Ford County Historical Society names new officers

PAXTON — The Ford County Historical Society named its new board of directors during a meeting held Sept. 22 at the Arcade Cafe & Pancake House in Paxton.

Nominating Chairperson Judi LaBerdia presented the new slate of directors for the upcoming year: Judy Jepsen-Popel as president, Rob Pacey as vice president, Carol Thilmony as secretary and Margaret Fiorillo as treasurer.

Directors whose terms are expiring are: Derrick Babbs (2018), Bob Nielsen (2019) and Kay McCabe (2020).

All positions went unchallenged. The only change is Kay McCabe Barnes becoming a director for the 2018-20 term. She replaces the retiring Judi LaBerdia.

Also during the meeting, Fiorillo presented the financial report, which showed the budget finishing $119 in the black. Donation income amounted to $2,100; dues provided $567. Interest income totaled $558. The society had $75,500 in certificates of deposit and $8,000 in savings.

The speaker for the evening, one Tom Emery, had been scheduled to speak at the 2016 annual meeting, but his mother became ill so he postponed his commitment to this year’s meeting.

He was worth the wait. Animated and enlightening, Emery had society members questioning his possible relationship to old Honest Abe, even though (according to him) there are absolutely no direct descendants of Abraham Lincoln living today.

Emery explained that neither Honest Abe, nor his wife, Mary Todd Lincoln, was raised in happy homes. Though the financial state of each family ran the gamut from the very poor (Lincoln’s) to the very rich (Todd’s) they shared the pain of having their formative years spent in very unhappy environments for a variety of difficult reasons. Emery said he is sure that this is why the two of them were so lenient with their children and spoiled them beyond belief.

Emery also pointed out that stories of Lincoln’s other supposed loves, including Ann Rutledge, were blown way out of proportion and that his heart truly belonged to Mary Todd Lincoln — and hers to him.

Emery wrote several soft-covered books which he sold at the end of the meeting.

Thirty people attended the dinner portion of the meeting. A few more showed up later for Emery’s presentation.