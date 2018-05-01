Ford has high score in Paxton bridge club gathering

PAXTON — The Bid ‘n Bye Bridge Club met at Monical’s Pizza in Paxton on Jan. 2 with Norma Pittman serving as hostess.

Earning the high score for the afternoon was Marilyn Ford. Placing second was Pittman. Lucille Symmonds had the low score.

The club’s next meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 16, at Monical’s with Pittman serving as hostess.