Paxton trying to find Christmas tree for its downtown

PAXTON — The Paxton Service Club is looking for an evergreen tree to place in downtown Paxton for the holidays.

The tree will be installed in the intersection of Market and State streets during the week of Thanksgiving and will remain there until the new year.

Anyone interested in donating a tree is asked to call Paxton City Hall at 217-379-4022 or Judy Ondercho at 217-379-3217 no later than Wednesday, Nov. 15.