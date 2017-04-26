World champion wheelchair power lifter tells inspiring story

GIBSON CITY — Nick Scott wears a smile on his face all the time. The lack of feeling below his knees, his inability to do certain things, his reliance on his wheelchair — nothing seems to get him down.

He has embraced his life — and who he is as a man — along with everything that goes with it.

“I believe I was given a second chance, and some people don’t have that,” the 35-year-old resident of Ottawa, Kan., told Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School students during a school-wide assembly Friday. “Instead of looking at my glass half empty or half full, I’m just happy I have a glass.”

It’s not easy to tell nowadays that the man who is now a retired two-time world-champion power lifter, to go along with being a professional actor, wheelchair ballroom dancer, published author and speaker, once pitied himself, miserable about his life.

That’s exactly how Scott felt when he was 16 years old, after suffering a spinal cord injury in a car accident just before the start of his junior year in high school.

“Years ago, I was just like you guys — I had big dreams. I wanted to be a football star,” Scott told the students in the school’s gym. “But then reality happened back on Aug. 17, 1998.”

Smith recalled how while he was driving to football practice that fateful day, the left-front tire on his car blew out. Smith, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle as it left a bridge, rolled five and a half times and landed in a ditch.

“Time slowed down, and all I could remember was that I just closed my eyes and I loosened my grip and said to the lord, ‘I’m in your hands now,’” Scott recalled. “When I hit (the ditch), all I could hear was the shattering glass and the crushing metal, and the next thing I know I opened my eyes and I was looking at the sky.”

Scott soon came to know that his spine was injured in the crash, as a result of his own car hitting him in the back as he was thrown from the car’s driver’s-side window.

His life would never be the same.

“The doctor told me that my football days were over and I would never walk again,” Scott said. “I was devastated. There goes my dreams, I thought.”

Scott was left being unable to feel anything from his waste down. And he couldn’t even do everything he wanted with his upper body anymore, either. Doctors told him that if he lifted weights — one of his favorite past times — the staples placed in his back following spinal surgery would pop and “blood would just ooze out.”

To make matters worse, Scott’s friends abandoned him, opting to hang out with others instead.

“I didn’t belong because they didn’t want to deal with Nick and his wheelchair,” Scott said. “My wheelchair didn’t fit in people’s cars, and they didn’t want me to come over (to their homes) anymore because their homes had stairs.

“Nobody wanted to be around me; nobody wanted to be my friend; nobody wanted to help support me, nor did they care.

“I was alone. I hated who I was, and I was getting severely depressed. I was borderline suicidal, and I really thought about taking my life. I kept asking the lord, ‘Why me? Why me? There’s so many bad people in the world, so why does this happen to me?’”

Depression led to eating — and Scott gaining a bunch of weight.

“Comfort, to me, was food, so I ate a lot of food,” said Scott, noting that he weighed more than 300 pounds at one point.

When he arrived back at school, he would intentionally avoid people.

“I didn’t want to go to the cafeteria, because if I had a tray on my lap, I didn’t want anybody saying, ‘Can I help you?’” Scott recalled. “And I did that one time, and somebody did, and when they did, I felt like I was helpless. Inside you’re like, ‘No, I can do that myself!’

“People just wanted to be nice, but I couldn’t see that, because I didn’t accept that I’m in a wheelchair; I didn’t accept my life.”

Later during his junior year, Scott wondered how he would be able to dance with a girl at prom.

“What is she going to do — put her head on my shoulder and push me?” he’d ask himself.

Finally, Scott realized something needed to change — that he needed to take control of his own life and accept himself, no matter what anyone else thinks of him.

“I just realized that I just hated myself,” Scott said. “And when you’re alone and you hate yourself, you feel like there’s no hope. The doctor who diagnosed me as paraplegic, he told me a lot of things that I wouldn’t be able to do — that I can’t do this or I can’t do this — so this whole time, I was thinking about all the stuff I couldn’t do — and my energy, my focus, was on all the stuff that I can’t do, and the stuff that I didn’t have.

“The hardest part was accepting that this is your life, that the decisions you make will alter your future. So I had to decide — ‘Do I accept this or do I make an effort to change it?’

Once Smith accepted the hand he was dealt in life, 5 1/2 years into rehab he was able to move his legs again — “not just one but both,” he said.

He still has no feeling from his knees down, and his legs remain weak. But using braces, he can at least stand up by himself and take a few steps on his own, with no help.

“You just make it work,” Smith told the students. “They said walking would be impossible, and I don’t walk normal; I kind of walk like Frankenstein with a swagger. But at least I can, and that’s the point.

“You guys want to be perfect, the best you can be, but that’s not what life is about. Life is about living your life to be the best you can be to please yourself, to be the best you can be to inspire others.”

Scott eventually lost his excess weight, resumed his training in weightlifting and became the world’s top wheelchair power lifter. His depression turned into confidence, and he developed a fierce desire to compete to be the best he could be.

In the powerlifting world, he became known as “The Beast.”

“I didn’t focus on the negative stuff; I focused on the positive things that I could do,” Scott said.

As Scott puts it, “one thing led to the next,” and he eventually became a professional wheelchair ballroom dancer.

“Me and my dance partner, we’re now the No. 1 couple in America (for wheelchair ballroom dancing),” Scott said, noting they have appeared on national television shows and performed for Pope Francis, among others.

Scott also became a professional model, actor and public speaker, in addition to writing his own books. He has even developed his own trademarked apparel line and has designed a number of websites.

Today, Scott travels around the world representing bodybuilder.com as a global promoter of wheelchair bodybuilding. He also works for Arnold Schwarzenegger, serving as the Arnold Classic Pro Wheelchair chairman. He was named the “Overall Best Film” winner at the 2011 Arnold Sports Film Festival.

Scott said he has no regrets about his life has played out — accident and all. Scott said he now loves his life, his job and himself.

He encouraged students to pursue their dreams, too.

“When you do stuff that you like, it comes from the heart,” Scott said. “And when you do stuff from the heart, that is that little fire that keeps burning within you. And that little burn, that little fire, will never go out, because you never give up on yourself — never — because it’s your life.

“Each and every one of you guys can be amazing and great, and the sky is the limit, but you’ve got to accept your value; you’ve got to accept that you’re born with gifts; and you’ve got to realize that you’re beautiful just the way you are, because god doesn’t make mistakes.”