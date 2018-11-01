Wurmnest wins weekly Rotary Club drawing

GIBSON CITY — Becky Wurmnest won a six-month membership to Choose 2 Change Fitness in Gibson City through the Gibson City Rotary Club’s weekly drawing on Jan. 10 as part of the club’s 2018 calendar fundraiser.
Each calendar sold by the club has a number listed on it, and each week a number is drawn randomly to determine the winner of that week’s prize. The winning number for the Jan. 10 drawing was “5-7-3,” matching a calendar purchased by Wurmnest and sold to her by Kelli Petersen.
