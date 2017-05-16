A life remembered: Ed Day was 'just excited about being an alderman'

GIBSON CITY — In the months, weeks and days leading up to him being elected and sworn-in as a Gibson City alderman, Ed Day’s excitement was growing.

He didn’t have any opponent in April’s election, but he still put up yard signs and campaigned around town, telling residents of his many ideas to improve the community in which he spent most of his life.

And he’d talk regularly with his family members and his friends, including Mayor Dan Dickey, about his goals for his first time in elected office — everything from the repair of roads to his desire to see a skatepark built in town for the city’s youth.

“He would call me up and say, ‘Hey, you got 10 minutes?’ And I’d say, ‘Sure.’ And he’d come by and I’d get distracted with him, and it would end up being 60 minutes,” Dickey said. “And he would take me around town and do this, this and that. He was just excited about being an alderman. He would have been a great one.”

Mr. Day’s daughter Lisa Wolff of Carmi, Ill., said her father was “just really excited to make a difference.” But only four days after he was sworn in to a four-year term as a Ward 3 alderman on May 8, Mr. Day died unexpectedly after being taken to a hospital emergency room with chest pains, she said.

He was 64.

“Nobody expected it. It was a big shock to everybody,” said Dickey. “He was just one of those guys who everybody liked.”

Mr. Day had replaced longtime alderman John Carlson, who ran an unsuccessful campaign against Dickey for mayor.

On Monday night, Dickey said he would name an appointee to replace Mr. Day on the city council, but he said it was just too soon to even think about that at this point.

“I’m not going to do anything right away,” said Dickey, who described Mr. Day as a good friend of his.

It was Dickey and another of Mr. Day’s friends, Alderman Dennis Pardick, who had urged Mr. Day to run for office.

“They asked if he had thought about it, and he talked to (his wife) Lorri and said, ‘I think I can really help this community and serve a good purpose on this,’” Wolff recalled. “He was so excited about it, because he had a list a mile long of things he wanted to do in the community to make it a better place.”

Mr. Day was particularly excited about improving the recreational opportunities for Gibson City’s youth. He had dreams of building a skatepark, Wolff and Dickey said.

“In the business district, signs on the sidewalks say ‘No skateboarding’ and ‘No bikes,’ but he wanted (the kids) to have somewhere to go,” Wolff said. “That way, they’re outside and they’re doing something and it’s still here in Gibson City. That way, they don’t have to go to Champaign or Bloomington to do that.”

Despite his brief time as an alderman, Mr. Day’s dreams may still come true. Wolff said that on Monday, she and her family set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for a skatepark. Wolff said she did not know where the skatepark would be built, but she said her dad “probably already had a place picked out, knowing my dad.”

Mr. Day was always interested in the town’s youngsters, as well as local sports.

“He loved Gibson City sports,” Wolff said. “He went to (Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School) football games, and he’d listen to them on the radio if he was at home. Football was his major sport, and he loved learning about his friends’ grandkids being involved in the athletics in Gibson City.”

Mr. Day himself had three daughters, one son and four stepsons, along with three grandchildren and “many” step-grandchildren, Wolff said.

“He was a good husband, a good family man — and that was the most important thing to him,” Dickey said.

A native of Gibson City, Mr. Day had lived since 2011 with his wife of 10 years, Lorri, in the house that his father built in Gibson City. He had lived briefly in Royal at one point many years ago, but “90 percent of his life was in Gibson City,” Wolff said.

Over the decades, Mr. Day made a lot of friends in the community — Dickey included.

“He was one of those guys that everybody was his best friend. Everybody loved Ed,” said Dickey who first got to know Mr. Day an estimated 10 or 12 years ago. “He always had a smile and a sparkle in his eye. He was just a good guy.”

“He made everyone feel important,” Wolff said. “He always made you feel that you’re the most important person in the room. I was just talking to Michelle Rosenbaum at Lamb Funeral Home (in Gibson City), and she said, ‘He would always remember our last conversation. He always just made you feel loved.’ And I think that’s why he had so many friends was because he always made you feel loved.”

It was with such love for others that Mr. Day carried himself. He would step up to help any chance he could.

“If somebody was having a benefit, he wanted to help out with it,” Wolff said. “He loved everyone.”

Mr. Day was currently working part-time for Lee Farms, Wolff said. Mr. Day had retired in 2014 from a career as a union operator and foreman. He most recently worked for the Champaign-based Local 150 and Local 841 operators unions, Wolff said.

“He had an amazing work ethic,” Wolff said.

Dickey said he already misses his friend.

“Since he got elected, we talked a lot, and this guy had all these good ideas,” Dickey said. “I was looking forward to serving with him. He was going to be a great asset for Gibson City — and he was. He had a lot to offer. He just wanted to give back.”

Per Mr. Day’s wishes, there will be no formal funeral service. Instead, a celebration of his life is planned for 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the American Legion Hall in Gibson City.

During the celebration, some of Mr. Day’s old band mates will be getting back together and performing music for the crowd on hand.

“My dad, he loved music, and he was in a lot of bands throughout the years, especially in the ‘70s,” said Wolff.

Saturday’s celebration is open to the public, and casual attire is requested.