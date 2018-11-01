Gibson City's Lunde to celebrate 90th birthday

GIBSON CITY — Dorothy Lunde of Gibson City will be celebrating her 90th birthday this month.

To celebrate, her family will be hosting a community pie and card reception from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, at the Gibson City Bible Church.

Dorothy Imogene Thomason was born Jan. 26, 1928, in Fairfield. She is the third of seven children born to the late Willard and Julia Thomason. Sibling Clyde Thomason resides in Santa Maria, Calif., while sibling Ruby Quinn lives in Arizona. Siblings Clarence Thomason, Pauline Lunde, Mary Cornelius and Ruth Rogers are all deceased.

Dorothy married Glen Lunde on Jan. 1, 1949. Together they have three daughters: Vicki (Steve) Rhodes of Foosland, Becky (Mike) McDevitt of Gibson City and Julie (Brian) Stagen of Paxton. They also have one adopted son, Ly (Xuan) Tran of Waco, Texas. Dorothy also has eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, with another great-grandson due in June.

Dorothy is extremely grateful for her family and never is short of stories to share. She loves keeping in close contact with her grandchildren, hearing about all of life’s milestones and sharing encouragement.

Dorothy is an active, lifelong member of the Gibson City Bible Church, where she has poured in much time and passion over the years. Additionally, she cherishes the time she spent working at both Central Soya and Birkey’s Sound Recording in Gibson City.