Winner announced in Gibson City Rotary Club's calendar contest

Thu, 07/20/2017 - 4:31pm | The Ford County Record

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Rotary Club announced that Chris Farris was the winner of a prize in last week’s weekly drawing that is part of the club’s 2017 calendar fundraiser.

The winning numbers of 9-2-9 matched the calendar that Farris purchased from Hustedt Jewelers in Gibson City.

Farris won tickets to a Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals baseball game, along with a parking pass, donated by the Gibson City Rotary Club.

