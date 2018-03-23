Two Paxton nursing homes introduce restaurant-style dining

PAXTON — Two Paxton nursing homes are introducing their residents to a new dining experience.

Both Accolade Senior Living and Accolade Health Care of Paxton have contracted with Senova, a national provider of culinary services, to revamp their menus and the logistics of how food is served at their facilities.

No longer will there be assigned meal times. No longer will there be only a few menu choices.

“What we’re doing is we’re moving toward a resident-focused, resident-centered dining,” said Lori Wagner, area director of culinary services for Senova. “It’s restaurant-style dining, just as if you were to go to a restaurant and sit down. You will have a waitress come and take your beverage order. You will order your meal from the menu and then we will cook your meal to order.

“And they’ll have open dining for two hours for every meal, so they can choose when to come to meals. They don’t have to be there at 7 a.m. (at an assigned time). Instead, they’ll have that two-hour window.

“And they’ll get to order the chef’s special or a more robust list of always-available a la carte items, and everything is cooked to order.”

Nicole Schweighart, hospital liaison for Accolade Healthcare, which operates the two nursing homes, said Senova started offering culinary services at the nursing homes last year when Accolade acquired the facilities. The move to a new and improved dining experience has been in the works for months.

The fact that residents no longer need to be ready to eat at a certain time is one of the bigger changes, Schweighart said. Not only is it more convenient for residents, but it also means not all the food needs to be made at once, making it fresher on the plate while also spreading around the work for staff members over a longer period of time.

“The CNA’s help gather residents to come down for meal times,” Schweighart said. “But what if you’re one of those people who likes to sleep in? We’re waking you up because we want you to be in there (in the dining room) and have your meal time ... but on Saturday you want to sleep in.”

“Now they don’t have to be up at 6 a.m. in order to get to breakfast and be ready by 7,” Wagner noted.

With residents having a choice of when they want to eat, it also means a less-packed dining room and a less-busy atmosphere, they said.

Senova has introduced similar dining programs at all but four of the 33 facilities in the Midwest for which it is contracted to provide culinary services, Wagner said. So far, the response has been good.

“We get nothing but positive feedback,” Wagner said. “Residents absolutely love having the option of when they come to meals and not having to get up early. Plus, having more options and having everything cooked to order, there are no complaints about cold food or anything like that.”

Residents’ family members appreciate the dining experience, too, as it has made it more convenient for them to visit for a breakfast, lunch or dinner.

“They’ll be able to come eat with that family member in that time frame, as well,” Wagner said. “They’ll have access to the menu (through Accolade’s website), so they’ll be able to see what they’re having for dinner.”

Wagner said food is not only cooked to order, but it also is cooked in front of the residents.

“With the equipment that we’ll have in the dining room, residents will actually be able to see the cooks preparing their meals,” Wagner said. “Plus, the aroma that they’re smelling in the dining room will help enhance their appetite, which is always a problem with the elderly and people who are sick. So this benefits the residents all the way around.”

In addition to providing restaurant-style dining, Senova is placing “hydration stations” throughout each Accolade facility. Available at the stations will be fruit-infused water, hot tea, hot coffee and healthy snacks.

“That will help promote hydration for our residents, as well as how to curb weight loss, because they’ll have snacks available throughout the day,” Wagner said.

“We’re also going to have a wellness snack pass on evenings, where we’ll have fresh-baked pastries that will be delivered throughout the building,” Wagner continued. “No more of your generic snacks of graham crackers and animal crackers. We’ll actually have fresh-baked cookies, brownies, or cobbler with a scoop of ice cream.”