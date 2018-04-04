Blankenship working to help keep the lights on

PAXTON — Journeyman lineman Wade Blankenship recently joined Paxton-based Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative.

Blankenship previously worked as a journeyman lineman for the City of Rantoul. Blankenship is joining EIEC’s Paxton crew, headed up by Kevin Dettmering, a lineman foreman.

Blankenship has extensive training in many aspects of electrical distribution systems, including line construction and repair. At EIEC, Blankenship will have responsibility for constructing and maintaining electric power transmission and distribution lines and facilities.

Many EIEC member/owners may already know Blankenship, as he grew up in Rantoul and graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 2003. Blankenship and his wife, Brooke, have one son, Maddox.

EIEC is a member-owned business providing electric service to more than 13,000 meters in 10 counties in East Central Illinois. EIEC operates and maintains more than 4,500 miles of energized lines.

