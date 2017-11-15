Gold Star mom recalls son’s heroism

GIBSON CITY — It was late in the evening on April 26, 2017, when Vonda Coulter Rodgers awoke to the news that a couple of people from the U.S. Army were at her doorstep.

They brought the dreaded news that her 22-year-old son, Joshua, had been killed in combat in Afghanistan.

“I could only say, ‘This can’t be happening. Not my boy. Not my baby boy,’” she recalled.

Still fresh in her memory is the death of her son, a sergeant in the U.S. Army. For Coulter Rodgers, though, his legacy lives on.

“I do not believe that Josh had to die that night, but I know that God will use Josh’s death for his glory, and we must remember that grace abounds over the evil of this world,” Coulter Rodgers said.

Coulter Rodgers, a Bloomington resident, grew up in Gibson City and graduated from Gibson City High School in 1984. Josh was one of her four children.

Coulter Rodgers was the featured speaker at a veterans recognition program held by the Gibson City Rotary Club last Wednesday at The Sand Trap in Gibson City. Veterans invited to attend the event heard her story of how she became a Gold Star Mother following her son’s untimely passing.

The Gold Star Mothers is a nonprofit organization of American mothers who lost sons or daughters in service of the U.S. Armed Forces.

“It was his death that caused us to become a Gold Star family,” she said. “Until six months ago, I had no idea what a Gold Star family was.”

An Army Ranger sergeant, her son was killed in action in the Nangarhar Province during a joint operation with Afghan forces. Sgt. Rodgers was assigned to Company C, 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, and was stationed at Fort Benning, Ga. He was on his third deployment to Afghanistan when he was killed.

Sgt. Rodgers had grown up wanting to be in the military, his mother said. After he graduated from Normal Community High School in May 2013, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and completed One Station Unit Training at Fort Benning as an infantryman.

“In high school, he decided to go into the army,” his mother said. “It was really because one thing good about high school was football, and he couldn’t wait until he got into the army and experienced that same team environment.”

Following completion of basic training, Sgt. Rodgers was assigned to the Ranger Assessment and Selection Program 1, also at Fort Benning. He graduated from RASP 1 and was then assigned to 2nd Platoon, C Company, 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, where he served as a machine gunner, light machine gunner, gun team leader and ranger fire team leader.

While serving his country for 3 1/2 years, Sgt. Rodgers deployed three times to Afghanistan, earning a number of military honors in the process. Posthumously, Sgt. Rodgers was awarded the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star Medal with Valor.

On his third deployment, he was killed in what his mother was told was an “intense, three-hour battle.”

“We learned that Josh’s team had been assigned to a critical mission to find and take down the ISIS leader,” his mother said. “This was a mission that started earlier in March when they dropped the mother of all bombs. The bird (helicopter) Josh was on couldn’t land, so he and the other men had to fast-rope down out of the helicopter with all of their equipment. Josh also had a 40-foot ladder strapped on his back. It was complete darkness, and they were under fire. At some point in that drop, Josh was shot in his leg. And he reached down to radio his friend, who was also a team leader, and said, ‘I think I’ve been shot.’ ... He took a tourniquet and tied it on his leg and handed the ladder off and took off. At some point, they were under fire from all directions, and Josh was hit by a bullet and was mortally wounded.

“I’m not sure he was very happy when he looked up and saw the gates of heaven, because I’m pretty sure he wanted to be on the battlefield with his friends. But to be in Jesus’ arms without any of the evil that they were fighting, it just must be amazing.”

As a Gold Star Mother, Coulter Rodgers said she knows that her son understood the risk of serving his country, and that he was willing to assume that risk to fight evil to protect America’s freedoms.

“What we have to remember here is that Josh knew his purpose in life,” she said. “He was exactly where he wanted to be, doing exactly what he wanted to do.

“Josh was not a hero because he was carried off the battlefield in Afghanistan. He was not a hero because he stepped on a battlefield. He was a hero because he showed up to the first day of basic training.

“He was scared but determined to make the world a better place. He lived out the soldier’s creed. He was an American hero. He was a warrior and member of a team. He served the people of the United States and lived the army values. He always placed the mission first. He never accepted defeat. He never quit. He never left a fallen comrade. He was disciplined, physically and mentally tough, trained and proficient in his warrior tasks and drills. He always maintained his arms, his equipment and his self. He was an expert and a professional. He stood ready to deploy, engage and destroy the enemies of the United States of America in close combat. He was a guardian of freedom and the American way of life. He was an American soldier.

“Although he may be physically gone, his presence on earth will forever remain here, and his soft-spoken words will continue to be my daily motivation. Josh is and will forever be a warrior. He was tenacious, humble, determined and supportive. He was an inspiration for everyone who knew him.”