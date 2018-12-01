Several ways to support Gibson City playground project

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Rotary Club is on its final stretch of fundraising for additional work that the club plans to do at the city’s North Park playground.

“We’ve had a lot of support from the community in purchasing our calendars and donations from some of the larger businesses, but we have not yet reached the fundraising goal needed to complete the project,” said the club’s president, Susie Tongate.

There are several ways people can support the project:

— Make a tax-deductible donation to the club.

— Buy a custom-engraved brick that will be used around the play area. The bricks can have family members’ names, a saying or anything that will fit in the form for the size of brick selected.

— The club still has 2018 wall calendars for sale. Each $30 calendar still has 110 chances to win a prize valued at more than $100. To arrange to buy a calendar, people can contact Tongate.

— Buy tickets and attend the club’s annual Rotary Ball, which is scheduled for March 24. Libido Funk Circus will provide entertainment.

Donations and brick order forms can be sent to: Gibson City Rotary Club, P.O. Box 103, Gibson City, IL 60936.