United Community Fund sets $32,000 fundraising goal

PAXTON — A message from the United Community Fund serving Paxton and surrounding communities should be arriving in residents’ mail boxes this week.
The 14 non-profit organizations benefitting from the United Community Fund’s goal of raising $32,000 are: The American Red Cross of Central Illinois, Boy Scouts of America’s Prairielands Council, the Community Resource & Counseling Center (CRCC), Girl Scouts of Central Illinois, Hands of Christ Food Pantry, Paxton Community Nursery School, Paxton Day Care Center, Paxton Service Club, Paxton Summer League, Paxton Telecare, Peace Meal Senior Nutrition Program, Salvation Army Community Food Bank, Salvation Army Social Service/Rapid Draft and The Show Bus.
The United Community Fund is an all-volunteer organization, with all donations going directly to the member organizations.
More information on each of the organization will be covered in future editions of the Ford County Record throughout the fundraising drive, which lasts until Oct. 31.
Residents who do not receive a United Community Fund brochure or wish to make a donation may contact the United Community Fund via mail at P.O. Box 15, Paxton, Il, 60957.
