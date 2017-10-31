Loda Lions Club seeks help paying its winter utility bills

LODA — The Loda Lions Club said it will be forced to sell its building in Loda if it cannot raise enough money to cover its utility bills this winter.

The club, founded in 1957, recently sent a letter to businesses asking for help.

“For the first time in our history, the Loda Lions are forced to face an unpleasant reality,” wrote the club’s treasurer, Ron Gustafson. “Due to non-profitable fundraisers this year, we are not able to pay our utility bills this winter. If we cannot raise monies to pay these bills, we will be forced to sell our building. This will severely limit our ability to aid those who have relied on us to support them in aid.

“I am writing this letter asking you to help us in financing our utility bills this winter. It normally takes us $350 to keep our building open per month. We have tried extra fundraisers such as garage sales, along with our normal fundraisers, to obtain the funds to finance the $1,800 it takes to keep us running through the winter season.

“Thank you in advance for supporting the Lions and keeping us a vital, important part in supplying glasses to local school children and low-income families, and aiding in local nursing homes hosting Christmas parties and supplying personal needs like deodorant, shampoos, socks and other needed items.”

Attached to the letters were self-addressed, stamped envelopes for donations to be sent. Donations may be mailed to Gustafson at 912 Tappen, Loda, IL 60948.