And jint cady candy.

Bryce



I have ben nic. I wud like piy fas show down. A baby jurmen sepurd. Sopk is .nom, noms, wipcrem, Glitr Glow fingur pant, dog toys and. Dog fod. A baby sister and a baby bruther. Aumarkn gull dol itud, mskup masskira.

Emma M.



Dear Santa,

Are you and miss clas ok and are your reindeer ok. I rele want you to bring me Pokemon and I want a monster high doll and I want a rele live cat and I want a little live turtle and a miney mixemsl

Olivea E.



Dear Santa,

How are you elves doning? I want matchbox cars and monster trucks like grave digger and nomster mutt and sunuaa digger and I want hot weels and a new tadlet. I wish you a mary Christmas.

Gerald



Dear Santa,

I have ben nice. How have your reindeer ben? I want one of that piy game and a dort bike and a bratheth and toy train that’s big and has train trax whith it and a pet bat.

Josh



Dear Santa,

I have ben good. I won’t for Christmas is a layego set. I wondr how tocdallf shines his nowes? Santa you are the BEST!!!! I wish you are owe ways here. You and roodallf are my favrit.

Molly



Dear Santa,

I ben nise. I want for Christmas a dog I want for Christmas is a cloc I want for Christmas is a toys trus I woint for Christmas is a sled. I want for Christmas is a dol.

A.J.



Dear Santa,

I am nice. Santa I wont for Christmas a slad Santa or you frend. Santa you elf is gine wed.

Khloe



Dear Santa,

Wut do you do. I am nice I wood have a drt and a toys like tur and othr stuffb Lick that and a toy truck

Channing

Second-graders at St. John’s Lutheran School in Buckley answer the question, “What does Christmas mean to me?”



Kassandra Ecker: When people laugh with their family. A time of happiness around the world. Christmas is Jesus’s birthday. We will rejoice and be glad in it.



Brooklyn Hitchens: Jesus was born on Christmas. We celebrate his birthday because is the Lord. I give my little sister some presents just like Jesus.



Caden Burgrabe: Jesus was born on Christmas night. Christmas is about family and friends. An elf comes and visits me. I can have fun.



Anna Birge: Christmas is special to me because Jesus is born. Also, I get to see my friends and family. My elf pet Sparkle sometimes pulls Santa’s sleigh. I also like it because we go to church. I like it when Santa comes every year. I like to see others happy when they get gifts. I like when I get books. I like when people smile then I know they are happy. I like it because Christmas is a new way to start the year.



Mikayla Ware: Christmas makes me feel happy because I celebrate Jesus’s birth and birthday. Shepherds stood around him. Angels watched from the sky. For that baby was Jesus lying there. The cows were lowing Jesus woke up. He did not cry a bit.



Kaelyn Schwing: We celebrate Christmas because Jesus was born. It is Jesus’s birthday. It is important to be with family. Jesus was born in a stable. He was born with no sins. I don’t celebrate presents I celebrate Jesus.



Savannah Jones: Christmas is special to me. Not just because it involves presents or cookies. Because Jesus was born in a stable that night. On Christmas Eve my family and I go to my church’s Christmas program. Then on Christmas day we go to my grandma’s house.



Dacey Kooi: Christmas means a time of laughter to me. It means a time of family to me. It was the night Jesus Christ was born. Jesus was born on December 25. The tree reminds us of Heaven because it points to Heaven. And now the story is done. Good-bye!



LeRoy Salazar: Christmas means Jesus’s birthday. You spend time with family. Santa Claus comes. You get presents.

