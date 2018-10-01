Miss Ford County to compete in state fair queen pageant

SPRINGFIELD — Miss Ford County 2017, Kelsey Vaughn, will compete in the 2018 Illinois Association of Agricultural Fair State Queen Pageant at the Crowne Plaza in Springfield from Thursday, Jan. 18, through Sunday, Jan. 21.

Vaughn will be competing with 71 other county fair queens for the title of Miss Illinois County Fair Queen 2018. The state pageant will include a personal interview, a prepared one-minute speech, and swimsuit and evening gown competitions.

Personal interviews are conducted off stage on Friday, Jan. 19. Vaughn will then officially compete on stage in the Saturday afternoon preliminaries beginning at 1 p.m. in the Ruby/Diamond room on the second floor of the Crowne Plaza. The preliminaries are open to the public with a $15 admittance charge; children under age 10 enter for free.

The finals will then be held on Sunday, Jan. 21, beginning at 4 p.m. in conjunction with the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs’ annual banquet. Fifteen finalists will be chosen at that time to compete for the title of Miss Illinois County Fair Queen.

Vaughn is the 18-year-old daughter of Rusty and Kelli Vaughn of Paxton. She is a 2017 graduate of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. She is a freshman at Illinois State University, where she is pursuing a double major in agribusiness and agricultural communications.