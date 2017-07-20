Winner announced in Gibson City Rotary Club's calendar contest

- Our Sites
GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Rotary Club announced that Chris Farris was the winner of a prize in last week’s weekly drawing that is part of the club’s 2017 calendar fundraiser.
The winning numbers of 9-2-9 matched the calendar that Farris purchased from Hustedt Jewelers in Gibson City.
Farris won tickets to a Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals baseball game, along with a parking pass, donated by the Gibson City Rotary Club.
