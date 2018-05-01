Gibson City Rotary Club announces winners in calendar contest

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Rotary Club kicked off 2018 by naming two winners in the club’s 2018 calendar fundraiser.

Front & Center Gallery provided a $250 cash bonus prize on New Year’s Day. The winning calendar number drawn Jan. 1 was “9-2-9,” and Rotarian Nicole McNary purchased that calendar and won the $250 cash prize.

The regular drawing on Jan. 3 produced winning number “7-8-4.” That calendar is owned by Alamo employee Mike Winn, who won a six-month membership to Choose 2 Change.