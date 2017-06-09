Fundraisers planned for Phase II of playground project in Gibson City

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Rotary Club is ready to start Phase II of the North Park playground project.

When Phase II is completed, the entire playground area will have new and/or renovated equipment. Also, the blue safety surface that was installed as part of Phase I will cover the remaining area currently covered in pea gravel.

Completion of the project is expected in 2018.

“Our goal is to remove all pea gravel, replace it with a soft surface and install all new equipment directed for children 5 and under,” a news release from the club said.

The estimated cost of the project is $124,000, and several fundraisers are in the works to help cover the cost:

— The club is selling paver stones of two different sizes: 4-by-8 for $150 and 8-by-12 for $500. The price includes engraving and installation.

— Donors are being sought. Donors will have their name or family’s name displayed on a sign next to the playground. People who were major donors on Phase I can combine their previous donation with the new donation to move up to another level of giving.

— The club is selling 2018 Gibson City-themed calendars. They are similar to the ones sold last year, but there are even more opportunities to win prizes in each calendar.

— The club will hold its annual Rotary Ball on March 24, 2018, as a fundraiser. The Libido Funk Circus will provide entertainment at the event, which will be held at The Sand Trap in Gibson City.

The bulk of the proceeds from all of those fundraising programs will be used to support the playground project.

The club said the playground will be “a state-of-the-art area which will become a central focus and gathering point for our community. The work already done has provided may hours of safe play for families enjoying the park.”

Donations payable to the Gibson City Rotary Foundation may be sent to: Rotary Park Project, c/o Larry Littlefield, 916 E. Boyer St., Gibson City, IL 60936.

People with questions on how they can support the project are asked to contact any Rotarian or visit the club’s Facebook site.