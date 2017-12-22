Local 2nd-graders write letters to Santa

Students at Clara Peterson Elementary School in Paxton and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Elementary School in Gibson City wrote letters to Santa recently ...

Amy Johnson’s 2nd-grade class at Clara Peterson



Dear Santa,

Are you really tired from working so hard? I’ve been pretty good this year. I make my bed when my mom says to. What do you do if a house doesn’t have a chimney? How do you fit down the chimney? Will you take Rudolph this year? What will happen if Rudolph’s nose goes out of light? Have any kids seen you deliver toys on Christmas Eve? I want slime and converse that are teal. My mom needs a necklace.

Love,

Hadley Gerdes



Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! How are you? I’m doing good. My name is Caleb. I want a Darth Vader action figure.

Love,

Caleb Campos



Dear Santa,

Are you and Mrs. Claus doing well this year? I am being good this year. I help clean off the table every day. Are you real? Please tell me. This year I want a toy shark please. I am going to get my brother 20 books. Merry Christmas!

Sincerely,

Carter Manzke



Dear Santa,

Have you been working hard in your workshop? I have been helpful. I have been pretty good. I help my brother get dressed in the morning for daycare. How do you get around the whole world in one night? Are you real? Santa, can I have a D.I.Y. slime maker? For my family we would like the Elf movie. I hope I see you at the mall. Merry Christmas!

Your friend,

Morgan Hylbert



Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus this year? I have been good at chores. I help do dishes at grandmas. How do you get around the whole world? What do you do if a house doesn’t have a chimney? How do you get back up the chimney? I really want a safe. My little baby wants toy bells. Merry Christmas!

Your Friend,

Kayleigh Harper



Dear Santa,

How are your elves doing? My behavior is good. I help my baby sister when my mom and dad ask for help. How many elves work for you? Can I have a Nintendo Switch? My mom and dad want a new washing machine. Merry Christmas

Your Friend,

Zaidyn Wielert



Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus this year? I behaved good at school and at home. I wash dishes and take out trash and make my bed to help my mom and dad. How many elves work for you? How many reindeer fly? What would happen if Rudolf’s nose goes out? I would like a laptop and a makeup stand for my mom and a remote for my dad’s Xbox1. Merry Christmas!

Love,

D’Amontae Busick



Dear Santa Claus,

Are you and Mrs. Claus doing well? I have been good, though I have been fighting with my brother and sister. I clean my room and my bed. How do you get around the world in one night? Will you please bring me a tablet? My family wants the Elf movie. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Sophia Worstell



Dear Santa,

Are you and Mrs. Claus doing well? I have been good but I do fight with my little brother. I take care of my little sister when mom is gone. When I go on the Santa train, is it Santa or not? I want a Barbie house for Christmas. Dax wants a controller for his game. Merry Christmas.

Sincerely,

Gigi Chaddock



Dear Santa,

Are you really tired from working so hard? I behaved kind of good except for talking in class. I feed the cat to help my parents. What would happen if RUDOLF’s nose got out of light? How do you make all of those toys on Christmas day? I really want a Baby Alive doll. My mom would like a new cook book, my dad would like new tools. Merry Christmas.

Your friend,

Tyana Stanley



Dear Santa,

Are you and Mrs. Claus doing well? Santa, I have been good this year. I have done the dishes and I get my baby brother out of bed. Can you give me a punching bag please? Could you bring my sister an iPad? Will you take Rudolf out this year Santa? Merry Christmas.

Sincerely,

Tucker Cline



Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus this year? I am very good at school. I am ok at home. I help my family by doing the dishes. Are you real? How many elves work for you? Could I have a pack of gum? My mom and dad want a vacation. Merry Christmas.

Your Friend,

Gardner Deatrick



Dear Santa,

Does Mrs. Claus help you in your workshop? I behave at school, at home I’m kind of good. Every day I feed my cats to help my family. How do you get down the chimney? How do you make the sleigh fly? How do you get up the chimney? For Christmas I want baby stuff for Louise. For me, I want a Hatchimal. For Violet, I want Strawberry Shortcake books. Happy New Year.

Love,

Meredith Foster



Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus this year? I tried to be nice, but my baby sister sometimes is not nice to me. Sometimes I make my mom’s bed to help her. How do you get to every house in the world? Can I have a laptop for Christmas? My daddy needs a pan and my mommy wants a candle. Happy Christmas!

Your friend,

Alyssa Hahn



Dear Santa,

Are you and Mrs. Claus doing well? I had a very good behavior this year. I cleaned my room every day. How do you get around the whole world in one night? This year I want makeup and sharpie markers. For my brother I want to give him crayons and markers. How are your elfs doing this year? I love you Santa.

Your friend,

Emma Shinker



Dear Santa,

Are you really tired from working so hard? I have been good at school but at home I fight with my sister. I help by cleaning my hamster’s cage. How do you get around the whole world in one night? Can you get my sister a book and me a TV? Ho,Ho,Ho!

Your friend,

Xander Walker



Dear Santa,

Have you been working hard in your workshop? I tried to be good at home but at school I am awesome. I help my family by carrying the laundry to the room. How do you get around in one night? How do the reindeer fly? I want a robo-cat. Bodie wants a green light saber. Augie wants a Paw Patrol car. Merry Christmas.

Love,

Kinzie Bennett



Dear Santa,

Santa, are you going to eat all my cookies this year? Santa, I have been good but I talk in school. I vacuum the living room to help my mom. Santa how does your belly get like a bowl full of jelly? Santa, can I have a Hatchimal twin and a Paw Patrol tower for Jackson? Happy New Year.

Your Friend,

Rylie Landess



Dear Santa,

Are you and Mrs. Claus doing well? I tried this year but stuff gets me in trouble. I help my mom fold the clothes. How do you give presents to the whole world in one night? What would happen if Rudolf’s nose goes out of light? How many elf’s work for you? How do you make your sleigh fly? What do you and Mrs. Claus do after Christmas? I want a Nintendo switch, my mom wants a cookie pan. Merry Christmas.

Your friend,

Devyn Lundquist



Dear Santa,

Are you really tired from working hard? Sometimes I fight with my brother, but I try not to. I help my mom by cleaning my room. How big are your elf’s? I want a BMX bike with gear shift. My brother wants a hot wheel bike that has this thing that tells how fast it goes, but it doesn’t work, it just makes noise. Merry Christmas!

Your friend,

Camden Waugh



Dear Santa,

Have you been working hard in your workshop? I have been working hard this year but I still get in trouble sometimes. I help to put water in a bottle in my guinea pigs cage. How do you get around the whole world in one night? What do you do if a house doesn’t have a chimney? How do you make all of the toys in time for Christmas? I would like a Barbie. Tara will like to have a game. My mom will like a stuffed animal. My dad will like a toy car.

Love,

Alaina Stevens



Dear Santa,

Are you and Mrs. Claus doing well? I have been trying to be good, but I have got in to trouble a couple of times. I do dishes once in a while to help mom and dad. What do you do if a house doesn’t have a chimney? How do you get around the whole world in one night? I want a puppy. My mom wants make-up, my dad wants a patch that has a picture of Elvis on it. My brother wants a new pocket knife. Jenna wants make-up, Taylor wants a huge Kit-Kat, Spencer wants a pocket knife. Fellin, my dog wants a bag of treats and a dog bone. Be careful.

Sincerely your pal,

Gavin Hawk



Jamie Grider’s 2nd-grade class at Clara Peterson



Dear Santa,

Are you and Mrs. Claus doing well? I have been good this year. A chore I do is feed my cat. How do the elves make electronic devices? Can you get me a Nerf Gun? I want my mom to get a printer.

Love,

Josh Brown



Dear Santa,

Are you and Mrs. Claus doing well? I was a little good and bad. I do the dishes. What would happen if Rudolph’s nose goes out of light? Can I please have a Team 10 Merch Gun? Can you please give my parents new sweaters?

Your friend,

Taevyn Valdez



Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus this year? I think I am on the nice list because I am helpful. Sometimes I make my bed and sometimes I clean my room. What if Rudolph’s nose goes out of light? Can I please have a Hatchimal? Can my whole family have a picture frame for beautiful and just cute pictures?

Love,

Isabella Webb



Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus this year? I am on the nice list this year because I help my parents a lot. I vacuum and make my bed and fold my clothes. What will happen if Rudolph’s nose goes out of light? I want a joke book. Can my mom have some make-up, perfume, and a necklace?

Love,

Sofia Rebollo-Olivares



Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus this year? I have been good this year because I help people and I am nice. I make my bed. How do you get around the whole world in one night? How many elves work for you? How can you make all of the toys in time for Christmas? Can you please bring me two Fingerling Monkeys? Can some of my family have make-up please?

Love,

Lauren Daniels



Dear Santa,

Have you been working hard in your workshop? I have been very good. I help my mom clean her room. Do you use Rudolph? I really want the Aninatronic Spineosauris toy from Jurassic Park 3. I want my mom to have a turquoise owl robe. I want my dad to have a dirt bike.

Your friend,

Noah Dale



Dear Santa,

Are you and Mrs. Claus doing well? I was good but a little bit bad. I clean my room. I feed the dogs, too! How can you make all of the toys in time for Christmas? Can I please have a Figit Spinner? Can you get my parents a new TV?

Your friend,

Neveah Harding



Dear Santa,

Have you been working hard in your workshop? I am good. I take out the trash and my dogs. What would happen if Rudolph’s nose goes out of light? Can I have a Merch sweater and clothes? My mom and my dad want a new TV.

Your friend,

Dallas Torres



Dear Santa,

Have you been working in your workshop? I am a little good and a little bad sometimes. I am in time-out sometimes. I clean my room. How can you make all of the toys in time for Christmas? Can I please have a foot pillow? My family would love a foot massager.

Your friend,

Bella Dodge



Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I have been good this year so I should be on the good list because I do chores. I take out the dog and I clean my room. How do you get all around the world in one night? Can you get me a Mongoose Bike for Christmas? Can my family have a rabbit?

Love,

Zach Atkins



Dear Santa,

Have you been working hard in your workshop? I have been good because I listen to mom. I make my bed. Have any kids seen you deliver toys on Christmas Eve? Can I please have some Transformers? Can you please get mom a book and dad an Xbox game? Can you please get Hot Wheel Cars for Tanner and Ryder?

Love,

Alex Jones



Dear Santa,

Have you been working hard in your workshop? I have been good and bad. I think I have been good and bad because sometimes I listen and sometimes I don’t. I vacuum and put clean dishes away. How do you get around the whole world in one night? I would like a new cover for my phone. Can you please get my mom a copycat coloring book, my dad some tools to fix things, Sway some Lego elves and Lego friends, Rimp and Tonya a wine glass, and Chase and Gunner some video games.

Love,

Rylie Gillespie



Dear Santa,

Are you and Mrs. Claus doing well? I have been good because I helped my grandma with Christmas. I help my mom in the living room. How do you get around the whole world in time? May I please have an Iphone 7 in gold? I want my mom to have a new car and I want my dad to have a van.

Love,

Alyssa Nolan



Dear Santa,

Last time I saw you, you were coughing! Are you feeling better? I was not good. I was mean to my sister. I was being good. I did my chores. I take out the waste paper basket. Do you make the reindeer move? I want a Soggy Doggy game please. Can you get my family a picture frame?

From,

Jazmyne Cardenas



Dear Santa,

Is Mrs. Claus making cookies for Santa? I think I am on the naughty list because sometimes I am maybe a little bad. But, I could be on the nice list. What I did with my mom and dad is I made cookies. How can you make all of the toys in time for Christmas? What I want for Christmas is Playdoh. Will you get my mom a dress?

Love,

Tinley Boheme



Dear Santa,

Are you and Mrs. Claus doing well? I am good because I do my chores every day. I clean my room. How do you make all of the toys in time for Christmas? Can I have a make-up desk for Christmas? Will you get my mom make-up?

Love,

Shyann Rutledge



Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus this year? I have been good because I have been helping my friends. I clean the house. How do you get around the whole world in one night? Can I have make-up please? Will you give my mom some make-up too?

Love,

Emma Ellison



Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus this year? I am good because I help friends. I vacuum the rooms for my chore. How do you get around the world in one night? I want a book that you can color. Can you get my mom make-up, dad hats, Shyann make-up, and Hunter toys?

Love,

Faith Lusk



Dear Santa,

Merry, Merry Christmas! How are you? I’m doing good. My name is Zack. I want a police Lego.

Love,

Zack Campos



Lindsey Gerdes’ 2nd-grade class at Clara Peterson



Dear Santa,

How can you make all of the toys in time for Christmas? I’ve been good and bad. When I’m good I get up right away when I’m bad I don’t get up right away. Santa are you real? How do you make your sleigh fly? I want a new play set. Thank you for bringing toys.

Love,

Angel Alvarado



Dear Santa,

How are you Santa? I hope youre ready to deliver all them presents this year. I am going to be honest I have been bad because I sometimes don’t do my chores. I am still good though. I want you to bring me big presents. I hope you tell Chippey not to do bad things and do funny things. Also, tell Chippy to not make messes. We wish you a Merry Christmas. Thank you for all the presents.

Love,

Blake Shumate



Dear Santa,

Is Hermy working hard? I have been good for doing my homework. I am going to start cleaning my cat’s litter box. What makes the sleigh fly? Can you get me a Nintendo switch and super Mario odyssey? Thank you for watching me.

Love,

Brandon Groves



Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? How is Snowball doing? I have been good and bad. I was good when I told my sisters that I will do their chores. I was bad when I talked back to my dad. My chore is the dishes. How many elves work for you? What would happen if Rudolph’s light went out? Will you take Rudolph this year? Can I get A ps4 for Christmas?

Love,

Caleb Fauser



Dear Santa,

How hard is Elfy working? I have been off and on. We take out the trash and clean the table off. What do you do if a house doesn’t have a chimney? I was cleaning all my drawers. I want a Nintendo switch. P.S I hope you are doing good.

Your friend,

Callie Ingold



Dear Santa,

How hard do your elves work in the workshop? Santa I have been bad because I was messing with my brother. But, I unload the dishwasher. I wonder how you make all the toys in one night? So Santa, I really want a Power Ranger Ninja Steel Morpher from Walmart. I will see what you say when I am done.

Love,

Cole Ostendorf



Dear Santa,

How have you been? I hope you are okay. You better get a lot of sleep. I was good and bad. I was bad when I hurt my sister and brother. I was good when I cleaned my sisters room .my chore is doing londery. How do you get oround the whole worid in one night. Please Santa can I have earings please.

Love,

Ellie Dirks



Dear Santa,

Do you bring some presents to houses then come back for more? Are you doing we mostly bad and mostly good.I have cleaned six rooms and took out the trash.I have been mostly bad.I have talked back to my dad.I want a Dig It Up T-rex set.Thank you for sending Holly to my house.Are you real?how do you deliver all the presents in one night?

Love,

Gavin Lyons



Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Clause? I’m doing good. How are you doing Santa? I like your elves a lot and I like you and Mrs. Clause a lot too Santa Clasue. I was good and bad. I help my brother and I help my baby brother clean up my room. I eat good food all the time. What do you do if a house doesn’t have a chimney? This year I want a remote control car.

Love,

Hunter Peters



Dear Santa,

Is sparkle working hard? I used to be bad but now I am g00d. How do your reindeer fly? How does your sleigh fly? Can you make me a power wheel? Thank you!

Love,

Hunter Turner



Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I have been very good this year. I help my mom cook. How are the reindeer doing? Will you bring Rudolph this year? This year I would like a scooter for Christmas.

Love,

Isaiah Durbin



Dear Santa,

How many elves do you have? How many present do your elves rape every year? I have been very good this year .Also my birthday is December 31. I like doing the laundry with my mom my dad hate it. How do you get around the world in one a night? I really want emoji toys and stuffies.

Love,

Jayden Steele



Dear Santa,

Are you really tired from working so hard? I am being good. I have been good because I have been listening to my parents. I also do chores like cleaning the house. How do you get around the whole world in one night? What do you do if a house doesn’t have a chimney? How do you fit down the chimneys? How do you get back up the chimney? Will you take Rudolph this year? What would happen if Rudolph’s nose goes out of light? How can you fit all of the presents inside your bag? What do you and Mrs. Claus do the day after Christmas? For my Christmas present I want a mini bird that talks.

Love,

Lilly Schaumburg



Dear Santa,

How are you and MRS Claus doing? I am sorry I`m usually bad. Do you forgive me? I do all my daily chores. Do you really have magic powers? Can I have another ipad fire? Thanks for toys!

Love,

Lukas J. Klein



Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus this year? I’ve been good. I help my parents a lot. How do the elves make electronic devices? Can I have an ipod?

Love,

Mackenzie Garrelts



Dear Santa,

Are you and Mrs. Claus doing well? My halo is a little bit crooked because I have been yelling at my big brothers. I have been folding laundry. How do you get around the whole world in one night? Can I please have Hatchimal Colleggtibles?

Your friend,

Makenna Stout



Dear Santa,

How have you been? Santa I have been good a little bit. I cleaned my room for my mom and she helped me a little. I really want a fingerling for Christmas. How do you get all the way around the world in one night????

Love,

Morgan Goss



Dear Santa,

How have you been? Are you really tired from working so hard? I have been good and a little bad. I was good when I played with my sister. I was bad when I got in a fit with my sisters. My big sister and I do the dishes. How do you get down the chimney without getting burned? I would like some makeup and some toys.

Love,

Payton Luebchow



Dear Santa,

What are you doing? I have been good this year. I wasn’t playing in the bathroom. I helped my parents with their dishes. How is it there? Are you real? How do you make your sleigh fly? How many elves work for you? I want a dog for Christmas.

Love,

Raceyn Miller



Dear St. Nick,

How many elves do you have? I’ve been really good this year. I said that because I cleaned my room… I could go on and on all day long but I have to go home. What do elves eat? I want Lego’s this year, even a ginger bread house. Thank you! You are the best!

Love,

Rhett Cleary



Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer doing? It was so cool to get a picture of you last year! I have been good this year but I talked back to mom and dad. I am really sorry. To help my mom and dad I take care of the silverware. How are you so quiet when you walk into the house? Can I please have a new bike for Christmas?

Your friend,

Shelby Sample



Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph doing? What helps the sleigh fly? I have been bad when I talk back If my mom and dad agree can you bring me a 7 week old puppy?

Love,

Tessa Boehme



Jill Steiner’s 2nd-grade class at Clara Peterson



Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus this year? I’m good at school but not so good at home. I sleep in because then my mom can do her stuff. How many elves work for you? How can you make all of the toys in time for Christmas? What do you and Mrs. Claus do the day after Christmas? How do the elves make electronic devices? I want the Shopies Mall. My brother wants an X-Box. I hope I get it. Any have a Merry Christmas Santa!!

Love,

Ella Strebeck



Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus? I need to work on my behavior at home. Are you real? I let the dog out. Can you please bring me Jordan High Top red and white shoes? How many elves do you have? Can you bring my nana a new candy box?

Love,

Tyler Swan



Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus this year? I have been good. Will many elves work for you? How do you make your sleigh fly? Have any kids seen you deliver toys on Christmas Eve? I want a Barbie camper. Can I have an Elf on the Shelf? Can you get my mom a new phone. Happy Holidays Santa!!!

Love,

Avery Curry



Dear Santa,

Have you been working hard in your workshop with your elves? I try to be as nice as you. I have to clean the toilet up and it is gross. How do you get around the globe in one night? What do you do if a house doesn’t have a chimney? What if Rudolph’s nose runs out of light? How do you make all the toys in time for Christmas? I want Nike Mags from Back to the Future and my sister wants an iwatch. Happy New Year!

Your Friend,

Ethan Wilson



Dear Santa,

Are you and Mrs. Claus doing well? At school I am bad, but at home I’m good. Are you real? How can you make all of the toys in time for Christmas? How many gifts do you deliver to boys and girls on Christmas Eve? I want a Hover Board. Please, give my sister a Christmas shirt. I was the windows at home. Have a Merry Christmas!

Your Friend,

Connor Cariveau



Dear Santa,

I am partly good, but I should probably have some coal. Anyway, how is Krampas? Is Krampas really your brother? If I ask you nicely will you bring my brother Ryan an iphone 7? He really wants one. Also, money to take care of my family and more money for the homeless people. How is the elves and Mrs. Claus doing? I want alllll the Curry’s in the world!!! Can I have a New York Giants helmet and also an O’Dell Beckham Jr. jersey? If you come meet me in the middle of the night, I will give you soda gummy bears. Merry Christmas!

Your Friend,

Owen Webb



Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus this year? I have been nice. I help my gramp feed the dogs. How do get around the whole world in one night? How do the reindeer fly. Can you please get my mom jewelry. Have a good day!

From your friend,

Sophia Burney



Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus this year? Sometimes I am naughty but I am nice mostly. Will you take Rudolph this year? How old are Rudolph and the other reindeer? What do you and Mrs. Claus do the day after Christmas Eve? Do you take Mrs. Claus with you on Christmas Eve? My chore is to clean my room. I have permission to ask for journey girl clothes. My dad really wants a bunch of tools.

Love,

Delaney Reinier



Dear Santa,

Are you and Mrs. Claus doing well? I am nice sometimes, I help my dad put the lights on the house. How do you get down the chimney without getting burned? I want a puppy for Christmas please. Also I want you to give Jacob pokemon cards. Please have a good Christmas!

From your friend,

Sophie Grice



Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus? Sometimes I’m bad at home and school. This year I’m good. How are the elves? Can you please get Sophie a puppy? Can you bring me a lot of Pokemon cards? I feed my dogs. Merry Christmas

From,

Jacob Taylor



Dear Santa,

Are you doing well? Have you been working hard in your workshop? I have been good. One of my chores are putting away my shoes. Will you take Rudolph this year? Can you get flowers for my grandma that passed away? Will our elf come to our house? I hope you have a Merry Christmas!!!

Your Friend,

Logan Loschen



Dear Santa,

Have you been working hard in your workshop? Sometimes I’m naughty and nice. My chore is fridge and stove and if Keyn isn’t home, I have to sweep. Can I see Rudolph? Can you bring a foam blaster and my mom some dark chocolate? Merry Christmas

Love,

Jaxyn Humes



Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus this year? Can you get me an iPod for Christmas. Are all your reindeer doing good? I clean the cat box. How do you get back up the chimney? Merry Christmas. I am doing ok this year.

Love,

Dale Hornback



Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I have been good because I do the dishes. Are you tired of giving presents? I do the dishes. Can you bring me and iPod? Can you bring some toys for my cat? My brother wants a new shirt. I want one more thing, I want a computer. Have a great trip.

Your friend,

Owen Tavenner



Dear Santa,

Have you been working hard in your workshop? Are you and Mrs. Claus doing well? I’ve been a very good girl and I always listen to my teacher. I am nice at school to my friends. I want a barbie dream camper set. For my mom, get her some green headphones. Have a good day!

Love,

Jayden Muck



Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I take the trash out. How do you get down the chimney without getting burned? How do elves make electronic devices? Can you bring me a Hatchimal? Can you get my dad a new belt? I have been good at school and at home. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Alaina Weber



Dear Santa,

Are you and Mrs. Claus doing well? I have been good at school but sometimes I am bad. I feed the dogs. Will you take Rudolph this year? Santa are you real? I want a big ball of LOL dolls.

Love,

Veronica Garrelts



Dear Santa,

Santa do you have Elf from the movie? I have been kinda good. I play video games and I play catch with my dog. Have any kids seen you? Can I have an air hog? Can my brother have one too?

Your friend,

Gage Baker



Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I’m nice at school but I’m bad at home. Will you take Rudolph this year? Can you bring me a doll house, and please bring Colton a mickey mouse plushy. Merry Christmas Santa! He will be very happy. I dust. I do the dishes. I vacuum. I make some food too. And Santa, Merry Christmas!

Your friend,

Melanie Lewis



Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus? How are all of the reindeer? I have been a good girl this year. Can my elf Lilly come back tonight? Are you real? Will you take Rudolph this year? How do you take care of all the reindeer? Can I have a polaroid camera? Also can I have some chocolate for my mom Andrea Eilts? I pick up the socks from my cat boots. How are the elves? I hope you have a Merry Christmas!!!

Love,

Madison Eilts



Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? This year I have been nice all year. Chores, I help with our gardening, cooking, art, and plus projects. How do you make toys for Christmas? I would like a hoverboard. Please give my mom and dad socks. Have a great year!

Your friend,

Luke Babbs



Dear Santa,

Do you have the movie Elf? I love the movie Elf! Do you? How old is Rudolph? Is your sleigh 1,000 years old? Do you have any dogs or cats? Have any kids seen you before? How many elves do you have? I have been nice sometimes. I want the nerf gun on wheels. I want my mom to be home more often.

Your Friend,

Gabriel Rzechula



Dear Santa,

Are you really tired from working so hard? I hope your happy! I’ve been good and nice. I take the clothes to the basement. How many elves work for you? How do you make your sleigh fly? I really want World at War 2 for PS4!!! My brother wants a new tablet. Merry Christmas!

Your friend,

Joseph Medler



Mrs. Wilson’s 2nd-grade class at GCMS Elementary



Dear Santa,

I want a mini spy camera, a pocket knife to whittle sticks and a safe that goes off. I would like all of the Buddies CD’s also 2 Science kits so I can do experiments.

Love,

Landon



Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I would like a big desk. I would like a computer. I would like a Titanic Legos set and the new Batman Legos set.

From

Carson



Dear Santa and Elves,

I need a phone case for my I-Phone. May I have a zip line for my back yard? May I please have some Ninja gear with a Ninja belt, mask, headband and a black costume.

Coben



Dear Santa Claus,

May I have a hover board? May have a pack of Nerf guns? May I have a pocket knife?

Love,

Kamden



Dear Santa Claus,

I would like a CR7 soccer shirt and pants and CR7 indoor orange and gray house shoes, size 2 ½. I would really like a CR7 soccer ball and 2 soccer goals and nets. An IPod would be great.

Love,

Thomas



Dear Santa,

I really like you. You are my BFF. I have been good this year. Santa, I really want a fingerling and an Elf on the Shelf. Me and my family want a roller coaster.

From

Elena



Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. May I please have Pie Face and a globe, all the Eric Carle books? I would like 3 hula hoops, a jump rope and a hover board.

Thank you,

Kathy



Dear Santa,

If I’m on the good list this is what I want for Christmas: my family to have the best Christmas ever. I want a cotton candy maker, the Emoji movie, winter dresses, and a letter back from you. I love you.

Thank you.

Emily



Dear Santa and Elves,

May I have a hover board for Christmas? I would like a Madden 17 game. I’ve been very good this year. My mom wants a camper. My dad wants a computer.

Thank you.

Ethan



Dear Santa,

I would like for Christmas this year a phone, a basketball hoop, and a soccer goal. I also would like a Harry Potter snitch and the second Harry Potter book. I would like an electric scooter. I really, really want an Emoji pillow. I’ve been very good this year. My family and I want a dog also. I would like a softball pitching machine.

Sincerely,

Bailey



Dear Santa,

May I have 6 Babies-A-live, a car that runs for real and a doll house? I would like some princess dolls, a little Mini Mouse chair, a toy kitchen set and an ice cream maker. For my family, we would like a zip line.

From

Naomi



Dear Santa,

I would like to have some games. I like Bounce Off, Pie Face, Pie Face showdown, and Pie Face Sky high. I would like to have a phone and a hover board. My family would like a zip line.

Skylar



Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year and I hope that you think so, too. Gatorade, my Elf on a Shelf, has been very naughty. He zip lined. He slept in Kamree’s bed, but I hope that he made good reports about me, Kade and Kamree. My family would like Pie Face game.

Sincerely,

Kenleigh



Dear Santa,

May I have these things for Christmas: a pet monkey and some Converse and some clothes? I would like a blue hover board. I hope you and Mrs. Claus are having a good time. I would like monkey clothes and Pie Face Sky High.

Eidan



Mrs. Seneca’s class at GCMS Elementary



My favorite thing to do on Christmas is to open Presents.

Landen Back



My favorite thing to do at Christmas is going to our cabin in Wisconsin. Sometimes we would go ice fishing. We have everybody over talking and sharing presents with each other. We also make pizza and watch movies. I would like for Christmas is a playstation 2 football game.

Ryker Graurer



My favorite thing to do at Christmas time is…. Whenever I get an outside present I will go outside in shorts and a sweatshirt, and eat all the puppy chow.

Keely Williams



My favorite thing to do at Christmas is making gingerbread houses at my grandma’s house.

Amanda Freehill



My favorite thing to do a Christmas time is to read. I would like an Iphone 6 for Christmas.

Kaleb Lockhart



My favorite thing to do at Christmas time is to find out that there are more present in my stocking then under the tree. I want a Kyle Lowery Jersey for Christmas.



My favorite thing at Christmas is spending the day with my mom and brother. Them my grandma comes and opens presents. I would like slippers for Christmas.

Kacely Robertson



Some of my favorite things to do at Christmas is waking up in the morning in my jammies and going down stairs to see my family. We would bake cookies, watch movies, and then we open presents.

Max Moody



My favorite thing to do at Christmas is to make cinnamon rolls and also get a cup of chocolate milk. Wake up early and sit by the presents. I would like a hoverboard for Christmas.

Kaden Martin.



My favorite thing to do at Christmas time is to go to church to clean my soul. All I want for Christmas is to have family around.

Gaines Parsons



My favorite part of Christmas is seeing what my family got me.

Cohen Kean



My favorite part of Christmas is to bake holiday treats. Also opening present in my Christmas PJ’s. I would like an ipod touch for Christmas.

Brooklyn Robinson



My favorite holiday tradition during Christmas time is to go up north to my great aunt’s house and have a big Christmas. We party with all my family! My brother and I open an early present on Christmas Eve. We usually get a board game, candy and PJ’s. I want a laptop for Christmas.

Brooklyn Holiday



Joanna Willis’ class at GCMS Elementary



Dear Santa,

I want an amogey pilow and I dont kar wut amogeys. I want it to be red. I want my granmol dog har to be nis.

Love,

Eric Carley



Dear Santa,

I want a toy robot that can wack and that I can play and tock and can eat and drick and I can tack to skule. Please bring Kyra a toy pony.

Love,

Charity Miguel



Dear Santa,

I want a my liv doll to fede at night. Please bring Mrs. Case a fuzzy blanick.

Love,

Emma McDuffie



Dear Santa,

I want a xbox 360 so I can play Madden 12. Please bring my dad a new blue, red, white, fuzzy, snuggly blanket.

Merry Christmas,

Liam Thomas Hawthorne



Dear Santa,

I want a nerf gun to pracis to aim. Pleas bring my mom a fuzzy pelow.

Love,

Cameron Sneddon



Dear Santa,

I want a xbox37 taht I can play any game. Please bring Emily a kity.

Love,

Hope Bordenga



Dear Santa,

I want a MC square kit so I can make icsperamints. Please bring Mrs. Shmit a pair of sparkaly slipers.

Merry Christmas!

Lillian Hodges



Dear Santa,

I want a math bord so I can practis my math. Please bring Lily a puppy who snuggles with Lily at night.

Love,

London Lefkowitz.



Dear Santa,

I want makeup so I can praktis. Pleas bring my sisters a fuzzy moana blanket.

Love,

Cheyanne Ferguson



Dear Santa,

I want a Xbox360 that comes whith a remote. Please bring my brother a fusy blakeit.

Love,

Carson Young



Dear Santa,

I want a Xbox360 that haves 19 games so I can have fun. Please bring Mrs. Case a fuzzy blanket.

Love your freind,

Jacob Allen Zook



Dear Santa,

I want madden 18 because I love football and it is so realistic. Please bring Liam madden 12 on xbox 360.

Love,

Ian Duncan



Dear Santa,

I want a drone that can glo in the darce. Please bring my mommy a hart whoch necles.

Love,

Kyra Morano



Dear Santa,

I want a phone that works. Pleas bring my brother Connor a xbox.

Merry chritmas

Sophia Jennings



Dear Santa,

I want a hachamal so I can play with it because their eyes change coler and that means what their feelings are or they want to do. Please bring Kyra gets a glow in dark drown.

Love,

Lily Giroux.



What Christmas means to me ...

(St. John’s Lutheran School in Buckley)



Ella Schluter — On Christmas I enjoy opening presents. Christmas is also a time where I celebrate the birth of Jesus. I get to spend lots of time with family. I like to bake cookies with my grandma. I enjoy putting up the tree. Christmas is about making life long family traditions.



Sanjana Patel — Christmas means to me when Jesus was born. December 25 means to me presents. This holiday means the Christmas tree.



Lucas Calver — Christmas is special to me because its a holiday. Christmas was when Jesus was born. I spend time with Jesus. My elf comes to visit me. I enjoy spending time with my family.



Gabby Kohl — On December 1 my elves Chippy and Nut Cracker come back to watch me. Everyday they hide in a silly spot. Christmas is my favorite time of year because of the cookies, presents, Jesus, the tree, and the magic. I also enjoy spending time with my family.



Edith Conn — On Christmas Jesus was born. Every Christmas if you have a magic pickle Santa will hide it. Whom ever finds it first gets a little prize. Every night before Christmas I think about what presents I will get.



Grace Bohlmann — Christmas is about when Jesus was born in a stable. This holiday is a time to celebrate his birthday. On Christmas we also get presents. Christmas means joy and gladness but sometimes sadness. Christmas is a great holiday.



Ashtyn Hurliman — Jesus was a present to me. Jesus is Super Magic. I like to celebrate Jesus’s birthday. I think Christmas is really special.



Brody Mueller — Christmas is a very special holiday when families ipen presents. Afterwards kids play with all of their toys. And Jesus is born.



Marina Day — What does christmas mean to me? It means decorating the tree with ornaments. And celebrating Jesus’s birthday. It means to me that we have family time. And it means opening presents.



Kinley Kooi — I love Christmas because it’s fun. You get to open presents. Chippy always hides good. Chippy is my elf. The best part is that Jesus was born. After that you get to hide the pickle.



Braxton Self — Christmas means to me that I get presents. I also get to see Kylie my sister and all my cousins. It is when Jesus was born too.