Relative of serial killer spends night in jail where he was hanged

PAXTON — After spending the night in the 19th Century jail where her great-great-grandfather was hanged 120 years ago, Jaina Ziegler is convinced that his ghost still haunts the place today.

For the most part, the spirit of serial killer Frederick Hollman remained quiet during Ziegler’s May 13 stay at the former Ford County sheriff’s residence and jail at the intersection of American and State streets in Paxton.

Occasionally, however, there were indications he was around.

“There were a few times we heard things moving around or saw shadows go by,” said Ziegler, who along with her husband, Brian, of Osh Kosh, Wis., spent the night in the old jail with two members of the Will-O-Wisp Paranormal Team — Terry Garlock of Saybrook and Vickie Craig of Gibson City — and other paranormal researchers.

What Ziegler witnessed was seen by others, too.

“Numerous shadows and several shadow figures were seen by several,” said Garlock. “Hair was stroked, and several soft touches were endured by many in the group.”

Hollman’s presence was evident not just through what people could see, hear or feel, but also through several devices used by the paranormal researchers to detect ghosts and communicate with them.

“Although there were more (ghosts) than just Frederick wanting noticed, I feel that Frederick definitely arrived to the family, as well as to fulfill his curse he placed upon the building and those who hung him,” Craig said. “He made his presence known by noises, using equipment, our own senses and appearing in photos. He did not disappoint.”

The photos that Craig referenced were taken by Ziegler while she was staying at the jail. She did not look at them closely until she arrived back home, but when she did, she saw something in them that caught her eye.

“A few of them gave me chills,” Ziegler said. “While we were there, I did not see any shadows or spirits in the windows, but some of the pictures I have appear to show a shadow, and a window appears to show faces looking out from it.

“My family and I all found those pictures to be very interesting. They made us realize that he really was there — and not just our imaginations running wild.”



A search for answers

Ziegler and her husband both work as prison guards in Wisconsin. She wanted to visit the jail on the night prior to the 120th anniversary of her great-great-grandfather’s death as a way to close the final chapter on him. She wanted to find some answers as to why he deserted his family in Michigan to start a killing spree that spanned from Grand Haven, Mich., to Ford County.

It was on May 14, 1897, when Hollman, an immigrant from Germany, was executed. It remains the only execution of a criminal in Ford County’s history.

Hollman was hanged for the Dec. 2, 1896, strangulation of Sibley resident Wiebke Gedde. Also murdered by strangulation were Grethe Seifkin of Melvin on June 14 and Carrie Lenz of Gilman on Nov. 26 that same year. Hollman was also suspected of killing two women in between Seifkin and Lenz in Kenosha, Wis., and Pleasant Prairie, Wis. He was also suspected of killing a woman in Pennsylvania in fall 1895.

However, Hollman was charged only with the murder of Gedde as that case possessed the most evidence to assure a conviction. A jury of 12 found Hollman guilty and sentenced him to death.

Ziegler said that prior to her visit, she had “no idea” her relative was “such a well-known historical figure to the town of Paxton in a very negative and evil way.” She said none of her family members “knew about the history of our ancestor” until author Kevin Collier called some of her family members to inform them about a book he wrote about Hollman’s notorious crimes, entitled “Serial Killer in Ford County.”

“It then became a passion of mine to find out all I could about his past,” Ziegler said, “and that included contacting this paranormal team to set up an investigation to mark the 120th anniversary of our grandfather’s death.”



A historical tour of Paxton

In addition to staying the night at the site of Hollman’s hanging, Ziegler visited Glen Cemetery in Paxton where Hollman was buried in an unmarked grave in the potter’s field area on the cemetery’s south side. Prior to his burial, Hollman’s head was removed to examine his brain, and his skull eventually ended up at the University of Illinois as a teaching tool.

Ziegler and others then visited the old sheriff’s residence that is attached to the old jail. They were led on a tour of the sheriff’s residence by Judith Jepsen-Popel of the nonprofit Paxton Foundation, which restored the building as a museum containing Ford County artifacts.

“I found the tour of the sheriff’s attached house ... to be very enlightening,” Ziegler said, noting “the rich history presented throughout the house in each and every room, including the old jail itself.”

Later, while spending the night in the old jail, Ziegler and the paranormal team used flashlights to communicate with spirits there. The spirits can turn the flashlights on and off to respond to questions asked by visitors. Also, a spirit box was used to pick up words or voices from the surrounding atmosphere. So-called EMF (electromagnetic frequency) readers were also used to pick up electrical energy in the air, along with other paranormal gadgets provided by Christopher Stevenson of Chebanse, a member of the Will-O-Wisp group.

“We were getting bunches of activity on our KII meters, which measure electromagnetic frequencies — visual signs that a spirit is manifesting itself,” Garlock said.



Hollman keeping watch?

It was not the first time the paranormal team had visited the jail.

“Having been frequent visitors to the jail in the last six years, we have come to recognize Fred’s energy — a heavy-upon-your-chest feeling and, at times, a hateful-towards-women type of vibe,” Garlock said.

In the two weeks leading up to Ziegler’s visit to Paxton, Hollman made “many attempts to dissuade us from coming” to the old jail, Garlock said.

It happened again while Garlock was awaiting Ziegler’s arrival at the jail on May 13.

“As we sat on the porch, still awaiting all members of the anniversary party, bangs and clatters were heard from inside, along with the sound of footsteps going up and down the stairways,” Garlock said.

“There were bangs and knocks and what sounded like someone quickly walking upstairs in a hallway,” Craig said. “It didn’t stop even after entering the building. In all my visits to this location, I have not heard that much sound within the building.”

After entering the building, Stevenson said, it seemed that “the air was thick with static and the house itself felt uneasy.”

“Everyone seemed to be a little nervous about being there on the anniversary of Fred’s death, and Fred seemed to be agitated that we were all there,” Stevenson said. “The downstairs portion of the jail seemed a bit calm, but something did not want us in that part of the jail. Upstairs, we could hear people walking around and noises coming from different places, but we could not find exactly where the noises were coming from. Through the night, we used different devices to detect different varieties of changes that can occur when spirits are around. In my opinion, the devices worked as they were designed, and everyone there saw these work and how they changed from nothing being around us to how the devices acted when a spirit was around.”



Return trip might happen

Ziegler said the paranormal investigators were “very knowledgeable about Frederick William Hollman and the old Ford County jail’s previous occupants, as well.”

Ziegler said “they made my family feel very comfortable and very welcome to be there while always making sure we were safe at all times.”

“We would like to come back again someday and revisit the jail and perhaps do another investigation with more family members who could not be there for the anniversary,” Ziegler said.

Said Craig: “I hope the family got what they wanted out of the visit. For me, a visit to the old Ford County jail is always an adventure.”

Garlock said his paranormal team “gave Frederick Hollman a very interesting anniversary party,” but he said he does not think Hollman is “resting in peace.”



Derrick Babbs compiled the information for this report.