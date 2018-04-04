EIEC to honor its hard-working linemen

PAXTON — On National Lineman Appreciation Day on Monday, April 9, Paxton-based Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative will honor its hard-working linemen, who often work in challenging conditions to keep the lights on in area homes and businesses.

EIEC is inviting its member/owners to take a moment that day to thank a lineman for the work they do.

“We encourage you to use #ThankaLineman to show your support for the men and women who put their lives on the line for our cooperative,” an EIEC news release said.

Linemen are the first responders of the electric distribution system, working around the clock on high-voltage lines, often through dangerous conditions, to ensure reliable service for our members.

They work all hours of the day, spend time away from their families and go above and beyond to restore power to communities.

In 2014, the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) board designated the second Monday of April as National Lineman Appreciation Day. The full text of the resolution states:

“Whereas linemen leave their families and put their lives on the line every day to keep the power on;

“Whereas linemen work 365 days a year under dangerous conditions to build, maintain and repair the electric infrastructure;

“Whereas linemen are the first responders of the electric cooperative family, getting power back on and making things safe for all after storms and accidents; and ...

“Whereas there would be no electric cooperatives without the brave men and women who comprise our corps of linemen;

“Therefore, be it resolved that NRECA recognize the Second Monday of April of each year as National Lineman Appreciation Day and make available to electric cooperatives, materials and support to recognize the contributions of these valuable men and women to America’s Electric Cooperatives.”